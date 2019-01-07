Log in
Ichigo : Itoshima Iwara ECO Power Plant Begins Operation

0
01/07/2019

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

January 7, 2019

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)

Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818 www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Ichigo Itoshima Iwara ECO Power Plant Begins Operation

Ichigo established Ichigo ECO Energy in 2012 in order to enter the clean energy business and contribute to Ichigo's goal of building a more sustainable society. Today Ichigo's 40th solar power plant, the Ichigo Itoshima Iwara ECO Power Plant, began operation, making purposeful use of a former pig farm site in Fukuoka Prefecture to produce clean, renewable energy.

1. Ichigo Itoshima Iwara ECO Power Plant Details

Operation Start Date

January 7, 2019

Location

Iwara, Itoshima City, Fukuoka Prefecture

Area

58,743m2

Panel Output

1.48MW

Number of Panels

4,720

Annual Power Generation1

1,647,000kWh (enough power for 450 households2)

  • 1 Annual Power Generation is a 50% probability mean annual production forecast (P50 forecast), calculated by an independent, third-party technical consulting firm, that serves as the base forecast for each solar power plant's operating plan.

  • 2 Assumes average annual consumption of 3,600kWh per household. (Reference: The Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan)

2. Ichigo Solar Power Plant Timeline

Total number of Ichigo and Ichigo Green plants operating or under development: 49 plants, 152MW

FY15/2

FY16/2

FY17/2

FY18/2

As of January 7, 2019

FY19/2 (Forecast)

FY20/2 & Onward (Forecast)

Plants online

17

24

32

35

40

40

49

Output (MW)

29.36

42.02

54.22

101.77

113.06

113.06

152.09

FY20/2 &

(Forecast)

The above table includes 15 plants owned by Ichigo Green (TSE Infrastructure Market, 9282) and operated by Ichigo.

3. Earnings Outlook

The impact of the Ichigo Itoshima Iwara ECO Power Plant has already been reflected in Ichigo's FY19/2 consolidated earnings forecast announced on April 18, 2018.

Ichigo Itoshima Iwara ECO Power Plant

Ichigo discloses realtime solar power production and CO2 reduction data for each Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar power plant at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en/eco

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 06:13:04 UTC

