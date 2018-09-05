|
Ichigo : Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data – August 2018
09/05/2018 | 08:07am CEST
Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate
September 5, 2018
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)
Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman
Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818 www.ichigo.gr.jp/en
Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data - August 2018
|
FY19/2
|
Power Generation (kWh)
|
CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)1
|
Ichigo
(A)
|
Ichigo Green*
(B)
|
Total (A) + (B)
|
YOY
|
Ichigo
(C)
|
Ichigo Green*
(D)
|
Total (C) + (D)
|
March
|
10,037,423
|
3,521,174
|
13,558,597
|
+118.0%
|
6,624,699
|
2,323,975
|
8,948,674
|
April
|
10,618,143
|
3,606,439
|
14,224,583
|
+116.9%
|
7,007,974
|
2,380,249
|
9,388,224
|
May
|
10,754,859
|
3,818,185
|
14,573,044
|
+101.8%
|
7,098,206
|
2,520,002
|
9,618,209
|
June
|
10,117,621
|
3,293,663
|
13,411,285
|
+104.6%
|
6,677,630
|
2,173,817
|
8,851,448
|
July
|
11,010,432
|
3,624,652
|
14,635,085
|
+110.8%
|
7,266,885
|
2,392,270
|
9,659,156
|
August
|
10,812,543
|
3,622,499
|
14,435,043
|
+122.7%
|
7,136,278
|
2,390,849
|
9,527,128
|
H1
|
63,351,023
|
21,486,616
|
84,837,639
|
+112.2%
|
41,811,675
|
14,181,166
|
55,992,841
|
September
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
October
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
November
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
December
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
January
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
February
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
H2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Full Year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
* Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Green," 9282)
Explanation
In August, solar power generation at plants owned by Ichigo and Ichigo Green totaled 14,435,043kWh, 6% above forecast and a 123% increase year-on-year. The above-forecast production was due to sunnier skies along the Pacific coast of Japan, resulting in an above-average number of productive daylight hours.2
-
1 CO2 reduction is calculated as 0.66kg CO2 per kWh.
-
2 Forecast power generation is a 50% probability mean annual production forecast (P50 forecast), calculated by an independent, third-party technical consulting firm, that serves as the base forecast for each solar power plant's operating plan.
Reference: FY18/2 (March 2017 - February 2018) Data
|
FY18/2
|
Power Generation (kWh)
|
CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)1
|
Ichigo
(A)
|
Ichigo Green*
(B)
|
Total (A) + (B)
|
YOY
|
Ichigo
(C)
|
Ichigo Green*
(D)
|
Total (C) + (D)
|
March
|
3,315,062
|
2,905,472
|
6,220,534
|
+23.8%
|
2,187,941
|
1,917,611
|
4,105,552
|
April
|
3,496,984
|
3,061,133
|
6,558,118
|
+29.7%
|
2,308,009
|
2,020,348
|
4,328,357
|
May
|
3,984,605
|
3,236,862
|
7,221,468
|
+21.4%
|
2,629,839
|
2,136,329
|
4,766,169
|
June
|
3,673,773
|
2,879,609
|
6,553,382
|
+34.3%
|
2,424,690
|
1,900,542
|
4,325,232
|
July
|
3,087,231
|
3,856,562
|
6,943,793
|
+12.7%
|
2,037,572
|
2,545,331
|
4,582,903
|
August
|
2,999,078
|
3,482,706
|
6,481,784
|
+3.6%
|
1,979,391
|
2,298,586
|
4,277,977
|
H1
|
20,556,735
|
19,422,346
|
39,979,081
|
+20.0%
|
13,567,444
|
12,818,748
|
26,386,193
|
September
|
7,518,235
|
3,076,829
|
10,595,064
|
+147.9%
|
4,962,035
|
2,030,707
|
6,992,742
|
October
|
5,482,282
|
2,630,169
|
8,112,452
|
+73.6%
|
3,618,306
|
1,735,912
|
5,354,218
|
November
|
6,104,568
|
2,234,146
|
8,338,714
|
+123.6%
|
4,029,014
|
1,474,536
|
5,503,551
|
December
|
5,275,269
|
1,927,896
|
7,203,165
|
+132.1%
|
3,481,677
|
1,272,411
|
4,754,089
|
January
|
4,796,610
|
1,881,027
|
6,677,638
|
+86.1%
|
3,165,763
|
1,241,477
|
4,407,241
|
February
|
6,760,062
|
2,437,290
|
9,197,353
|
+110.3%
|
4,461,641
|
1,608,611
|
6,070,253
|
H2
|
35,937,026
|
14,187,357
|
50,124,389
|
+211.1%
|
23,718,436
|
9,363,654
|
33,082,095
|
Full Year
|
56,493,760
|
33,609,703
|
90,103,470
|
+157.9%
|
37,285,880
|
22,182,402
|
59,468,289
Note: Ichigo sold two solar power plants to Ichigo Green on July 3, 2017. Ichigo also launched the Ichigo Showamura Ogose ECO Power Plant (annual forecast power generation: 55,427,000kWh), the Tokyo region's largest solar power plant, on September 2, 2017.
Ichigo discloses realtime solar power production and CO2 reduction data for each Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar power plant at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en/eco
Disclaimer
|
|