Icade : Fatal Occupational Injuries in New York City – 2018

Thursday, February 06, 2020
Fatal work injuries totaled 73 in 2018 for New York City, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli noted that the number of work-related fatalities in New York City declined by 14 from the previous year. Fatal occupational injuries in the city have ranged from a high of 191 in 1993 to a low of 56 in 2013 and 2016. (See chart 1.)
Nationwide, a total of 5,250 fatal work injuries were recorded in 2018, up from 5,147 fatal injuries in 2017, according to the results from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) program.
Type of incident
In New York City, contact with objects and equipment accounted for 19 fatal work injuries, and falls, slips, and trips accounted for 17 fatalities. These two major categories accounted for 49 percent of all workplace fatalities in New York City. (See table 1.) The number of workplace deaths due to contact with objects and equipment rose by 12 over the year, while the number of worker fatalities from falls, slips, and trips decreased by 14 from the previous year.
Transportation incidents and exposure to harmful substances or environments were the third-most frequent fatal work events with 12 fatalities each, compared to 11 and 14 fatalities respectively, in 2017.
Nationally, transportation incidents were the most frequent fatal workplace event in 2018, accounting for 40 percent of fatal work injuries.(See chart 2.) Violence and other injuries by persons or animals was the second-most common fatal event (16 percent), followed by falls, slips, and trips (15 percent) and contact with objects and equipment (15 percent).
Industry
The private construction industry sector had the highest number of workplace fatalities in New York City with 22, an increase of 2 from the previous year. Specialty trade contractors accounted for 10, or 45 percent, of the fatal injuries in this industry, while construction of buildings accounted for 9 fatalities or 41 percent.
The trade, transportation, and utilities sector had 17 workplace fatalities compared to 18 in the previous year. (See table 2.) Transportation and warehousing accounted for nine, or 53 percent, of the sector's fatal injuries. Transportation incidents were the most frequent fatal event in trade, transportation, and utilities with six worker deaths.
Occupation
Construction and extraction occupations had the highest number of workplace fatalities (25). (See table 3.) The majority of the fatal injuries within the construction and extraction group occurred to construction trades workers (20). Transportation and material moving workers (9) had the next highest number of workplace fatalities, followed by protective service occupations (6) and building and grounds cleaning and maintenance (5).
Contracted workers
A contractor is defined as a worker employed by one firm but working at the behest of another firm that exercises overall responsibility for the operations at the site of the fatal injury. In 2018, New York City had 19 fatally-injured workers identified as fitting the contractor criteria, unchanged from the prior year.
Additional highlights
-
Men accounted for 88 percent of the work-related fatalities in New York City, compared to 92 percent nationwide. (See table 4.) Contact with objects and equipment made up 28 percent of the fatalities for men in New York City, followed by transportation incidents; falls, slips, trips; and exposure to harmful substances or environments with 19 percent each.
-
Hispanics or Latinos accounted for 34 percent of those who died from a workplace injury. Nationwide, this group accounted for 18 percent of work-related deaths.
-
Workers from 25 to 54 years old accounted for 55 percent of the city's work-related fatalities in 2018, compared to 58 percent of on-the-job fatalities nationally.
-
Of the 73 fatally injured workers in New York City, 66, or 90 percent, worked for wages and salaries; the remainder were self-employed. The most frequent fatal event for wage and salary workers was contact with objects and equipment.
Technical Note
Background of the program. The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI), part of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Occupational Safety and Health Statistics (OSHS) program, is a count of all fatal work injuries occurring in the U.S. during the calendar year. The CFOI uses a variety of state, federal, and independent data sources to identify, verify, and describe fatal work injuries. This ensures counts are as complete and accurate as possible. For the 2018 national data, over 24,800 unique source documents were reviewed as part of the data collection process. For technical information and definitions for the CFOI, see the BLS Handbook of Methods on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/home.htm.
Federal/State agency coverage. The CFOI includes data for all fatal work injuries, some of which may be outside the scope of other agencies or regulatory coverage. Comparisons between CFOI counts and those released by other agencies should account for the different coverage requirements and definitions used by each agency. For more information on the scope of CFOI, see www.bls.gov/iif/cfoiscope.htm and www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/concepts.htm.
