Ichiyoshi Securities : Announcement of Conclusion of 77th Annual Meeting of Shareholders

This resolution was duly adopted as proposed. 7 nominees for directors (Mr. Masashi Takehi, Mr. Minoru Kobayashi,Mr. Shiro Tateishi, Mr. Akira Gokita, Mr. Kenro Kakeya, Mr. Takashi Ishikawa and Mr. Kota Sakurai) were duly appointed and assumed directorship at the conclusion of the shareholders' meeting. Mr. Akira Gokita, Mr. Kenro Kakeya, Mr. Takashi Ishikawa and Mr. Kota Sakurai are outside directors as defined by Article 2-15 of the Company Law and independent directors as defined under the Regulations of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Reports duly made: 1. Reports on business result and contents of consolidated financial statements (for the fiscal year from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019), and Certified Public Accountants' and Audit Committee's reports on their respective audit of consolidated financial statements.

The 77th Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") was duly held and concluded on June 22, 2019. The proposed reports are duly made and the proposed resolutions were duly adopted at the meeting.

2. 2nd Resolution proposed: Authorization of the Board of Directors of the Company to decide terms and conditions for the issuance of share warrants as stock options to directors (excluding outside directors), executive officers, operating officers, executive advisers and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries.

This resolution was duly adopted as proposed.

(The result of voting exercises by shareholders will be released in an extra report as soon as its details are compiled.)

Immediately after the conclusion of the shareholders' meeting, the Board of Directors held its meeting to appoint the respective positions of the directors, the members of the three statutory committees (the Nominating Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee) and executive officers as follows:

The Board of Directors:

Director and Chairman

(Chairman of the Board): Mr. Masashi Takehi

Director: Mr. Minoru Kobayashi Director: Mr. Shiro Tateishi Outside Director: Mr. Akira Gokita Outside Director: Mr. Kenro Kakeya Outside Director: Mr. Takashi Ishikawa Outside Director: Mr. Kota Sakurai The Nominating Committee: Chairman: Mr. Akira Gokita Member: Mr. Masashi Takehi Member: Mr. Kenro Kakeya The Remuneration Committee: Chairman: Mr. Kenro Takeya Member: Mr. Masashi Takehi Member: Mr. Akira Gokita

2