News : Companies
Ichigo : FY19/2 Full-Year Corporate Presentation

04/17/2019 | 03:13am EDT

FY19/2 Full-Year Corporate Presentation

JanuaryApril 17,11,20192019

Ichigo (2337)

© Ichigo Inc. All rights reserved.

www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Make The World

More Sustainable

© Ichigo Inc. All rights reserved.

© Ichigo Inc. All rights reserved.

© Ichigo Inc. All rights reserved.

Contents

FY19/2 Earnings

FY19/2 Summary

Operating Profit +20%, Net Income +10%, EPS +11% (YOY)

Segment Earnings Details

FY20/2 Full-Year Forecast

FY20/2 Full-Year Forecast

FY20/2 Full-Year Forecast Details

Powerful Value-Add Business Model Underpins Growth

Business Model (1) Stock + FlowEarnings

Business Model (2) Embedded Forward Earnings

Business Model (3) Value-Add Drives Durable Value Growth

Business Model (4) Robust Cash Generation

Strong Financial Base

Building a Foundation for Sustainable Growth

Core Business Growth

AM: Growth Support for TSE REITs & YieldCo

Value-Add:Selective on Acquisitions & Sales

Value-Add:Tax Shield Re-Classification to Fixed Assets

Clean Energy: Scaling Rapidly (In-Development +91%)

New Business Entry

Ichigo Owners: Real Estate Built on Client Trust

Smart Agriculture

Supporting & Enhancing Urban Lifestyles

Top Partner of J.League, Japan's Pro Soccer League

Share Buyback (JPY 381)

Power Up 2019Mid-Term Plan Achievement

Power Up 2019Achievement Details

Ichigo 2030: Ichigo as a Sustainable Infrastructure Company

Go for Growth

Go Beyond Real Estate to Address Broad Needs

KPI Targets

Shareholder Return Policy

FY20/2 Initiatives

Ichigo's Commitment to ESG

Ichigo Sustainability Policy

Ichigo's ESG

Appendix: Financial & Real Estate Data

© Ichigo Inc. All rights reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 07:12:06 UTC
