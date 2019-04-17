|
Ichigo : FY19/2 Full-Year Earnings
FY19/2 Full-Year Earnings
April 17, 2019
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)
|
Representative:
|
Takuma Hasegawa, President
|
|
Inquiries:
|
Go Watanabe, Executive Managing Director
|
|
Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818
|
www.ichigo.gr.jp/en
Annual Shareholders Meeting: May 26, 2019 (expected)
Submission of the Financial Report (Yuka Shoken Hokokusho): May 27, 2019 (expected)
Dividend Payment: May 27, 2019
Supplemental Materials to Financial and Business Results: Yes
Financial and Business Results Briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
1. FY19/2 Consolidated Financial Results (March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019)
|
(1) Consolidated Financial Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(YOY = year-on-year % change)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
Operating Profit
|
|
Recurring Profit
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
(JPY million) YOY
|
(JPY million) YOY
|
(JPY million) YOY
|
(JPY million) YOY
|
|
FY19/2
|
83,540
|
+44.4%
|
26,279
|
+19.9%
|
23,076
|
+20.3%
|
|
15,373
|
+9.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY18/2
|
57,846
|
-47.1%
|
21,919
|
-4.3%
|
19,185
|
-2.9%
|
|
14,018
|
-5.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Comprehensive Income FY19/2: JPY 15,554 million (+6.9% YOY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY18/2: JPY 14,548 million (+0.6% YOY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
Net Income
|
|
Return on
|
|
Return on
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
per Share
|
|
per Share
|
|
|
Assets (%)
|
|
Profit Margin
|
|
|
|
|
Equity (%)
|
|
|
|
|
(Basic, JPY)
|
|
(Diluted, JPY)
|
|
(Recurring Profit)
|
|
(%)
|
|
FY19/2
|
31.14
|
+10.7%
|
|
31.12
|
+10.7%
|
|
|
16.3
|
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
31.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY18/2
|
28.12
|
-5.2%
|
|
28.10
|
|
-5.0%
|
|
|
16.5
|
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
37.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Consolidated Financial Condition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
Net Assets
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
Net Assets per
|
|
|
(JPY million)
|
(JPY million)
|
|
Equity Ratio
|
|
Share (JPY)
|
|
FY19/2
|
|
319,599
|
|
|
102,859
|
|
|
30.9%
|
|
|
|
202.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY18/2
|
|
296,512
|
|
|
92,725
|
|
|
30.1%
|
|
|
|
180.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Shareholders' Equity FY19/2: JPY 98,748 million
|
FY18/2: JPY 89,336 million
|
|
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from
|
Cash Flows from
|
Cash Flows from
|
Cash and Cash
|
|
Operations
|
Investments
|
Financing
|
Equivalents
|
|
(JPY million)
|
(JPY million)
|
(JPY million)
|
(JPY million)
|
FY19/2
|
21,762
|
-15,602
|
4,346
|
45,029
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY18/2
|
10,603
|
-5,645
|
-6,124
|
39,365
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Cash Flows from Operations excluding investment (net) in Real Estate and Power Plants for Sale
|
|
FY19/2: JPY 25,522 million
|
FY18/2: JPY 16,722 million
|
|
|
2. Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per Share (JPY)
|
|
Total
|
|
Dividend on
|
|
|
First
|
Second
|
Third
|
Fourth
|
Total
|
Dividend
|
Payout Ratio
|
|
|
Equity Ratio
|
|
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
(JPY million)
|
|
|
FY18/2
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
6
|
6
|
2,974
|
21.3%
|
3.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY19/2
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
7
|
7
|
3,419
|
22.5%
|
3.7%
|
|
FY20/2
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
7
|
7
|
|
23.0%
|
|
|
(Forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. FY20/2 Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecast (March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)
(YOY = year-on-year % change)
|
|
Operating Profit
|
Recurring Profit
|
Net Income
|
Net Income per
|
|
(JPY million) YOY
|
(JPY million) YOY
|
(JPY million) YOY
|
Share (JPY)
|
FY20/2
|
26,500
|
+0.8%
|
22,800
|
-1.2%
|
15,000
|
-2.4%
|
30.39
|
-2.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Ichigo provides a full-year earnings forecast, but not a half-year forecast, because Ichigo believes the longer full-year forecast is more consistent with global best practice and the focus of Japan's Corporate Governance Code on growing long-term sustainable corporate value. In addition, Ichigo is focused on earnings growth (not revenue growth), with a particular focus on growing long-term EPS, so does not issue a Revenue forecast.
