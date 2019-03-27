Log in
Ichigo : Additional Investment in SPC

03/27/2019 | 04:35am EDT

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

March 27, 2019

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Additional Investment in SPC

Ichigo today decided to make an additional investment in a fully-consolidated special purpose company (SPC). The SPC owns a hotel in Osaka, and the investment will be used to repay an existing loan. Post-transaction, the SPC will remain a fully-consolidated entity.

1. Additional Investment Rationale

To lower the SPC's borrowing costs via loan repayment.

2. Subsidiary (SPC) Overview

Name

Shinsaibashi Jisho GK Tokumei Kumiai

Address

1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

SPC Operator

Shinsaibashi Jisho GK

Representative

Managing Member: Ippan Shadan Hojin IES2

Manager: Takehisa Tei

1.

Investment in trust beneficiary interests (juekiken)

2.

Acquisition, development, holding, disposition, leasing,

Business

and management of real estate

3.

Acquisition and disposition of shares and equity interests

of businesses relating to the aforementioned businesses

4.

Other businesses relating to the aforementioned businesses

Paid-In Capital

JPY 100,000

Establishment Date

March 26, 2010

Total Assets

JPY 3.2 billion

SPC Investor

Ichigo Inc. (100%)

Relationship to Ichigo

The SPC does not have any material capital, personnel, or

transactional relationship with Ichigo.

1

Business and

FY16/3

FY17/3*

FY18/3*

Financial Conditions

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

in Past Three Years

Net Assets

4,912

731

703

Total Assets

21,128

3,303

3,275

Revenue

511

21,042

287

Operating Profit

202

4,499

96

Recurring Profit

129

4,278

-12

Net Income

129

4,278

-12

*The SPC sold 9 hotels to Ichigo Hotel (3463) on August 17, 2016, generating FY17/3 Revenue of JPY 19.65 billion, along with substantial increases in FY17/3 Operating Profit, Recurring Profit, and Net Income. The negative FY18/3 Recurring Profit and Net Income is one-off due to a tax linked to the previous year's Revenue (i.e., the large FY17/3 Revenue).

3.Key Transaction Dates

Additional Investment Contract Date

March 27, 2019

Additional Investment Closing Date

March 28, 2019

4. Ichigo Total Investment Amount and % Ownership of SPC

JPY 2,785 million (100%) (Today's additional investment amount is JPY 2.1 billion.)

5. Earnings Outlook

The impact of this additional investment will be reflected in Ichigo's FY20/2 consolidated earnings forecast to be announced on April 17, 2019.

2

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 08:34:01 UTC
