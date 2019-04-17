Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ichigo : FY19/2 Full-Year Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 03:13am EDT

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

FY19/2 Full-Year Earnings

April 17, 2019

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)

Representative:

Takuma Hasegawa, President

Inquiries:

Go Watanabe, Executive Managing Director

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818

www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Annual Shareholders Meeting: May 26, 2019 (expected)

Submission of the Financial Report (Yuka Shoken Hokokusho): May 27, 2019 (expected)

Dividend Payment: May 27, 2019

Supplemental Materials to Financial and Business Results: Yes

Financial and Business Results Briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

1. FY19/2 Consolidated Financial Results (March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

(YOY = year-on-year % change)

Revenue

Operating Profit

Recurring Profit

Net Income

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

FY19/2

83,540

+44.4%

26,279

+19.9%

23,076

+20.3%

15,373

+9.7%

FY18/2

57,846

-47.1%

21,919

-4.3%

19,185

-2.9%

14,018

-5.9%

Note: Comprehensive Income FY19/2: JPY 15,554 million (+6.9% YOY)

FY18/2: JPY 14,548 million (+0.6% YOY)

Net Income

Net Income

Return on

Return on

Operating

per Share

per Share

Assets (%)

Profit Margin

Equity (%)

(Basic, JPY)

(Diluted, JPY)

(Recurring Profit)

(%)

FY19/2

31.14

+10.7%

31.12

+10.7%

16.3

7.5

31.5

FY18/2

28.12

-5.2%

28.10

-5.0%

16.5

6.7

37.9

(2) Consolidated Financial Condition

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholder

Net Assets per

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

Equity Ratio

Share (JPY)

FY19/2

319,599

102,859

30.9%

202.14

FY18/2

296,512

92,725

30.1%

180.20

Note: Shareholders' Equity FY19/2: JPY 98,748 million

FY18/2: JPY 89,336 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash and Cash

Operations

Investments

Financing

Equivalents

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

FY19/2

21,762

-15,602

4,346

45,029

FY18/2

10,603

-5,645

-6,124

39,365

Note: Cash Flows from Operations excluding investment (net) in Real Estate and Power Plants for Sale

FY19/2: JPY 25,522 million

FY18/2: JPY 16,722 million

2. Dividends

Dividend per Share (JPY)

Total

Dividend on

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total

Dividend

Payout Ratio

Equity Ratio

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(JPY million)

FY18/2

-

-

-

6

6

2,974

21.3%

3.5%

FY19/2

-

-

-

7

7

3,419

22.5%

3.7%

FY20/2

-

-

-

7

7

23.0%

(Forecast)

3. FY20/2 Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecast (March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)

(YOY = year-on-year % change)

Operating Profit

Recurring Profit

Net Income

Net Income per

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

Share (JPY)

FY20/2

26,500

+0.8%

22,800

-1.2%

15,000

-2.4%

30.39

-2.4%

Note: Ichigo provides a full-year earnings forecast, but not a half-year forecast, because Ichigo believes the longer full-year forecast is more consistent with global best practice and the focus of Japan's Corporate Governance Code on growing long-term sustainable corporate value. In addition, Ichigo is focused on earnings growth (not revenue growth), with a particular focus on growing long-term EPS, so does not issue a Revenue forecast.

4. Other

(1) Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries

(material changes in scope of consolidation):

Yes

New subsidiaries (2):

Hakata GK Tokumei Kumiai

Sunrise GK Tokumei Kumiai

Subsidiaries removed from consolidation:

None

(2)Changes in accounting standards/principles, changes in accounting estimates, and revisions to previous financial statements

(i)

Changes in accounting standards/principles:

None

(ii)

Changes in accounting principles other than the above:

None

(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(iv) Revisions of previous financial statements:

None

2

(3)Number of outstanding common shares

(i)Number of outstanding shares including treasury shares

FY19/2: 505,066,430

FY18/2: 504,484,200 (ii) Number of treasury shares

FY19/2: 16,556,200

FY18/2:8,706,500

(iii) Average number of outstanding shares

FY19/2: 493,714,169

FY18/2: 498,475,625

Segment Information

Asset Managementgenerates fee income via the management of Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), Ichigo Green (9282), and providing real estate services related to real estate acquisition, operations, and disposition.

Value-Addpreserves and improves real estate. Ichigo receives rental income during the period it carries out its value-add, along with earning gains on sale that reflect the real estate's higher value after the value-add is complete.

