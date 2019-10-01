Log in
Ichigo : Share Buyback Update

10/01/2019 | 02:20am EDT

Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

October 1, 2019

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Share Buyback Update

Ichigo has executed the below portion of its ongoing share buyback announced on July 11.

September 2019 (September 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)

Share Type

Common shares

Number of Shares Purchased

-

Amount

-

Buyback Method

In-market purchases via trust bank

Cumulative (July 12, 2019 - September 30, 2019)

Number of Shares Purchased

2,023,900 shares

Amount

JPY 767,024,900

Reference Information

Share Buyback Approved on July 11, 2019

Share Type

Common shares

Number of Shares

10,000,000 shares (maximum)

(2.05% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares)

Amount

JPY 3 billion (maximum)

Buyback Period

July 12, 2019 - October 11, 2019

Buyback Method

In-market purchases via trust bank

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 06:17:06 UTC
