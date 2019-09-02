Ichigo : Share Buyback Update

Make The World

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

September 2, 2019

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Share Buyback Update

Ichigo has executed the below portion of its ongoing share buyback announced on July 11.

August 2019 (August 1, 2019 - August 31, 2019)

Share Type Common shares Number of Shares Purchased 1,498,400 shares Amount JPY 568,643,300 Buyback Method In-market purchases via trust bank Cumulative (July 12, 2019 - August 31, 2019) Number of Shares Purchased 2,023,900 shares Amount JPY 767,024,900

Reference Information

Share Buyback Approved on July 11, 2019