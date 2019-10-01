Log in
Ichigo : Acquisition of Cost Science and Launch of Sustainable Infrastructure Project Team

10/01/2019 | 02:20am EDT

Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

October 1, 2019

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Acquisition of Cost Science

and Launch of Sustainable Infrastructure Project Team

Ichigo has signed an agreement to acquire Cost Science, a consulting firm specializing in new business development. In tandem with this acquisition, Ichigo today launched a Sustainable Infrastructure Project Team that reports directly to Ichigo President Takuma Hasegawa.

1. Acquisition Rationale

As announced in its Ichigo 2030vision on April 17, 2019, Ichigo is building upon its capabilities in real estate and clean energy to expand its business domain as a sustainable infrastructure company.

To this end, Ichigo is engaged in research and development (R&D) to merge the physical infrastructure of daily life (offices, residences, hotels, etc.) with the networks and data- driven possibilities of the digital world. Ichigo is also developing new technologies to extend the lives of key social infrastructure beyond 100 years in order to pursue new growth opportunities and the development of rich tenant services while fulfilling Ichigo's mission to Make The World More Sustainable.

The acquisition of Cost Science will help Ichigo achieve these goals. Cost Science is a business-development consulting firm with deep expertise in mining and analyzing huge amounts of data to help a company identify both problems and opportunities, define new strategies, and proceed with implementation. Its particular focus and strength is increasing the productivity of an existing business without resorting to downsizing, facilitating the redeployment of resources into new, more productive businesses.

Ichigo has already been working with Cost Science in pursuing R&D initiatives to:

  1. accelerate development of new, multi-layered real estate services for tenants; 2) reduce costs and increase the efficiency of real estate asset management; and 3) develop new technologies to extend the lives of existing buildings. These initiatives have been in partnership with the Ichigo Sustainable Lab, which Ichigo launched last year to promote open innovation and synergistic collaborations with other companies and organizations.

In tandem with the acquisition of Cost Science, Ichigo is launching a new Sustainable Infrastructure Project Team today that will draw upon Cost Science's capabilities to support sustainable infrastructure initiatives across all of Ichigo's businesses.

1

2. Cost Science Overview

Name

Cost Science Inc.

Address

1-14-16 Kudan Kita, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Akira Ogura, Representative Director

Main Business

New business development consulting (cost reduction, new

business entry, data mining & analysis)

Paid-In Capital

JPY 3 million

Establishment Date

April 2018

3. Transaction Details

Share Acquisition

Ichigo will acquire 30% of Cost Science immediately, and the

remaining shares in stages, with 100% acquisition completed on

May 31, 2023.

Contract Date

September 26, 2019

Settlement Date

September 27, 2019

4. Acquisition Share Price

The seller did not consent to disclosure.

5. Earnings Outlook

Although the impact of the acquisition on FY20/2 earnings is minimal, Ichigo expects it to support generating new earnings streams and contribute to Ichigo's growth as a sustainable infrastructure company.

2

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 06:17:06 UTC
