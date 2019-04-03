Icelandair and Loylogic Announce a Strategic Partnership for a Global Travel Rewards Portal

Loylogic,
the global leader in e-commerce and e-payment solutions for loyalty
programs, and Icelandair Saga Club, Icelandair’s loyalty program,
announce a partnership to launch Loylogic’s cutting edge travel
platform. The global portal enables Saga Club members to collect or
redeem points, and a combination of both, by booking hotels and renting
cars from thousands of offers across the world.
With its experience and track record in the loyalty and travel industry,
Loylogic was a natural fit for the Saga Club program which was looking
for new ways to engage their members and increase their redemption and
collection offering.
Dominic Hofer, Founder and CEO of Loylogic, adds, “We are thrilled to
enter this new partnership and to work with Icelandair on the design and
implementation of a new global travel solution. Following our belief to
provide more choice to programs and their members, our travel solution
offers the flexibility for members to redeem and collect points or even
do both at the same time, thus increasing points sales. We are looking
forward to a strong collaboration and to sharing this goal with
Icelandair.”
Nótt Thorberg, Director of Loyalty at Icelandair, adds, “We are excited
about our partnership with Loylogic which gives our members the ability
to book any hotel and rent a car with Saga Points, in full or as partial
payment, while earning Saga Points for the part they pay in cash. Our
strategy is to offer our members flexibility and outstanding experiences
in all the products we offer, using the latest technology and
partnership opportunities to be at the forefront of the industry. This
partnership allows us to double down on this focus and offer our members
third party points redemptions and earning in the most seamless and
flexible manner.”
About Icelandair Saga Club
Icelandair Saga Club is Icelandair's Frequent Flyer Program and has
members all over the world. The program offers multiple benefits to its
most frequent flyers as well as special offers and rewards for all
members. Icelandair Saga Club was founded in 1992 but Icelandair has
been flying for over 80 years. Icelandair is a leading airline offering
flights to and from Iceland, and attractive option for cross Atlantic
flights. Icelandair provides safe, reliable flights and exceptional
service on flight to metropolitan areas on both sides of the Atlantic.
About Loylogic
Loylogic
is the world’s leading innovator and creator of points experiences,
insights, commerce and engagement. Founded in 2005 with offices around
the world and a global content network of more than 500 merchants and
2,000 online stores offering millions of products and services,
Loylogic, the new paradigm of points-based e-commerce and e-payment
solutions, is the partner that the world’s leading loyalty programs
trust with making their points and miles loved most.
