Ichigo : FY19/2 Year-on-Year Earnings Change Details

April 17, 2019
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman
Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director
Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en
FY19/2 Year-on-Year Earnings Change Details
1. FY19/2 Full-Year Earnings (March 1, 2018 - February 28, 2019) vs. FY18/2
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY million)
|
|
Revenue
|
Operating
|
Recurring
|
Net
|
|
EPS
|
|
Profit
|
Profit
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY19/2 Full-Year
|
83,540
|
26,279
|
23,076
|
15,373
|
|
JPY 31.14
|
Earnings (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY18/2 Full-Year
|
57,846
|
21,919
|
19,185
|
14,018
|
|
JPY 28.12
|
Earnings (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change (A) - (B)
|
+25,694
|
+4,360
|
+3,891
|
+1,355
|
|
JPY 3.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
+44.4%
|
+19.9%
|
+20.3%
|
+9.7%
|
|
+10.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Details
Ichigo generated record Operating Profit, Recurring Profit, and Net Income in FY19/2.
Ichigo's Value-Add real estate business was the main driver of the year-on-year Revenue increase, with FY19/2 Value-Add Revenue of JPY 58.7 billion versus FY18/2's JPY 35.7 billion. Rental income and electricity sales from Ichigo's solar power plants also increased significantly.
For further details, please refer to today's releases, "FY19/2 Full-Year Earnings" and "FY19/2 Full-Year Corporate Presentation," at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en.
