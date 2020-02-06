Icade : Fatal Occupational Injuries in New York City – 2018

News Release Information 20-173-NEW

Thursday, February 06, 2020

Fatal work injuries totaled 73 in 2018 for New York City, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli noted that the number of work-related fatalities in New York City declined by 14 from the previous year. Fatal occupational injuries in the city have ranged from a high of 191 in 1993 to a low of 56 in 2013 and 2016. (See chart 1.)

Nationwide, a total of 5,250 fatal work injuries were recorded in 2018, up from 5,147 fatal injuries in 2017, according to the results from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) program.

Type of incident

In New York City, contact with objects and equipment accounted for 19 fatal work injuries, and falls, slips, and trips accounted for 17 fatalities. These two major categories accounted for 49 percent of all workplace fatalities in New York City. (See table 1.) The number of workplace deaths due to contact with objects and equipment rose by 12 over the year, while the number of worker fatalities from falls, slips, and trips decreased by 14 from the previous year.

Transportation incidents and exposure to harmful substances or environments were the third-most frequent fatal work events with 12 fatalities each, compared to 11 and 14 fatalities respectively, in 2017.

Nationally, transportation incidents were the most frequent fatal workplace event in 2018, accounting for 40 percent of fatal work injuries.(See chart 2.) Violence and other injuries by persons or animals was the second-most common fatal event (16 percent), followed by falls, slips, and trips (15 percent) and contact with objects and equipment (15 percent).

Industry

The private construction industry sector had the highest number of workplace fatalities in New York City with 22, an increase of 2 from the previous year. Specialty trade contractors accounted for 10, or 45 percent, of the fatal injuries in this industry, while construction of buildings accounted for 9 fatalities or 41 percent.

The trade, transportation, and utilities sector had 17 workplace fatalities compared to 18 in the previous year. (See table 2.) Transportation and warehousing accounted for nine, or 53 percent, of the sector's fatal injuries. Transportation incidents were the most frequent fatal event in trade, transportation, and utilities with six worker deaths.

Occupation

Construction and extraction occupations had the highest number of workplace fatalities (25). (See table 3.) The majority of the fatal injuries within the construction and extraction group occurred to construction trades workers (20). Transportation and material moving workers (9) had the next highest number of workplace fatalities, followed by protective service occupations (6) and building and grounds cleaning and maintenance (5).

Contracted workers

A contractor is defined as a worker employed by one firm but working at the behest of another firm that exercises overall responsibility for the operations at the site of the fatal injury. In 2018, New York City had 19 fatally-injured workers identified as fitting the contractor criteria, unchanged from the prior year.

Additional highlights

Men accounted for 88 percent of the work-related fatalities in New York City, compared to 92 percent nationwide. (See table 4

Hispanics or Latinos accounted for 34 percent of those who died from a workplace injury. Nationwide, this group accounted for 18 percent of work-related deaths.

Workers from 25 to 54 years old accounted for 55 percent of the city's work-related fatalities in 2018, compared to 58 percent of on-the-job fatalities nationally.

Of the 73 fatally injured workers in New York City, 66, or 90 percent, worked for wages and salaries; the remainder were self-employed. The most frequent fatal event for wage and salary workers was contact with objects and equipment.

Technical Note

Background of the program. The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI), part of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Occupational Safety and Health Statistics (OSHS) program, is a count of all fatal work injuries occurring in the U.S. during the calendar year. The CFOI uses a variety of state, federal, and independent data sources to identify, verify, and describe fatal work injuries. This ensures counts are as complete and accurate as possible. For the 2018 national data, over 24,800 unique source documents were reviewed as part of the data collection process. For technical information and definitions for the CFOI, see the BLS Handbook of Methods on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/home.htm.

Federal/State agency coverage. The CFOI includes data for all fatal work injuries, some of which may be outside the scope of other agencies or regulatory coverage. Comparisons between CFOI counts and those released by other agencies should account for the different coverage requirements and definitions used by each agency. For more information on the scope of CFOI, see www.bls.gov/iif/cfoiscope.htm and www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/concepts.htm.

Acknowledgments. The Bureau of Labor Statistics appreciates the efforts of all federal, state, local, and private sector entities that submitted source documents used to identify fatal work injuries, in particular the New York City government.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Event or exposure 2017 2018 Number Number Percent Total 87 73 100 Violence and other injuries by persons or animals 24 11 15 Intentional injury by person 24 11 15 Intentional injury by other person 13 5 7 Shooting by other person--intentional 10 -- -- Self-inflicted injury--intentional 11 6 8 Hanging, strangulation, asphyxiation--intentional self-harm 4 -- -- Jumping from building or other structure--intentional self-harm 5 -- -- Transportation incidents 11 12 16 Pedestrian vehicular incident 3 6 8 Pedestrian struck by vehicle in nonroadway area -- 3 4 Roadway incidents involving motorized land vehicle 6 -- -- Roadway collision with other vehicle 3 -- -- Fires and explosions -- -- -- Falls, slips, trips 31 17 23 Falls on same level 4 4 5 Falls to lower level 27 9 12 Fall from collapsing structure or equipment 4 -- -- Other fall to lower level 20 6 8 Other fall to lower level less than 6 feet 5 -- -- Other fall to lower level 11 to 15 feet 4 -- -- Other fall to lower level more than 30 feet 5 -- -- Exposure to harmful substances or environments 14 12 16 Exposure to temperature extremes -- 3 4 Exposure to environmental heat -- 3 4 Exposure to other harmful substances 11 6 8 Nonmedical use of drugs or alcohol--unintentional overdose 11 5 7 Contact with objects and equipment 7 19 26 Struck by object or equipment 6 16 22 Struck by falling object or equipment--other than powered vehicle 4 11 15 Struck, caught, or crushed in collapsing structure, equipment, or material -- 1 1 Struck, caught, or crushed in other collapsing structure or equipment -- 1 1 Overexertion and bodily reaction -- -- -- Note: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.

