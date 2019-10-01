Ichigo : Acquisition of Cost Science and Launch of Sustainable Infrastructure Project Team

Make The World

October 1, 2019

October 1, 2019

Ichigo Inc.

Acquisition of Cost Science

and Launch of Sustainable Infrastructure Project Team

Ichigo has signed an agreement to acquire Cost Science, a consulting firm specializing in new business development. In tandem with this acquisition, Ichigo today launched a Sustainable Infrastructure Project Team that reports directly to Ichigo President Takuma Hasegawa.

1. Acquisition Rationale

As announced in its Ichigo 2030vision on April 17, 2019, Ichigo is building upon its capabilities in real estate and clean energy to expand its business domain as a sustainable infrastructure company.

To this end, Ichigo is engaged in research and development (R&D) to merge the physical infrastructure of daily life (offices, residences, hotels, etc.) with the networks and data- driven possibilities of the digital world. Ichigo is also developing new technologies to extend the lives of key social infrastructure beyond 100 years in order to pursue new growth opportunities and the development of rich tenant services while fulfilling Ichigo's mission to Make The World More Sustainable.

The acquisition of Cost Science will help Ichigo achieve these goals. Cost Science is a business-development consulting firm with deep expertise in mining and analyzing huge amounts of data to help a company identify both problems and opportunities, define new strategies, and proceed with implementation. Its particular focus and strength is increasing the productivity of an existing business without resorting to downsizing, facilitating the redeployment of resources into new, more productive businesses.

Ichigo has already been working with Cost Science in pursuing R&D initiatives to:

accelerate development of new, multi-layered real estate services for tenants; 2) reduce costs and increase the efficiency of real estate asset management; and 3) develop new technologies to extend the lives of existing buildings. These initiatives have been in partnership with the Ichigo Sustainable Lab, which Ichigo launched last year to promote open innovation and synergistic collaborations with other companies and organizations.

In tandem with the acquisition of Cost Science, Ichigo is launching a new Sustainable Infrastructure Project Team today that will draw upon Cost Science's capabilities to support sustainable infrastructure initiatives across all of Ichigo's businesses.