Clean Energyis utility-scale solar power production that supplies clean energy and brings productive use to idle land.

Change in Accounting Treatment of Non-Recourse Loan Expenses from Cost of Goods Sold to

Non-Operating Expenses

From FY19/2, non-recourse loan interest expenses (and related costs) are treated as Non-Operating Expenses instead of as Cost of Goods Sold. Treating them as the equivalent of corporate loan interest expenses (i.e., Non-Operating Expenses) will unify and simplify their accounting treatment.

To facilitate comparison to FY19/2, the FY18/2 data on pp. 1 & 7-17 have thus been restated to reflect this change in accounting treatment. Cost of Goods Sold thus decreases by JPY 1,060 million and Gross Profit and Operating Profit each increase by JPY 1,060 million. Within Non-Operating Expenses, Interest Expense, Debt-Financing Related Fees, Mark-to-Market Loss on Long-Term Interest Rate Hedges, and Other increase by JPY 983 million, JPY 48 million, JPY 26 million, and JPY 2 million, respectively. Within Cash Flows from Operations, Interest Expense, Decrease (Increase) in Prepaid Expenses, Increase (Decrease) in Accrued Expenses, Other, and Interest Expense Paid increase by JPY 983 million, JPY 173 million, JPY 237 million, JPY 48 million, and JPY 1,096 million, respectively.

Note on Appropriate Use of Forecasts

Forward-looking statements contained in these materials are based on judgments regarding information that was available to Ichigo as of the announcement date. However, these statements involve risk and uncertainties, and actual earnings may differ significantly from the indicated forecasts.

3

Consolidated Balance Sheet (FY19/2)

(JPY million)

FY18/2

FY19/2

(Feb 28, 2018)

(Feb 28, 2019)

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

45,510

50,225

Trade notes and accounts receivable

1,097

1,344

Operational loan investments

1,324

1,324

Operational securities investments

2

1,218

Real estate for sale

180,789

161,322

Deferred tax assets

342

397

Other

2,643

2,156

Less: allowance for doubtful accounts

-28

-2

Total Current Assets

231,681

217,987

Fixed Assets

Property, Plant, and Equipment

Buildings and structures

14,273

24,577

Depreciation

-3,673

-4,238

Buildings and structures (net)

10,600

20,338

Solar power plant equipment

20,895

21,229

Depreciation

-1,122

-2,170

Solar power plant equipment (net)

19,773

19,058

Land

26,993

49,924

Buildings under construction

97

956

Solar power plants under construction

969

3,656

Other

483

1,441

Depreciation

-359

-399

Other (net)

124

1,042

Total Property, Plant, and Equipment

58,558

94,976

Intangible Assets

Goodwill

1,600

1,346

Leasehold rights

135

316

Other

233

331

Total Intangible Assets

1,968

1,993

Investments and Other Assets

Securities investments

2,184

2,455

Long-term loans receivable

10

10

Deferred tax assets

68

35

4

(JPY million)

FY18/2

FY19/2

(Feb 28, 2018)

(Feb 28, 2019)

Other

2,132

2,231

Less: allowance for doubtful accounts

-91

-91

Total Investments and Other Assets

4,303

4,640

Total Fixed Assets

64,831

101,611

Total Assets

296,512

319,599

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 07:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:38aWIRECARD : and Telegram Open Network infrastructure developer TON Labs enter partnership
PU
03:38aVIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI participated in the Vietnam Honor Exhibition Fair 2019 (17/04/2019)
PU
03:38aDETSKIY MIR : Analyst and investor conference call for q1 2019 unaudited ifrs financial results
PU
03:38aZTE : Showcases Slice+ Network Solution at MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress 2019
PU
03:38aHASTINGS HLDG : Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
03:38aMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Termination of GBF agreement - Update
PU
03:38aFRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Short-term Borrowings
PU
03:37aABB seeks new chief executive after Spiesshofer's surprise departure
RE
03:35aTelecom Plus warns on profit hit after Ofgem price cap, sees 2020 rebound
RE
03:33aFORTRESS BIOTECH : Corporate Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
3CRÉDIT AGRICOLE : Credit Agricole and Santander to combine custody and asset servicing arms
4DANONE : DANONE : Food group Danone keeps goals despite modest rise in first-quarter sales
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Qualcomm stock jumps 23 percent on surprise settlement with Apple

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About