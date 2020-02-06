Icade : Fatal Work Injuries in Illinois — 2018

News Release Information 19-2178-CHI

Thursday, February 06, 2020

Fatal work injuries totaled 184 in 2018 for Illinois, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that the number of work-related fatalities in Illinois increased by 21 from the previous year. Fatal occupational injuries in the state have ranged from a high of 262 in 1996 to a low of 146 in 2012. (See chart 1.)

Nationwide, a total of 5,250 fatal work injuries were recorded in 2018, up from the 5,147 fatal injuries in 2017, according to the results from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) program.

Type of incident

In Illinois, transportation incidents resulted in 75 fatal work injuries, and contact with objects and equipment accounted for 34 fatalities. These two major categories accounted for 59 percent of all workplace fatalities in the state. (See table 1.) Worker deaths from transportation incidents were up from 61 over the year, and worker fatalities due to contact with objects and equipment were up from 23.

Violence and other injuries by persons or animals was the third-most frequent fatal work event with 26 fatalities, up from 20 in the prior year. Falls, slips, or trips resulted in 25 work-related deaths compared to 27 in 2017.

Nationally, transportation incidents were the most frequent fatal workplace event in 2018, accounting for 40 percent of fatal work injuries. (See chart 2.) Violence and other injuries by persons or animals was the second-most common fatal event (16 percent), followed by falls, slips, and trips (15 percent) and contact with objects and equipment (15 percent).

Industry

The private transportation and warehousing industry had the highest number of fatalities in Illinois, with 38, down from 42 in the previous year. (See table 2.) Transportation incidents resulted in 25 of the 38 fatalities in the industry. The truck transportation sector accounted for 33 of the 38 workplace fatalities in the transportation and warehousing industry.

Two private industry sectors, agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting and construction each had 25 workplace fatalities. Agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting fatalities were up from 15 in the previous year, while fatalities within the construction industry were down from 26. Within agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting the crop production sector accounted for 22, or 88 percent, of the fatal injuries in this industry. The specialty trade contractors sector accounted for 14 of the 25, or 56 percent, of the fatalities in the construction industry.

Occupation

The transportation and material moving occupational group had the highest number of workplace fatalities with 61. (See table 3.) Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers accounted for 39 of the 61 fatalities among transportation and material moving workers. The construction and extraction occupational group had the second-highest number of workplace fatalities with 27, followed by management occupations with 21. Construction trades workers suffered 24 of the work-related deaths within the construction and extraction group. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers accounted for 17 of the 21 management occupational fatalities.

Additional highlights

Men accounted for 92 percent of the work-related fatalities in Illinois, similar to the national share. (See table 4.) Transportation incidents made up 41 percent of the fatalities for men in Illinois.

White non-Hispanics accounted for 68 percent of those who died from a workplace injury. Nationwide, this group accounted for 65 percent of work-related deaths.

Workers 25-54 years old accounted for 55 percent of the state's work-related fatalities in 2018, compared to 58 percent of on-the-job fatalities nationally.

Of the 184 fatal work injuries in Illinois, 76 percent worked for wages and salaries; the remainder were self-employed. The most frequent fatal event for both wage and salary workers and self-employed workers was transportation incidents.

Technical Note

Background of the program. The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI), part of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Occupational Safety and Health Statistics (OSHS) program, is a count of all fatal work injuries occurring in the U.S. during the calendar year. The CFOI uses a variety of state, federal, and independent data sources to identify, verify, and describe fatal work injuries. This ensures counts are as complete and accurate as possible. For the 2018 national data, over 24,800 unique source documents were reviewed as part of the data collection process. For technical information and definitions for the CFOI, see the BLS Handbook of Methods on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/home.htm.

Federal/State agency coverage. The CFOI includes data for all fatal work injuries, some of which may be outside the scope of other agencies or regulatory coverage. Comparisons between CFOI counts and those released by other agencies should account for the different coverage requirements and definitions used by each agency. For more information on the scope of CFOI, see www.bls.gov/iif/cfoiscope.htm and www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/concepts.htm.

Acknowledgments. BLS thanks the Illinois Department of Public Health for their efforts in collecting accurate, comprehensive, and useful data on fatal work injuries. BLS also appreciates the efforts of all federal, state, local, and private sector entities that provided source documents used to identify fatal work injuries. Among these agencies are the Occupational Safety and Health Administration; the National Transportation Safety Board; the U.S. Coast Guard; the Mine Safety and Health Administration; the Office of Workers' Compensation Programs (Federal Employees' Compensation and Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation divisions); the Federal Railroad Administration; the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; state vital statistics registrars, coroners, and medical examiners; state departments of health, labor, and industrial relations and workers' compensation agencies; state and local police departments; and state farm bureaus.