|
4. Other
|
|
(1) Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
(material changes in scope of consolidation):
|
Yes
|
New subsidiaries (2):
|
Hakata GK Tokumei Kumiai
|
|
Sunrise GK Tokumei Kumiai
|
Subsidiaries removed from consolidation:
|
None
(2)Changes in accounting standards/principles, changes in accounting estimates, and revisions to previous financial statements
|
(i)
|
Changes in accounting standards/principles:
|
None
|
(ii)
|
Changes in accounting principles other than the above:
|
None
|
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:
|
None
|
(iv) Revisions of previous financial statements:
|
None
(3)Number of outstanding common shares
(i)Number of outstanding shares including treasury shares
FY19/2: 505,066,430
FY18/2: 504,484,200 (ii) Number of treasury shares
FY19/2: 16,556,200
FY18/2:8,706,500
(iii) Average number of outstanding shares
FY19/2: 493,714,169
FY18/2: 498,475,625
Segment Information
Asset Managementgenerates fee income via the management of Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), Ichigo Green (9282), and providing real estate services related to real estate acquisition, operations, and disposition.
Value-Addpreserves and improves real estate. Ichigo receives rental income during the period it carries out its value-add, along with earning gains on sale that reflect the real estate's higher value after the value-add is complete.
Clean Energyis utility-scale solar power production that supplies clean energy and brings productive use to idle land.
Change in Accounting Treatment of Non-Recourse Loan Expenses from Cost of Goods Sold to
Non-Operating Expenses
From FY19/2, non-recourse loan interest expenses (and related costs) are treated as Non-Operating Expenses instead of as Cost of Goods Sold. Treating them as the equivalent of corporate loan interest expenses (i.e., Non-Operating Expenses) will unify and simplify their accounting treatment.
To facilitate comparison to FY19/2, the FY18/2 data on pp. 1 & 7-17 have thus been restated to reflect this change in accounting treatment. Cost of Goods Sold thus decreases by JPY 1,060 million and Gross Profit and Operating Profit each increase by JPY 1,060 million. Within Non-Operating Expenses, Interest Expense, Debt-Financing Related Fees, Mark-to-Market Loss on Long-Term Interest Rate Hedges, and Other increase by JPY 983 million, JPY 48 million, JPY 26 million, and JPY 2 million, respectively. Within Cash Flows from Operations, Interest Expense, Decrease (Increase) in Prepaid Expenses, Increase (Decrease) in Accrued Expenses, Other, and Interest Expense Paid increase by JPY 983 million, JPY 173 million, JPY 237 million, JPY 48 million, and JPY 1,096 million, respectively.
Note on Appropriate Use of Forecasts
Forward-looking statements contained in these materials are based on judgments regarding information that was available to Ichigo as of the announcement date. However, these statements involve risk and uncertainties, and actual earnings may differ significantly from the indicated forecasts.
Consolidated Balance Sheet (FY19/2)
|
|
|
(JPY million)
|
|
FY18/2
|
FY19/2
|
|
(Feb 28, 2018)
|
(Feb 28, 2019)
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
45,510
|
50,225
|
Trade notes and accounts receivable
|
1,097
|
1,344
|
Operational loan investments
|
1,324
|
1,324
|
Operational securities investments
|
2
|
1,218
|
Real estate for sale
|
180,789
|
161,322
|
Deferred tax assets
|
342
|
397
|
Other
|
2,643
|
2,156
|
Less: allowance for doubtful accounts
|
-28
|
-2
|
Total Current Assets
|
231,681
|
217,987
|
Fixed Assets
|
|
|
Property, Plant, and Equipment
|
|
|
Buildings and structures
|
14,273
|
24,577
|
Depreciation
|
-3,673
|
-4,238
|
Buildings and structures (net)
|
10,600
|
20,338
|
Solar power plant equipment
|
20,895
|
21,229
|
Depreciation
|
-1,122
|
-2,170
|
Solar power plant equipment (net)
|
19,773
|
19,058
|
Land
|
26,993
|
49,924
|
Buildings under construction
|
97
|
956
|
Solar power plants under construction
|
969
|
3,656
|
Other
|
483
|
1,441
|
Depreciation
|
-359
|
-399
|
Other (net)
|
124
|
1,042
|
Total Property, Plant, and Equipment
|
58,558
|
94,976
|
Intangible Assets
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
1,600
|
1,346
|
Leasehold rights
|
135
|
316
|
Other
|
233
|
331
|
Total Intangible Assets
|
1,968
|
1,993
|
Investments and Other Assets
|
|
|
Securities investments
|
2,184
|
2,455
|
Long-term loans receivable
|
10
|
10
|
Deferred tax assets
|
68
|
35
|
|
|
|
(JPY million)
|
|
|
FY18/2
|
FY19/2
|
|
|
(Feb 28, 2018)
|
(Feb 28, 2019)
|
Other
|
2,132
|
2,231
|
Less: allowance for doubtful accounts
|
-91
|
-91
|
Total Investments and Other Assets
|
4,303
|
4,640
|
Total Fixed Assets
|
64,831
|
101,611
|
Total Assets
|
|
296,512
|
319,599
