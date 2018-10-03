|
Ichigo : Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data – September 2018
10/03/2018 | 09:03am CEST
Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate
October 3, 2018
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)
Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman
Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data - September 2018
|
FY19/2
|
Power Generation (kWh)
|
CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)1
|
Ichigo (A)
|
Ichigo Green*
(B)
|
Total (A) + (B)
|
YOY
|
Ichigo (C)
|
Ichigo Green*
(D)
|
Total (C) + (D)
|
March
|
10,037,423
|
3,521,174
|
13,558,597
|
+118.0%
|
6,624,699
|
2,323,975
|
8,948,674
|
April
|
10,618,143
|
3,606,439
|
14,224,583
|
+116.9%
|
7,007,974
|
2,380,249
|
9,388,224
|
May
|
10,754,859
|
3,818,185
|
14,573,044
|
+101.8%
|
7,098,206
|
2,520,002
|
9,618,209
|
June
|
10,117,621
|
3,293,663
|
13,411,285
|
+104.6%
|
6,677,630
|
2,173,817
|
8,851,448
|
July
|
11,010,432
|
3,624,652
|
14,635,085
|
+110.8%
|
7,266,885
|
2,392,270
|
9,659,156
|
August
|
10,812,543
|
3,622,499
|
14,435,043
|
+122.7%
|
7,136,278
|
2,390,849
|
9,527,128
|
H1
|
63,351,023
|
21,486,616
|
84,837,639
|
+112.2%
|
41,811,675
|
14,181,166
|
55,992,841
|
September
|
6,847,740
|
2,803,042
|
9,650,783
|
-8.9%
|
4,519,508
|
1,850,007
|
6,369,516
|
October
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
November
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
December
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
January
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
February
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
H2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Full Year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
* Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Green," 9282)
Explanation
September Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar power generation was 9,650,783kWh, 13% below forecast and a 9% decline year-on-year, due to persistent rain fronts across Japan that resulted in below-average productive daylight hours. Despite the low September power production, Ichigo and Ichigo Green's power production continues to be 7% above forecast for this fiscal year (March - September to-date).
Ichigo and Ichigo Green's power plants experienced no damage from September's Hokkaido earthquake, with Hokkaido power generation coming in at 5% below the September forecast.
-
1 CO2 reduction is calculated as 0.66kg CO2 per kWh.
-
2 Forecast power generation is a 50% probability mean annual production forecast (P50 forecast), calculated by an independent, third-party technical consulting firm, that serves as the base forecast for each solar power plant's operating plan.
Reference: FY18/2 (March 2017 - February 2018) Data
|
FY18/2
|
Power Generation (kWh)
|
CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)1
|
Ichigo (A)
|
Ichigo Green*
(B)
|
Total (A) + (B)
|
YOY
|
Ichigo (C)
|
Ichigo Green*
(D)
|
Total (C) + (D)
|
March
|
3,315,062
|
2,905,472
|
6,220,534
|
+23.8%
|
2,187,941
|
1,917,611
|
4,105,552
|
April
|
3,496,984
|
3,061,133
|
6,558,118
|
+29.7%
|
2,308,009
|
2,020,348
|
4,328,357
|
May
|
3,984,605
|
3,236,862
|
7,221,468
|
+21.4%
|
2,629,839
|
2,136,329
|
4,766,169
|
June
|
3,673,773
|
2,879,609
|
6,553,382
|
+34.3%
|
2,424,690
|
1,900,542
|
4,325,232
|
July
|
3,087,231
|
3,856,562
|
6,943,793
|
+12.7%
|
2,037,572
|
2,545,331
|
4,582,903
|
August
|
2,999,078
|
3,482,706
|
6,481,784
|
+3.6%
|
1,979,391
|
2,298,586
|
4,277,977
|
H1
|
20,556,735
|
19,422,346
|
39,979,081
|
+20.0%
|
13,567,444
|
12,818,748
|
26,386,193
|
September
|
7,518,235
|
3,076,829
|
10,595,064
|
+147.9%
|
4,962,035
|
2,030,707
|
6,992,742
|
October
|
5,482,282
|
2,630,169
|
8,112,452
|
+73.6%
|
3,618,306
|
1,735,912
|
5,354,218
|
November
|
6,104,568
|
2,234,146
|
8,338,714
|
+123.6%
|
4,029,014
|
1,474,536
|
5,503,551
|
December
|
5,275,269
|
1,927,896
|
7,203,165
|
+132.1%
|
3,481,677
|
1,272,411
|
4,754,089
|
January
|
4,796,610
|
1,881,027
|
6,677,638
|
+86.1%
|
3,165,763
|
1,241,477
|
4,407,241
|
February
|
6,760,062
|
2,437,290
|
9,197,353
|
+110.3%
|
4,461,641
|
1,608,611
|
6,070,253
|
H2
|
35,937,026
|
14,187,357
|
50,124,389
|
+211.1%
|
23,718,436
|
9,363,654
|
33,082,095
|
Full Year
|
56,493,760
|
33,609,703
|
90,103,470
|
+157.9%
|
37,285,880
|
22,182,402
|
59,468,289
Note: Ichigo sold two solar power plants to Ichigo Green on July 3, 2017. Ichigo also launched the Ichigo Showamura Ogose ECO Power Plant (annual forecast power generation: 55,427,000kWh), the Tokyo region's largest solar power plant, on September 2, 2017.
Ichigo discloses realtime solar power production and CO2 reduction data for each Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar power plant at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en/eco
Disclaimer
|
|