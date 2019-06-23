Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ichiyoshi Securities : Announcement of Conclusion of 77th Annual Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 08:40pm EDT

(Press release on June 24, 2019)

(English translation for reference purposes only)

ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES CO., LTD.

Listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st Section) (Stock code: 8624)

President & Representative Executive Officer: Mr. Minoru Kobayashi

Enquiry to: Mr. Nobuaki Tsuji, Manager of Public Relations Tel: 03-3555-6343

Announcement of Conclusion of 77th Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The 77th Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") was duly held and concluded on June 22, 2019. The proposed reports are duly made and the proposed resolutions were duly adopted at the meeting.

  1. Reports duly made: 1. Reports on business result and contents of consolidated financial statements (for the fiscal year from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019), and Certified Public Accountants' and Audit Committee's reports on their respective audit of consolidated financial statements.
  2. Reports on contents of non-consolidated financial statements of the Company (for the fiscal year from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019).

Resolutions duly adopted:

1. 1st Resolution proposed: Appointment of 7 directors.

This resolution was duly adopted as proposed. 7 nominees for directors (Mr. Masashi Takehi, Mr. Minoru Kobayashi,Mr. Shiro Tateishi, Mr. Akira Gokita, Mr. Kenro Kakeya, Mr. Takashi Ishikawa and Mr. Kota Sakurai) were duly appointed and assumed directorship at the conclusion of the shareholders' meeting. Mr. Akira Gokita, Mr. Kenro Kakeya, Mr. Takashi Ishikawa and Mr. Kota Sakurai are outside directors as defined by Article 2-15 of the Company Law and independent directors as defined under the Regulations of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

1

2. 2nd Resolution proposed: Authorization of the Board of Directors of the Company to decide terms and conditions for the issuance of share warrants as stock options to directors (excluding outside directors), executive officers, operating officers, executive advisers and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries.

This resolution was duly adopted as proposed.

(The result of voting exercises by shareholders will be released in an extra report as soon as its details are compiled.)

Immediately after the conclusion of the shareholders' meeting, the Board of Directors held its meeting to appoint the respective positions of the directors, the members of the three statutory committees (the Nominating Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee) and executive officers as follows:

The Board of Directors:

Director and Chairman

(Chairman of the Board): Mr. Masashi Takehi

Director:

Mr. Minoru Kobayashi

Director:

Mr. Shiro Tateishi

Outside Director:

Mr. Akira Gokita

Outside Director:

Mr. Kenro Kakeya

Outside Director:

Mr. Takashi Ishikawa

Outside Director:

Mr. Kota Sakurai

The Nominating Committee:

Chairman:

Mr. Akira Gokita

Member:

Mr. Masashi Takehi

Member:

Mr. Kenro Kakeya

The Remuneration Committee:

Chairman:

Mr. Kenro Takeya

Member:

Mr. Masashi Takehi

Member:

Mr. Akira Gokita

2

The Audit Committee:

Chairman:

Mr. Takashi Ishikawa

Member:

Mr. Akira Gokita

Member:

Mr. Kota Sakurai

Executive Officers:

Representative Executive Officer and President:

Mr. Minoru Kobayashi

Representative Executive Officer and Deputy President:

Mr. Shiro Tateishi

Executive Officer:

Mr. Hirohumi Tamada

(End)

3

Disclaimer

Ichiyoshi Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 00:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:10pYAMAHA MOTOR : Selected for inclusion in FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index — Toward Major ESG Investment Indexes —
PU
10:00pBANK OF CHINA : BOC Aviation Delivers First New Airbus A320NEO Aircraft To Qingdao Airlines
PU
09:59pCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : to Increase Stake in Wonders Information to 15% From 10%
DJ
09:40pBMG RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - June 2019
PU
09:35pBERLI JUCKER PCL : New shares of BJC to be traded on June 25, 2019
PU
09:35pMULTICHOICE : DStv Unscathed by Attacks on Many Fronts
AQ
09:33pUPDATE1 : M5.5 quake hits Tokyo, vicinity
AQ
09:30pCHINA GAS : Annual results for the year ended 31 march 2019
PU
09:30pAIR FRANCE KLM : FAAN reopens P'Harcourt Airport after weekend's incident
AQ
09:25pTIMELESS SOFTWARE : Results announcement for the year ended 31 march 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BMG RESOURCES LTD : BMG RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - June 2019
2MESOBLAST LIMITED : MESOBLAST : FDA Grants Revascor Orphan Drug For End Stage CHF With LVADs
3NIKKEI : Asian stocks subdued, oil rises on U.S.-Iran tensions
4SONY CORP : SONY : Announces Launch of ID7000™ Flagship Spectral Cell Analyzer, Streamlined Multicolor C..
5CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD : CHINA GAS : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About