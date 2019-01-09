Log in
Ichigo : Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data – December 2018

01/09/2019 | 01:24am EST

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

January 9, 2019

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)

Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818 www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data - December 2018

FY19/2

Power Generation (kWh)

CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)1

Ichigo

(A)

Ichigo Green*

(B)

Total (A) + (B)

YOY

Ichigo

(C)

Ichigo Green*

(D)

Total (C) + (D)

March

10,037,423

3,521,174

13,558,597

+118.0%

6,624,699

2,323,975

8,948,674

April

10,618,143

3,606,439

14,224,583

+116.9%

7,007,974

2,380,249

9,388,224

May

10,754,859

3,818,185

14,573,044

+101.8%

7,098,206

2,520,002

9,618,209

June

10,117,621

3,293,663

13,411,285

+104.6%

6,677,630

2,173,817

8,851,448

July

11,010,432

3,624,652

14,635,085

+110.8%

7,266,885

2,392,270

9,659,156

August

10,812,543

3,622,499

14,435,043

+122.7%

7,136,278

2,390,849

9,527,128

H1

63,351,023

21,486,616

84,837,639

+112.2%

41,811,675

14,181,166

55,992,841

September

6,847,740

2,803,042

9,650,783

-8.9%

4,519,508

1,850,007

6,369,516

October

8,396,943

2,895,669

11,292,612

+39.2%

5,541,982

1,911,141

7,453,124

November

7,374,178

2,405,927

9,780,105

+17.3%

4,866,957

1,587,912

6,454,869

December

5,125,276

1,686,609

6,811,885

-5.4%

3,382,682

1,113,161

4,495,844

January

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

February

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

H2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Full Year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

* Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Green," 9282)

Explanation

December Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar power generation was 6,811,885kWh, 15% below forecast and a 5% decline year-on-year due to a below-average number of productive daylight hours across Japan.2

  • 1 CO2 reduction is calculated as 0.66kg CO2 per kWh.

  • 2 Forecast power generation is a 50% probability mean annual production forecast (P50 forecast), calculated by an independent, third-party technical consulting firm, that serves as the base forecast for each solar power plant's operating plan.

Reference: FY18/2 (March 2017 - February 2018) Data

FY18/2

Power Generation (kWh)

CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)1

Ichigo

(A)

Ichigo Green*

(B)

Total (A) + (B)

YOY

Ichigo

(C)

Ichigo Green*

(D)

Total (C) + (D)

March

3,315,062

2,905,472

6,220,534

+23.8%

2,187,941

1,917,611

4,105,552

April

3,496,984

3,061,133

6,558,118

+29.7%

2,308,009

2,020,348

4,328,357

May

3,984,605

3,236,862

7,221,468

+21.4%

2,629,839

2,136,329

4,766,169

June

3,673,773

2,879,609

6,553,382

+34.3%

2,424,690

1,900,542

4,325,232

July

3,087,231

3,856,562

6,943,793

+12.7%

2,037,572

2,545,331

4,582,903

August

2,999,078

3,482,706

6,481,784

+3.6%

1,979,391

2,298,586

4,277,977

H1

20,556,735

19,422,346

39,979,081

+20.0%

13,567,444

12,818,748

26,386,193

September

7,518,235

3,076,829

10,595,064

+147.9%

4,962,035

2,030,707

6,992,742

October

5,482,282

2,630,169

8,112,452

+73.6%

3,618,306

1,735,912

5,354,218

November

6,104,568

2,234,146

8,338,714

+123.6%

4,029,014

1,474,536

5,503,551

December

5,275,269

1,927,896

7,203,165

+132.1%

3,481,677

1,272,411

4,754,089

January

4,796,610

1,881,027

6,677,638

+86.1%

3,165,763

1,241,477

4,407,241

February

6,760,062

2,437,290

9,197,353

+110.3%

4,461,641

1,608,611

6,070,253

H2

35,937,026

14,187,357

50,124,389

+211.1%

23,718,436

9,363,654

33,082,095

Full Year

56,493,760

33,609,703

90,103,470

+157.9%

37,285,880

22,182,402

59,468,289

Note: Ichigo sold two solar power plants to Ichigo Green on July 3, 2017. Ichigo also launched the Ichigo Showamura Ogose ECO Power Plant (annual forecast power generation: 55,427,000kWh), the Tokyo region's largest solar power plant, on September 2, 2017.

Ichigo discloses realtime solar power production and CO2 reduction data for each Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar power plant at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en/eco

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 06:23:02 UTC
