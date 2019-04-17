Ichigo : FY19/2 Full-Year Earnings

(3)Number of outstanding common shares

(i)Number of outstanding shares including treasury shares

FY19/2: 505,066,430

FY18/2: 504,484,200 (ii) Number of treasury shares

FY19/2: 16,556,200

FY18/2:8,706,500

(iii) Average number of outstanding shares

FY19/2: 493,714,169

FY18/2: 498,475,625

Segment Information

Asset Managementgenerates fee income via the management of Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), Ichigo Green (9282), and providing real estate services related to real estate acquisition, operations, and disposition.

Value-Addpreserves and improves real estate. Ichigo receives rental income during the period it carries out its value-add, along with earning gains on sale that reflect the real estate's higher value after the value-add is complete.

Clean Energyis utility-scale solar power production that supplies clean energy and brings productive use to idle land.

Change in Accounting Treatment of Non-Recourse Loan Expenses from Cost of Goods Sold to

Non-Operating Expenses

From FY19/2, non-recourse loan interest expenses (and related costs) are treated as Non-Operating Expenses instead of as Cost of Goods Sold. Treating them as the equivalent of corporate loan interest expenses (i.e., Non-Operating Expenses) will unify and simplify their accounting treatment.

To facilitate comparison to FY19/2, the FY18/2 data on pp. 1 & 7-17 have thus been restated to reflect this change in accounting treatment. Cost of Goods Sold thus decreases by JPY 1,060 million and Gross Profit and Operating Profit each increase by JPY 1,060 million. Within Non-Operating Expenses, Interest Expense, Debt-Financing Related Fees, Mark-to-Market Loss on Long-Term Interest Rate Hedges, and Other increase by JPY 983 million, JPY 48 million, JPY 26 million, and JPY 2 million, respectively. Within Cash Flows from Operations, Interest Expense, Decrease (Increase) in Prepaid Expenses, Increase (Decrease) in Accrued Expenses, Other, and Interest Expense Paid increase by JPY 983 million, JPY 173 million, JPY 237 million, JPY 48 million, and JPY 1,096 million, respectively.

