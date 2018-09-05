Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ichigo : Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data – August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 08:07am CEST

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

September 5, 2018

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)

Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818 www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data - August 2018

FY19/2

Power Generation (kWh)

CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)1

Ichigo

(A)

Ichigo Green*

(B)

Total (A) + (B)

YOY

Ichigo

(C)

Ichigo Green*

(D)

Total (C) + (D)

March

10,037,423

3,521,174

13,558,597

+118.0%

6,624,699

2,323,975

8,948,674

April

10,618,143

3,606,439

14,224,583

+116.9%

7,007,974

2,380,249

9,388,224

May

10,754,859

3,818,185

14,573,044

+101.8%

7,098,206

2,520,002

9,618,209

June

10,117,621

3,293,663

13,411,285

+104.6%

6,677,630

2,173,817

8,851,448

July

11,010,432

3,624,652

14,635,085

+110.8%

7,266,885

2,392,270

9,659,156

August

10,812,543

3,622,499

14,435,043

+122.7%

7,136,278

2,390,849

9,527,128

H1

63,351,023

21,486,616

84,837,639

+112.2%

41,811,675

14,181,166

55,992,841

September

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

October

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

November

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

December

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

January

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

February

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

H2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Full Year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

* Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Green," 9282)

Explanation

In August, solar power generation at plants owned by Ichigo and Ichigo Green totaled 14,435,043kWh, 6% above forecast and a 123% increase year-on-year. The above-forecast production was due to sunnier skies along the Pacific coast of Japan, resulting in an above-average number of productive daylight hours.2

  • 1 CO2 reduction is calculated as 0.66kg CO2 per kWh.

  • 2 Forecast power generation is a 50% probability mean annual production forecast (P50 forecast), calculated by an independent, third-party technical consulting firm, that serves as the base forecast for each solar power plant's operating plan.

Reference: FY18/2 (March 2017 - February 2018) Data

FY18/2

Power Generation (kWh)

CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)1

Ichigo

(A)

Ichigo Green*

(B)

Total (A) + (B)

YOY

Ichigo

(C)

Ichigo Green*

(D)

Total (C) + (D)

March

3,315,062

2,905,472

6,220,534

+23.8%

2,187,941

1,917,611

4,105,552

April

3,496,984

3,061,133

6,558,118

+29.7%

2,308,009

2,020,348

4,328,357

May

3,984,605

3,236,862

7,221,468

+21.4%

2,629,839

2,136,329

4,766,169

June

3,673,773

2,879,609

6,553,382

+34.3%

2,424,690

1,900,542

4,325,232

July

3,087,231

3,856,562

6,943,793

+12.7%

2,037,572

2,545,331

4,582,903

August

2,999,078

3,482,706

6,481,784

+3.6%

1,979,391

2,298,586

4,277,977

H1

20,556,735

19,422,346

39,979,081

+20.0%

13,567,444

12,818,748

26,386,193

September

7,518,235

3,076,829

10,595,064

+147.9%

4,962,035

2,030,707

6,992,742

October

5,482,282

2,630,169

8,112,452

+73.6%

3,618,306

1,735,912

5,354,218

November

6,104,568

2,234,146

8,338,714

+123.6%

4,029,014

1,474,536

5,503,551

December

5,275,269

1,927,896

7,203,165

+132.1%

3,481,677

1,272,411

4,754,089

January

4,796,610

1,881,027

6,677,638

+86.1%

3,165,763

1,241,477

4,407,241

February

6,760,062

2,437,290

9,197,353

+110.3%

4,461,641

1,608,611

6,070,253

H2

35,937,026

14,187,357

50,124,389

+211.1%

23,718,436

9,363,654

33,082,095

Full Year

56,493,760

33,609,703

90,103,470

+157.9%

37,285,880

22,182,402

59,468,289

Note: Ichigo sold two solar power plants to Ichigo Green on July 3, 2017. Ichigo also launched the Ichigo Showamura Ogose ECO Power Plant (annual forecast power generation: 55,427,000kWh), the Tokyo region's largest solar power plant, on September 2, 2017.

Ichigo discloses realtime solar power production and CO2 reduction data for each Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar power plant at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en/eco

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 06:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:24aAMBER GRID : The remuneration and appointment committee of UAB "EPSO-G" recommendation on the election of members of AB “Amber Grid” is received
AQ
08:23aBLACKSTONE LP : Investa to weigh $2.4 billion bid from Oxford, delays vote on Blackstone offer
RE
08:23aBERKELEY : says house prices, demand "robust" in London
RE
08:22aLOCATION SCIENCES : Interim Results
PU
08:22aAFC ENERGY : joins Hydrogen Council
PU
08:22aLEHTO OYJ : CHANGE IN LEHTO GROUP’S EXECUTIVE BOARD
PU
08:22aANPARIO : Half-year report
PU
08:22aNAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Temporary suspension of drilling at Tilapia Field
PU
08:22aEQUINOR : Record fast-track development
PU
08:22aBOKU : Grant of Restricted Stock Units
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police report
3FACEBOOK : Facebook, Twitter face U.S. Congress over politics and the internet
4DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : falls off Europe blue-chip index
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : ING penalty puts Europe's money laundering controls on the spot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.