Industry 2017 2018 Number Number Percent Total 87 73 100 Private industry 77 63 86 Goods producing 24 26 36 Natural resources and mining -- -- -- Construction 20 22 30 Construction 20 22 30 Construction of buildings 11 9 12 Residential building construction 7 6 8 Residential building construction 7 6 8 Residential remodelers 4 4 5 Nonresidential building construction 3 3 4 Commercial and institutional building construction 3 -- -- Specialty trade contractors 9 10 14 Foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors 3 3 4 Building equipment contractors 4 4 5 Electrical contractors 4 3 4 Other specialty trade contractors -- -- -- All other specialty trade contractors -- -- -- All other nonresidential specialty trade contractors -- 1 1 Manufacturing 4 4 5 Manufacturing 4 4 5 Service providing 53 37 51 Trade, transportation, and utilities 18 17 23 Wholesale trade 4 6 8 Merchant wholesalers, durable goods -- 3 4 Merchant wholesalers, nondurable goods 3 -- -- Grocery and related product wholesalers 3 -- -- Retail trade 6 -- -- Food and beverage stores 3 -- -- Grocery stores 3 -- -- Transportation and warehousing 8 9 12 Transit and ground passenger transportation 3 5 7 Taxi and limousine service 3 -- -- Taxi service 3 -- -- Scenic and sightseeing transportation 1 -- -- Scenic and sightseeing transportation, land 1 -- -- Information -- -- -- Financial activities 7 -- -- Real estate and rental and leasing 5 -- -- Real estate 5 -- -- Professional and business services 10 6 8 Professional and technical services 3 -- -- Administrative and waste services 7 4 5 Administrative and support services 7 4 5 Investigation and security services -- 3 4 Services to buildings and dwellings 5 -- -- Janitorial services 4 -- -- Educational and health services 6 5 7 Health care and social assistance 6 3 4 Ambulatory health care services 4 -- -- Leisure and hospitality 5 4 5 Arts, entertainment, and recreation -- -- -- Performing arts, spectator sports, and related industries -- -- -- Performing arts companies -- 1 1 Theater companies and dinner theaters -- 1 1 Accommodation and food services 3 -- -- Food services and drinking places 3 -- -- Other services, except public administration 4 -- -- Government 10 10 14 Federal government -- -- -- State government 5 -- -- Local government 5 8 11 Note: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.

Occupation 2017 2018 Number Number Percent Total 87 73 100 Management occupations 3 4 5 Business and financial operations occupations -- -- -- Computer and mathematical occupations -- -- -- Architecture and engineering occupations -- -- -- Life, physical, and social science occupations -- -- -- Community and social services occupations -- -- -- Legal occupations -- -- -- Education, training, and library occupations -- -- -- Arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media occupations -- 3 4 Entertainers and performers, sports and related workers -- 1 1 Actors, producers, and directors -- 1 1 Healthcare practitioners and technical occupations 3 -- -- Healthcare support occupations -- -- -- Protective service occupations 4 6 8 Other protective service workers -- 3 4 Security guards and gaming surveillance officers -- 3 4 Security guards -- 3 4 Food preparation and serving related occupations 3 -- -- Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance occupations 5 5 7 Building cleaning and pest control workers 3 3 4 Building cleaning workers 3 3 4 Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners 3 -- -- Personal care and service occupations -- 3 4 Sales and related occupations 7 3 4 Supervisors of sales workers 3 -- -- First-line supervisors of sales workers 3 -- -- Office and administrative support occupations 3 3 4 Farming, fishing, and forestry occupations -- -- -- Construction and extraction occupations 22 25 34 Supervisors of construction and extraction workers -- 3 4 First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers -- 3 4 Construction trades workers 20 20 27 Carpenters 3 -- -- Construction laborers 8 13 18 Electricians 5 5 7 Installation, maintenance, and repair occupations 4 -- -- Production occupations 4 4 5 Metal workers and plastic workers -- 3 4 Transportation and material moving occupations 15 9 12 Motor vehicle operators 12 5 7 Driver/sales workers and truck drivers 4 -- -- Taxi drivers and chauffeurs 4 -- -- Material moving workers -- 3 4 Military specific occupations -- -- -- Note: Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.