Acknowledgments. The Bureau of Labor Statistics appreciates the efforts of all federal, state, local, and private sector entities that submitted source documents used to identify fatal work injuries, in particular the New York City government.
|
Event or exposure
|
2017
|
2018
|
Number
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Total
|
87
|
73
|
100
|
Violence and other injuries by persons or animals
|
24
|
11
|
15
|
Intentional injury by person
|
24
|
11
|
15
|
Intentional injury by other person
|
13
|
5
|
7
|
Shooting by other person--intentional
|
10
|
--
|
--
|
Self-inflicted injury--intentional
|
11
|
6
|
8
|
Hanging, strangulation, asphyxiation--intentional self-harm
|
4
|
--
|
--
|
Jumping from building or other structure--intentional self-harm
|
5
|
--
|
--
|
Transportation incidents
|
11
|
12
|
16
|
Pedestrian vehicular incident
|
3
|
6
|
8
|
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in nonroadway area
|
--
|
3
|
4
|
Roadway incidents involving motorized land vehicle
|
6
|
--
|
--
|
Roadway collision with other vehicle
|
3
|
--
|
--
|
Fires and explosions
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Falls, slips, trips
|
31
|
17
|
23
|
Falls on same level
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
Falls to lower level
|
27
|
9
|
12
|
Fall from collapsing structure or equipment
|
4
|
--
|
--
|
Other fall to lower level
|
20
|
6
|
8
|
Other fall to lower level less than 6 feet
|
5
|
--
|
--
|
Other fall to lower level 11 to 15 feet
|
4
|
--
|
--
|
Other fall to lower level more than 30 feet
|
5
|
--
|
--
|
Exposure to harmful substances or environments
|
14
|
12
|
16
|
Exposure to temperature extremes
|
--
|
3
|
4
|
Exposure to environmental heat
|
--
|
3
|
4
|
Exposure to other harmful substances
|
11
|
6
|
8
|
Nonmedical use of drugs or alcohol--unintentional overdose
|
11
|
5
|
7
|
Contact with objects and equipment
|
7
|
19
|
26
|
Struck by object or equipment
|
6
|
16
|
22
|
Struck by falling object or equipment--other than powered vehicle
|
4
|
11
|
15
|
Struck, caught, or crushed in collapsing structure, equipment, or material
|
--
|
1
|
1
|
Struck, caught, or crushed in other collapsing structure or equipment
|
--
|
1
|
1
|
Overexertion and bodily reaction
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Note: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.
|
Industry
|
2017
|
2018
|
Number
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Total
|
87
|
73
|
100
|
Private industry
|
77
|
63
|
86
|
Goods producing
|
24
|
26
|
36
|
Natural resources and mining
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Construction
|
20
|
22
|
30
|
Construction
|
20
|
22
|
30
|
Construction of buildings
|
11
|
9
|
12
|
Residential building construction
|
7
|
6
|
8
|
Residential building construction
|
7
|
6
|
8
|
Residential remodelers
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
Nonresidential building construction
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
Commercial and institutional building construction
|
3
|
--
|
--
|
Specialty trade contractors
|
9
|
10
|
14
|
Foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
Building equipment contractors
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
Electrical contractors
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
Other specialty trade contractors
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
All other specialty trade contractors
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
All other nonresidential specialty trade contractors
|
--
|
1
|
1
|
Manufacturing
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
Manufacturing
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
Service providing
|
53
|
37
|
51
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities
|
18
|
17
|
23
|
Wholesale trade
|
4
|
6
|
8
|
Merchant wholesalers, durable goods
|
--
|
3
|
4
|
Merchant wholesalers, nondurable goods
|
3
|
--
|
--
|
Grocery and related product wholesalers
|
3
|
--
|
--
|
Retail trade
|
6
|
--
|
--
|
Food and beverage stores
|
3
|
--
|
--
|
Grocery stores
|
3
|
--
|
--
|
Transportation and warehousing
|
8
|
9
|
12
|
Transit and ground passenger transportation
|
3
|
5
|
7
|
Taxi and limousine service
|
3
|
--
|
--
|
Taxi service
|
3
|
--
|
--
|
Scenic and sightseeing transportation
|
1
|
--
|
--
|
Scenic and sightseeing transportation, land
|
1
|
--
|
--
|
Information
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Financial activities
|
7
|
--
|
--
|
Real estate and rental and leasing
|
5
|
--
|
--
|
Real estate
|
5
|
--
|
--
|
Professional and business services
|
10
|
6
|
8
|
Professional and technical services
|
3
|
--
|
--
|
Administrative and waste services
|
7
|
4
|
5
|
Administrative and support services
|
7
|
4
|
5
|
Investigation and security services
|
--
|
3
|
4
|
Services to buildings and dwellings
|
5
|
--
|
--
|
Janitorial services
|
4
|
--
|
--
|
Educational and health services
|
6
|
5
|
7
|
Health care and social assistance
|
6
|
3
|
4
|
Ambulatory health care services
|
4
|
--
|
--
|
Leisure and hospitality
|
5
|
4
|
5
|
Arts, entertainment, and recreation
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Performing arts, spectator sports, and related industries
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Performing arts companies
|
--
|
1
|
1
|
Theater companies and dinner theaters
|
--
|
1
|
1
|
Accommodation and food services
|
3
|
--
|
--
|
Food services and drinking places
|
3
|
--
|
--
|
Other services, except public administration
|
4
|
--
|
--
|
Government
|
10
|
10
|
14
|
Federal government
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
State government
|
5
|
--
|
--
|
Local government
|
5
|
8
|
11
|
Note: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.
