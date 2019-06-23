Ichiyoshi Securities : Announcement of Conclusion of 77th Annual Meeting of Shareholders

|
(Press release on June 24, 2019)
|
(English translation for reference purposes only)
ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st Section) (Stock code: 8624)
President & Representative Executive Officer: Mr. Minoru Kobayashi
Enquiry to: Mr. Nobuaki Tsuji, Manager of Public Relations Tel: 03-3555-6343
Announcement of Conclusion of 77th Annual Meeting of Shareholders
The 77th Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") was duly held and concluded on June 22, 2019. The proposed reports are duly made and the proposed resolutions were duly adopted at the meeting.
-
Reports duly made: 1. Reports on business result and contents of consolidated financial statements (for the fiscal year from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019), and Certified Public Accountants' and Audit Committee's reports on their respective audit of consolidated financial statements.
-
Reports on contents of non-consolidated financial statements of the Company (for the fiscal year from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019).
Resolutions duly adopted:
1. 1st Resolution proposed: Appointment of 7 directors.
This resolution was duly adopted as proposed. 7 nominees for directors (Mr. Masashi Takehi, Mr. Minoru Kobayashi,Mr. Shiro Tateishi, Mr. Akira Gokita, Mr. Kenro Kakeya, Mr. Takashi Ishikawa and Mr. Kota Sakurai) were duly appointed and assumed directorship at the conclusion of the shareholders' meeting. Mr. Akira Gokita, Mr. Kenro Kakeya, Mr. Takashi Ishikawa and Mr. Kota Sakurai are outside directors as defined by Article 2-15 of the Company Law and independent directors as defined under the Regulations of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
2. 2nd Resolution proposed: Authorization of the Board of Directors of the Company to decide terms and conditions for the issuance of share warrants as stock options to directors (excluding outside directors), executive officers, operating officers, executive advisers and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries.
This resolution was duly adopted as proposed.
(The result of voting exercises by shareholders will be released in an extra report as soon as its details are compiled.)
Immediately after the conclusion of the shareholders' meeting, the Board of Directors held its meeting to appoint the respective positions of the directors, the members of the three statutory committees (the Nominating Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee) and executive officers as follows:
The Board of Directors:
Director and Chairman
(Chairman of the Board): Mr. Masashi Takehi
|
Director:
|
Mr. Minoru Kobayashi
|
Director:
|
Mr. Shiro Tateishi
|
Outside Director:
|
Mr. Akira Gokita
|
Outside Director:
|
Mr. Kenro Kakeya
|
Outside Director:
|
Mr. Takashi Ishikawa
|
Outside Director:
|
Mr. Kota Sakurai
|
The Nominating Committee:
|
|
Chairman:
|
Mr. Akira Gokita
|
Member:
|
Mr. Masashi Takehi
|
Member:
|
Mr. Kenro Kakeya
|
The Remuneration Committee:
|
Chairman:
|
Mr. Kenro Takeya
|
Member:
|
Mr. Masashi Takehi
|
Member:
|
Mr. Akira Gokita
|
The Audit Committee:
|
|
Chairman:
|
Mr. Takashi Ishikawa
|
Member:
|
Mr. Akira Gokita
|
Member:
|
Mr. Kota Sakurai
Executive Officers:
Representative Executive Officer and President:
|
|
Mr. Minoru Kobayashi
|
Representative Executive Officer and Deputy President:
|
|
Mr. Shiro Tateishi
|
Executive Officer:
|
Mr. Hirohumi Tamada
(End)
