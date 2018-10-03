Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ichigo : Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data – September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 09:03am CEST

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

October 3, 2018

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)

Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818 www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data - September 2018

FY19/2

Power Generation (kWh)

CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)1

Ichigo (A)

Ichigo Green*

(B)

Total (A) + (B)

YOY

Ichigo (C)

Ichigo Green*

(D)

Total (C) + (D)

March

10,037,423

3,521,174

13,558,597

+118.0%

6,624,699

2,323,975

8,948,674

April

10,618,143

3,606,439

14,224,583

+116.9%

7,007,974

2,380,249

9,388,224

May

10,754,859

3,818,185

14,573,044

+101.8%

7,098,206

2,520,002

9,618,209

June

10,117,621

3,293,663

13,411,285

+104.6%

6,677,630

2,173,817

8,851,448

July

11,010,432

3,624,652

14,635,085

+110.8%

7,266,885

2,392,270

9,659,156

August

10,812,543

3,622,499

14,435,043

+122.7%

7,136,278

2,390,849

9,527,128

H1

63,351,023

21,486,616

84,837,639

+112.2%

41,811,675

14,181,166

55,992,841

September

6,847,740

2,803,042

9,650,783

-8.9%

4,519,508

1,850,007

6,369,516

October

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

November

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

December

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

January

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

February

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

H2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Full Year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

* Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Green," 9282)

Explanation

September Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar power generation was 9,650,783kWh, 13% below forecast and a 9% decline year-on-year, due to persistent rain fronts across Japan that resulted in below-average productive daylight hours. Despite the low September power production, Ichigo and Ichigo Green's power production continues to be 7% above forecast for this fiscal year (March - September to-date).

Ichigo and Ichigo Green's power plants experienced no damage from September's Hokkaido earthquake, with Hokkaido power generation coming in at 5% below the September forecast.

  • 1 CO2 reduction is calculated as 0.66kg CO2 per kWh.

  • 2 Forecast power generation is a 50% probability mean annual production forecast (P50 forecast), calculated by an independent, third-party technical consulting firm, that serves as the base forecast for each solar power plant's operating plan.

Reference: FY18/2 (March 2017 - February 2018) Data

FY18/2

Power Generation (kWh)

CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)1

Ichigo (A)

Ichigo Green*

(B)

Total (A) + (B)

YOY

Ichigo (C)

Ichigo Green*

(D)

Total (C) + (D)

March

3,315,062

2,905,472

6,220,534

+23.8%

2,187,941

1,917,611

4,105,552

April

3,496,984

3,061,133

6,558,118

+29.7%

2,308,009

2,020,348

4,328,357

May

3,984,605

3,236,862

7,221,468

+21.4%

2,629,839

2,136,329

4,766,169

June

3,673,773

2,879,609

6,553,382

+34.3%

2,424,690

1,900,542

4,325,232

July

3,087,231

3,856,562

6,943,793

+12.7%

2,037,572

2,545,331

4,582,903

August

2,999,078

3,482,706

6,481,784

+3.6%

1,979,391

2,298,586

4,277,977

H1

20,556,735

19,422,346

39,979,081

+20.0%

13,567,444

12,818,748

26,386,193

September

7,518,235

3,076,829

10,595,064

+147.9%

4,962,035

2,030,707

6,992,742

October

5,482,282

2,630,169

8,112,452

+73.6%

3,618,306

1,735,912

5,354,218

November

6,104,568

2,234,146

8,338,714

+123.6%

4,029,014

1,474,536

5,503,551

December

5,275,269

1,927,896

7,203,165

+132.1%

3,481,677

1,272,411

4,754,089

January

4,796,610

1,881,027

6,677,638

+86.1%

3,165,763

1,241,477

4,407,241

February

6,760,062

2,437,290

9,197,353

+110.3%

4,461,641

1,608,611

6,070,253

H2

35,937,026

14,187,357

50,124,389

+211.1%

23,718,436

9,363,654

33,082,095

Full Year

56,493,760

33,609,703

90,103,470

+157.9%

37,285,880

22,182,402

59,468,289

Note: Ichigo sold two solar power plants to Ichigo Green on July 3, 2017. Ichigo also launched the Ichigo Showamura Ogose ECO Power Plant (annual forecast power generation: 55,427,000kWh), the Tokyo region's largest solar power plant, on September 2, 2017.

Ichigo discloses realtime solar power production and CO2 reduction data for each Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar power plant at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en/eco

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 07:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:16aALFA LAVAL : AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2019
PR
10:14aOIL & GAS DEVELOPMENT : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2018 of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited
AQ
10:14aAnnual general meeting of Premium Textile Mills Limited to be held on October 23, 2018
AQ
10:14aBoard of directors meeting of Ishaq Textile Mills Limited
AQ
10:14aMAPLE LEAF CEMENT FACTORY : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2018 of Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited
AQ
10:14aTransmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2018 of Karam Ceramics Limited
AQ
10:14aMIRPURKHAS SUGAR MILLS : Transaction of 7,000 shares of Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited
AQ
10:14aBAWANY AIR PRODUCTS : Financial results of Bawany Air Products Limited for Year ended June 30, 2018
AQ
10:14aNETSOL TECHNOLOGIES : Annual general meeting of Netsol Technologies Limited to be held on October 27, 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla must defend lawsuit alleging abuse of foreign workers
2After lean years, Big Oil is under pressure to spend
3RENAULT : RENAULT : entices car owners to ditch diesel
4INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC. : INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Completes At-The-Market Offerings
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent Music files for Nasdaq IPO, first-half revenue surges

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.