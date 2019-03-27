Ichigo : Additional Investment in SPC

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate

March 27, 2019

March 27, 2019

Ichigo Inc.

Additional Investment in SPC

Ichigo today decided to make an additional investment in a fully-consolidated special purpose company (SPC). The SPC owns a hotel in Osaka, and the investment will be used to repay an existing loan. Post-transaction, the SPC will remain a fully-consolidated entity.

1. Additional Investment Rationale

To lower the SPC's borrowing costs via loan repayment.

2. Subsidiary (SPC) Overview