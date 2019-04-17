Ichigo : FY19/2 Full-Year Corporate Presentation

FY19/2 Earnings
‒FY19/2 Summary
‒Operating Profit +20%, Net Income +10%, EPS +11% (YOY)
‒Segment Earnings Details
FY20/2 Full-Year Forecast
‒FY20/2 Full-Year Forecast
‒FY20/2 Full-Year Forecast Details
Powerful Value-Add Business Model Underpins Growth
‒Business Model (1) Stock + FlowEarnings
‒Business Model (2) Embedded Forward Earnings
‒Business Model (3) Value-Add Drives Durable Value Growth
‒Business Model (4) Robust Cash Generation
‒Strong Financial Base
Building a Foundation for Sustainable Growth
‒Core Business Growth
AM: Growth Support for TSE REITs & YieldCo
Value-Add:Selective on Acquisitions & Sales
Value-Add:Tax Shield Re-Classification to Fixed Assets
Clean Energy: Scaling Rapidly (In-Development +91%)
‒New Business Entry
Ichigo Owners: Real Estate Built on Client Trust
Smart Agriculture
Supporting & Enhancing Urban Lifestyles
Top Partner of J.League, Japan's Pro Soccer League
‒Share Buyback (JPY 381)
Power Up 2019Mid-Term Plan Achievement
‒ Power Up 2019Achievement Details
Ichigo 2030: Ichigo as a Sustainable Infrastructure Company
‒Go for Growth
‒Go Beyond Real Estate to Address Broad Needs
‒KPI Targets
‒Shareholder Return Policy
‒FY20/2 Initiatives
Ichigo's Commitment to ESG
‒Ichigo Sustainability Policy
‒Ichigo's ESG