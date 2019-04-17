Ichigo : Power Up 2019 Mid-Term Business Plan Achievement & New Ichigo 2030 Vision

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

April 17, 2019

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Power Up 2019Mid-Term Business Plan Achievement & New Ichigo 2030Vision

Ichigo has achieved all of the goals of its three-yearPower Up 2019mid-term business plan (MTP), which ran from FY17/2 to FY19/2. To follow upon Power Up 2019, Ichigo has adopted Ichigo 2030as its new, longer-term vision.

The central pillar of Ichigo 2030is for Ichigo to build upon its capabilities in real estate and clean energy to expand its business domain and pursue new opportunities for growth and value creation for tenants, shareholders, and local communities. As a sustainable infrastructurecompany, Ichigo will work to fulfill its mission of Make The World More Sustainable.

1.Ichigo 2030Rationale

The revolution in IT and networks that has transformed industries globally has also reached real estate, creating opportunities for radical improvements in serving tenant needs. To invest in the potentially enormous growth opportunities from this technological change and drive significantly higher long-term growth for its shareholders, Ichigo has decided to purse an 11-year vision that is significantly more transformative than a traditional three-yearmid-term business plan.

In Ichigo 2030, Ichigo will work to grow both earnings and earnings stability, expanding beyond real estate to generate new earnings streams that are less sensitive to changes in real estate market conditions.

2. Power Up 2019Mid-Term Business Plan (MTP) Achievement

Power Up 2019focused on driving sustainable growth, deepening Ichigo's core capabilities, and maximizing shareholder value over the three years from FY17/2 to FY19/2. Ichigo achieved all of the Power Up 2019KPIs, as it also did in its preceding Shift Up 2016three-year MTP. During the three years of Power Up 2019, Ichigo increased its operating profit by 60% (19% CAGR), and posted record FY19/2 Operating Profit, Recurring Profit, and Net Income.

Ichigo also achieved Power Up 2019's goal of increasing the profitability and sustainability of its business model by growing its Asset Management, Value-Add, and Clean Energy businesses.

In Asset Management, Ichigo accomplished its key target of listing its dedicated solar power vehicle, Ichigo Green (9282), on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Ichigo also worked to create value for shareholders of Ichigo Office (8975) and Ichigo Hotel (3463) via supporting their public offerings, strategic sales and acquisitions, bond issuances to stabilize and diversify financing, and credit ratings. Reflecting its commitment to growing value for its shareholders, Ichigo Hotel also became the first J-REIT to adopt a