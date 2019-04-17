Ichigo : FY19/2 Year-on-Year Earnings Change Details

[Provisional Translation Only]

April 17, 2019

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

FY19/2 Year-on-Year Earnings Change Details

1. FY19/2 Full-Year Earnings (March 1, 2018 - February 28, 2019) vs. FY18/2

(JPY million) Revenue Operating Recurring Net EPS Profit Profit Income FY19/2 Full-Year 83,540 26,279 23,076 15,373 JPY 31.14 Earnings (A) FY18/2 Full-Year 57,846 21,919 19,185 14,018 JPY 28.12 Earnings (B) Change (A) - (B) +25,694 +4,360 +3,891 +1,355 JPY 3.02 % Change +44.4% +19.9% +20.3% +9.7% +10.7%

2. Details

Ichigo generated record Operating Profit, Recurring Profit, and Net Income in FY19/2.

Ichigo's Value-Add real estate business was the main driver of the year-on-year Revenue increase, with FY19/2 Value-Add Revenue of JPY 58.7 billion versus FY18/2's JPY 35.7 billion. Rental income and electricity sales from Ichigo's solar power plants also increased significantly.

For further details, please refer to today's releases, "FY19/2 Full-Year Earnings" and "FY19/2 Full-Year Corporate Presentation," at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en.