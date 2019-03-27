Ichigo : Additional Investment in SPC

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate
[Provisional Translation Only]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
March 27, 2019
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman
Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director
Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en
Additional Investment in SPC
Ichigo today decided to make an additional investment in a fully-consolidated special purpose company (SPC). The SPC owns a hotel in Osaka, and the investment will be used to repay an existing loan. Post-transaction, the SPC will remain a fully-consolidated entity.
1. Additional Investment Rationale
To lower the SPC's borrowing costs via loan repayment.
2. Subsidiary (SPC) Overview
|
Name
|
Shinsaibashi Jisho GK Tokumei Kumiai
|
|
|
Address
|
1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
|
|
SPC Operator
|
Shinsaibashi Jisho GK
|
|
|
Representative
|
Managing Member: Ippan Shadan Hojin IES2
|
Manager: Takehisa Tei
|
|
|
1.
|
Investment in trust beneficiary interests (juekiken)
|
|
2.
|
Acquisition, development, holding, disposition, leasing,
|
Business
|
|
and management of real estate
|
3.
|
Acquisition and disposition of shares and equity interests
|
|
|
|
of businesses relating to the aforementioned businesses
|
|
4.
|
Other businesses relating to the aforementioned businesses
|
Paid-In Capital
|
JPY 100,000
|
|
|
Establishment Date
|
March 26, 2010
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
JPY 3.2 billion
|
|
|
SPC Investor
|
Ichigo Inc. (100%)
|
|
|
Relationship to Ichigo
|
The SPC does not have any material capital, personnel, or
|
transactional relationship with Ichigo.