Ichigo : FY19/2 Year-on-Year Earnings Change Details

04/17/2019 | 03:13am EDT

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

April 17, 2019

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

FY19/2 Year-on-Year Earnings Change Details

1. FY19/2 Full-Year Earnings (March 1, 2018 - February 28, 2019) vs. FY18/2

(JPY million)

Revenue

Operating

Recurring

Net

EPS

Profit

Profit

Income

FY19/2 Full-Year

83,540

26,279

23,076

15,373

JPY 31.14

Earnings (A)

FY18/2 Full-Year

57,846

21,919

19,185

14,018

JPY 28.12

Earnings (B)

Change (A) - (B)

+25,694

+4,360

+3,891

+1,355

JPY 3.02

% Change

+44.4%

+19.9%

+20.3%

+9.7%

+10.7%

2. Details

Ichigo generated record Operating Profit, Recurring Profit, and Net Income in FY19/2.

Ichigo's Value-Add real estate business was the main driver of the year-on-year Revenue increase, with FY19/2 Value-Add Revenue of JPY 58.7 billion versus FY18/2's JPY 35.7 billion. Rental income and electricity sales from Ichigo's solar power plants also increased significantly.

For further details, please refer to today's releases, "FY19/2 Full-Year Earnings" and "FY19/2 Full-Year Corporate Presentation," at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en.

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 07:12:06 UTC
