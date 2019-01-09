Ichigo : Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data – December 2018

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate

January 9, 2019

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)

Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data - December 2018

FY19/2 Power Generation (kWh) CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)1 Ichigo (A) Ichigo Green* (B) Total (A) + (B) YOY Ichigo (C) Ichigo Green* (D) Total (C) + (D) March 10,037,423 3,521,174 13,558,597 +118.0% 6,624,699 2,323,975 8,948,674 April 10,618,143 3,606,439 14,224,583 +116.9% 7,007,974 2,380,249 9,388,224 May 10,754,859 3,818,185 14,573,044 +101.8% 7,098,206 2,520,002 9,618,209 June 10,117,621 3,293,663 13,411,285 +104.6% 6,677,630 2,173,817 8,851,448 July 11,010,432 3,624,652 14,635,085 +110.8% 7,266,885 2,392,270 9,659,156 August 10,812,543 3,622,499 14,435,043 +122.7% 7,136,278 2,390,849 9,527,128 H1 63,351,023 21,486,616 84,837,639 +112.2% 41,811,675 14,181,166 55,992,841 September 6,847,740 2,803,042 9,650,783 -8.9% 4,519,508 1,850,007 6,369,516 October 8,396,943 2,895,669 11,292,612 +39.2% 5,541,982 1,911,141 7,453,124 November 7,374,178 2,405,927 9,780,105 +17.3% 4,866,957 1,587,912 6,454,869 December 5,125,276 1,686,609 6,811,885 -5.4% 3,382,682 1,113,161 4,495,844 January - - - - - - - February - - - - - - - H2 - - - - - - - Full Year - - - - - - -

* Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Green," 9282)

Explanation

December Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar power generation was 6,811,885kWh, 15% below forecast and a 5% decline year-on-year due to a below-average number of productive daylight hours across Japan.2

1 CO2 reduction is calculated as 0.66kg CO2 per kWh.

2 Forecast power generation is a 50% probability mean annual production forecast (P50 forecast), calculated by an independent, third-party technical consulting firm, that serves as the base forecast for each solar power plant's operating plan.

Reference: FY18/2 (March 2017 - February 2018) Data

FY18/2 Power Generation (kWh) CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)1 Ichigo (A) Ichigo Green* (B) Total (A) + (B) YOY Ichigo (C) Ichigo Green* (D) Total (C) + (D) March 3,315,062 2,905,472 6,220,534 +23.8% 2,187,941 1,917,611 4,105,552 April 3,496,984 3,061,133 6,558,118 +29.7% 2,308,009 2,020,348 4,328,357 May 3,984,605 3,236,862 7,221,468 +21.4% 2,629,839 2,136,329 4,766,169 June 3,673,773 2,879,609 6,553,382 +34.3% 2,424,690 1,900,542 4,325,232 July 3,087,231 3,856,562 6,943,793 +12.7% 2,037,572 2,545,331 4,582,903 August 2,999,078 3,482,706 6,481,784 +3.6% 1,979,391 2,298,586 4,277,977 H1 20,556,735 19,422,346 39,979,081 +20.0% 13,567,444 12,818,748 26,386,193 September 7,518,235 3,076,829 10,595,064 +147.9% 4,962,035 2,030,707 6,992,742 October 5,482,282 2,630,169 8,112,452 +73.6% 3,618,306 1,735,912 5,354,218 November 6,104,568 2,234,146 8,338,714 +123.6% 4,029,014 1,474,536 5,503,551 December 5,275,269 1,927,896 7,203,165 +132.1% 3,481,677 1,272,411 4,754,089 January 4,796,610 1,881,027 6,677,638 +86.1% 3,165,763 1,241,477 4,407,241 February 6,760,062 2,437,290 9,197,353 +110.3% 4,461,641 1,608,611 6,070,253 H2 35,937,026 14,187,357 50,124,389 +211.1% 23,718,436 9,363,654 33,082,095 Full Year 56,493,760 33,609,703 90,103,470 +157.9% 37,285,880 22,182,402 59,468,289

Note: Ichigo sold two solar power plants to Ichigo Green on July 3, 2017. Ichigo also launched the Ichigo Showamura Ogose ECO Power Plant (annual forecast power generation: 55,427,000kWh), the Tokyo region's largest solar power plant, on September 2, 2017.

Ichigo discloses realtime solar power production and CO2 reduction data for each Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar power plant at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en/eco