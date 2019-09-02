Ichigo : Share Buyback Update

Make The World
September 2, 2019
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman
Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director
Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en
Share Buyback Update
Ichigo has executed the below portion of its ongoing share buyback announced on July 11.
August 2019 (August 1, 2019 - August 31, 2019)
|
Share Type
|
Common shares
|
Number of Shares Purchased
|
1,498,400 shares
|
Amount
|
JPY 568,643,300
|
Buyback Method
|
In-market purchases via trust bank
|
Cumulative (July 12, 2019 - August 31, 2019)
|
Number of Shares Purchased
|
2,023,900 shares
|
Amount
|
JPY 767,024,900
Reference Information
Share Buyback Approved on July 11, 2019
|
Share Type
|
Common shares
|
Number of Shares
|
10,000,000 shares (maximum)
|
|
(2.05% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares)
|
Amount
|
JPY 3 billion (maximum)
|
Buyback Period
|
July 12, 2019 - October 11, 2019
|
Buyback Method
|
In-market purchases via trust bank
