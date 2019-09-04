IceKredit : nominated as one of the "2019 China AI 100" at WAIC

SHANGHAI, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Artificial Intelligence Conference was held in Shanghai from Aug 29th to Aug 31st. The conference was jointly held by National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Cyberspace Administration of China, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Shanghai Municipal People's Government. The conference gathered more than 500 elites from top universities, leading companies and international organizations in the AI industry, including Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla), Yun Ma (Chairman of the board of Alibaba), Huateng Ma (Chairman of the board of Tencent), Kaifu Li (Founder of Sinovation Ventures), and Xiangyang Shen (Global executive vice president of Microsoft).

During the conference, EO Intelligence announced the "2019 China AI 100". IceKredit, Inc., an artificial intelligence risk management expert, was enlisted on this top 100 list despite the fierce competition. Other enlisted companies include SenseTime, Megvii Technology, Yitu Tech, Songshu AI, and other well-known AI companies.

In the meantime, 2019 China Artificial Intelligence Commercial Utilization Research Report was released during the conference, which focused on the application and commercial progress of China's artificial intelligence from 2018 to 2019. IceKredit was included as a representative case of AI application in the finance industry.

During the conference, Dr. Lingyun Gu, founder, chairman and CEO of IceKredit, accepted an exclusive interview with EO Intelligence to talk about the practice of artificial intelligence in the finance industry. Dr. Gu believes that technology itself cannot be an absolute barrier to entry. In this competitive world, a technology company cannot easily defeat other opponents with just one algorithm. The flow of people, the collision of ideas, and academic communications will gradually smoothen the leading part of technology.

"So, for IceKredit, what is more important is to constantly be sensitive to the top-level technology while maintaining our regular performance. Keep absorbing the most recent technologies and transform them to be our strength." Lingyun Gu stressed, "It is not easy to be an indeed technology company, but once we have chosen to be, we must do our best."

In order to achieve this goal, IceKredit has been continuously consolidating its own strength. It has established AI laboratories in China and in the United States respectively. IceKredit has also acquired a large number of PhD graduates from well-known institutes such as Carnegie Mellon University, Columbia University, Purdue University, University of California, Berkeley, and Stanford University. They are engaging in deep learning, natural language processing, knowledge mapping, speech recognition, computer vision and other technical research. At the same time, they learn the new algorithms that are published in domestic and international academic papers and journal articles. Based on their thorough understanding of our business, they could judge the effect of various algorithms in commercial applications of IceKredit, and finally decide whether to introduce the model for IceKredit, so that the actual effect of the model can be continuously optimized.

"The AI connected world contains unlimited possibilities", artificial intelligence is profoundly changing the world as an important driving force for a new era of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation. In the future, IceKredit will continue to unswervingly explore the practice of cutting-edge AI technology in various fields, and to provide assistance for the continuous development of industry and the realization of Inclusive Finance.

