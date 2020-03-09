Log in
Icertis : Hires Human Resources Veteran Pranali Save as CHRO

03/09/2020 | 07:31am EDT

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced the appointment of Pranali Save as Chief Human Resources Officer to lead the rapid growth of the company's diverse, global team of Icertians.  With over 1,000 Icertians based in 17 countries, Pranali will drive the implementation of innovative global strategies to accelerate hiring of top talent, nurture the company's strong and enduring award-winning corporate culture, and institute employee development programs anchored in the company's FORTE – Fairness, Openness, Respect, Teamwork, Execution – values.

Pranali's appointment coincides with Icertis' continued rapid growth and successes. In 2019, the company's subscription revenues grew close to 100% YoY, headcount grew just over 40%, and the company opened five new offices around the world to supplement its global headquarters in Bellevue, Wash., European headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, and Asia Pacific headquarters in Pune, India.

"From the moment we founded Icertis, my Co-founder Monish Darda and I were laser-focused on creating a people-first, values-centric approach to doing business: we believe how we win is as important as winning," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "We needed an empathetic, visionary Chief Human Resources Officer to continue to enhance and celebrate Icertis' culture, and Pranali's strong employee focus and deep, global experience made her the perfect fit for the job. We are beyond thrilled to have Pranali on board to take our company to new heights as we embark on the next decade of our journey as the contract management platform of the world!"

Pranali joins Icertis from Tieto – a leading Nordic IT services and software company where she served as the HR Head for India and Global HR Partner for the Tieto Centres of Excellence across 5 European countries. At Tieto, she led the company to several awards and recognitions for diversity and inclusion as well as employer branding, and scaled the India center both in size and maturity through anchoring and developing key roles and leadership positions. Pranali was part of the team leading the digitalization of HR in Tieto while fostering the company's culture and brand identity. Prior to Tieto, she held HR leadership positions in the US, Europe and India, giving her diverse global experience across different industries, cultures and geographies.

"It was clear from my first interaction with the company that Icertis is committed to creating a world-class workplace dedicated to fostering innovation and diversity as it simultaneously builds a disruptive, world-class platform," said Pranali Save, CHRO, Icertis. "After speaking with Samir and Monish about the FORTE values, I knew Icertis was onto something special. The company's award-winning culture combined with a transformative, industry-leading product make for a dream employee value proposition. I look forward to expanding Icertis' already inclusive employee experience while driving operational excellence within the organization."

Pranali's appointment comes at a time when Icertis continues to see tremendous business growth around the globe. Icertis counts some of the most iconic companies as its customers. Today, the company manages the world's largest portfolio of contracts with a total contracted value of over $1 trillion for the world's leading companies, including:

  • 5 of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world,
  • 5 of the top 8 biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world,
  • 4 of the top 7 biggest software companies in the world,
  • 3 of the top 5 biggest manufacturing companies in the world, and
  • 4 of the top 8 biggest consulting services companies in the world.

For more information about Icertis, visit www.icertis.com.

About Icertis
Icertis, the leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. With Icertis, companies accelerate their business by increasing contract velocity, protect against risk by ensuring regulatory and policy compliance and optimize their commercial relationships by maximizing revenue and reducing costs. The AI-infused Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used by companies like Airbus, Cognizant, Daimler, Microsoft and Sanofi to manage 6.5 million contracts in 40+ languages across 90+ countries.

Icertis Media Contact:
Haley Flanagan
Manager of Corporate Communications, Icertis
CorpComm@icertis.com | +1 (425) 869-7649

Genesis BCW Contact:
shruti.singh@genesis-bcw.com; +91 96544497747
anuj.bhinde@genesis-bcw.com; +91 7208421492

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icertis-hires-human-resources-veteran-pranali-save-as-chro-301019447.html

SOURCE Icertis


© PRNewswire 2020
