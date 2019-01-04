Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ibi : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 Dec 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 10:29am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

IBI Group Holdings Limited 4 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

1547

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :

Par value

capital

(HKD)

(HKD)

0.01

100,000,000

NIL

0.01

100,000,000

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

10,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

10,000,000,000

Ordinary Shares

NIL

Authorised share

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/ADescription :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HKD) :

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

100,000,000

No. of preference shares

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

800,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

800,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

(Note 1)

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option Scheme adopted on 20 September 2016

( / / ) Ordinary shares

2.

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HKD)

GrantedNIL

Movement during the month

Exercised

NIL

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

as at close of the month

NIL

NIL

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Cancelled

LapsedNIL

NILNIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

thereto

1.

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1.

N/AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Amount at closeamount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month

Disclaimer

Ibi Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 09:28:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:04aCHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Monthly Return (2018.12.31) 2019-01-04
PU
11:04aHUI XIAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Election by the manager for base fee and variable fee to be paid by way of cash and units in hui xian real estate investment trust
PU
11:04aDEUTSCHE BANK : Thursday's currency “flash-crash” explained
PU
11:04aHONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Unaudited Operational Information for October, November and December 2018
PU
11:04aSHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018 (133KB, PDF)
PU
11:04aB&H Depth of Field Conference, Feb 5 – 6, 2019
BU
11:04aGlobal Hemorrhagic Stroke Treatment Market 2019-2023 | Rising Incidence in Aging Population to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
11:02aOXEA : Lifts Force Majeure in Oberhausen, Germany
BU
11:01aAXALTA : And Plenham Form Three-Year Global Alliance
PR
11:01aOPUS PUBL : gives unconditional notice for early redemption of the outstanding bonds with ISIN SE0008374425
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
2Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
3SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY : Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care S..
4APPLE : Intense Growth Fears Pummel Stocks After Apple Cuts Revenue Forecast
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Advances in Cancer Drugs Fuel Blockbuster Deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.