|
Occupation
|
2017
|
2018
|
Number
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Total
|
87
|
73
|
100
|
Management occupations
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
Business and financial operations occupations
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Computer and mathematical occupations
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Architecture and engineering occupations
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Life, physical, and social science occupations
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Community and social services occupations
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Legal occupations
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Education, training, and library occupations
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media occupations
|
--
|
3
|
4
|
Entertainers and performers, sports and related workers
|
--
|
1
|
1
|
Actors, producers, and directors
|
--
|
1
|
1
|
Healthcare practitioners and technical occupations
|
3
|
--
|
--
|
Healthcare support occupations
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Protective service occupations
|
4
|
6
|
8
|
Other protective service workers
|
--
|
3
|
4
|
Security guards and gaming surveillance officers
|
--
|
3
|
4
|
Security guards
|
--
|
3
|
4
|
Food preparation and serving related occupations
|
3
|
--
|
--
|
Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance occupations
|
5
|
5
|
7
|
Building cleaning and pest control workers
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
Building cleaning workers
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
|
3
|
--
|
--
|
Personal care and service occupations
|
--
|
3
|
4
|
Sales and related occupations
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
Supervisors of sales workers
|
3
|
--
|
--
|
First-line supervisors of sales workers
|
3
|
--
|
--
|
Office and administrative support occupations
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
Farming, fishing, and forestry occupations
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Construction and extraction occupations
|
22
|
25
|
34
|
Supervisors of construction and extraction workers
|
--
|
3
|
4
|
First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
|
--
|
3
|
4
|
Construction trades workers
|
20
|
20
|
27
|
Carpenters
|
3
|
--
|
--
|
Construction laborers
|
8
|
13
|
18
|
Electricians
|
5
|
5
|
7
|
Installation, maintenance, and repair occupations
|
4
|
--
|
--
|
Production occupations
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
Metal workers and plastic workers
|
--
|
3
|
4
|
Transportation and material moving occupations
|
15
|
9
|
12
|
Motor vehicle operators
|
12
|
5
|
7
|
Driver/sales workers and truck drivers
|
4
|
--
|
--
|
Taxi drivers and chauffeurs
|
4
|
--
|
--
|
Material moving workers
|
--
|
3
|
4
|
Military specific occupations
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Note: Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.
|
Worker characteristics
|
2017
|
2018
|
Number
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Total
|
87
|
73
|
100
|
Employee status
|
|
Wage and salary workers
|
73
|
66
|
90
|
Self-employed
|
14
|
7
|
10
|
Gender
|
|
Men
|
77
|
64
|
88
|
Women
|
10
|
9
|
12
|
Age
|
|
25 to 34 years
|
11
|
14
|
19
|
35 to 44 years
|
18
|
8
|
11
|
45 to 54 years
|
17
|
18
|
25
|
55 to 64 years
|
26
|
16
|
22
|
65 years and over
|
13
|
14
|
19
|
Race or ethnic origin
|
|
White, non-Hispanic
|
41
|
21
|
29
|
Black or African-American, non-Hispanic
|
9
|
13
|
18
|
Hispanic or Latino
|
24
|
25
|
34
|
Asian, non-Hispanic
|
11
|
11
|
15
|
Note: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.