Ichiyoshi Securities : Announcement of Result of Voting Exercises by Shareholders at 77th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) on June 22, 2019

Announcement of Result of Voting Exercises by Shareholders at 77th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") on June 22, 2019
(English translation of part of an Extra Report filed by the Company.)
Date: June 26, 2019
The following table shows the result of voting exercises by shareholders on each item of the proposed resolutions at the 77th annual shareholders' meeting of the Company held on June 22, 2019:
|
Proposed resolutions
|
Yes
|
No
|
Abstention
|
Required
|
Result
|
Ratio of yes votes (%)
|
|
|
Number
|
Number
|
Number
|
votes
|
|
|
|
for approval
|
|
|
|
of votes
|
of votes
|
of votes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st Resolution proposed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Masashi Takehi
|
310,972
|
5,287
|
1
|
*
|
Approved
|
96.27%
|
Minoru Kobayashi
|
313,231
|
3,028
|
1
|
*
|
Approved
|
96.97%
|
Shiro Tateishi
|
314,009
|
2,250
|
1
|
*
|
Approved
|
97.21%
|
Akira Gokita
|
314,004
|
2,255
|
1
|
*
|
Approved
|
97.21%
|
Kenro Kakeya
|
314,578
|
1,681
|
1
|
*
|
Approved
|
97.38%
|
Takashi Ishikawa
|
314,741
|
1,518
|
1
|
*
|
Approved
|
97.43%
|
Kota Sakurai
|
281,710
|
34,549
|
1
|
*
|
Approved
|
87.21%
|
2nd Resolution proposed
|
286,690
|
29,566
|
1
|
**
|
Approved
|
88.75%
-
The quorum is the attendance of one-third or more of entitled shareholders, and the required votes for approval are more than 50% of the attending shareholders.
-
The quorum is the attendance of one-third or more of entitled shareholders, and the required votes for approval are two-thirds or more of the attending shareholders.
NB: Some few shareholders who attended the meeting did not make their positions clear enough for recording, and thus their votes were not counted in the above table. The proposed resolutions were legally approved in compliance with the Company Law by counting voting instruction cards transmitted prior to the meeting and votes clearly exercised by shareholders who attended the meeting.
(End)
Disclaimer
Ichiyoshi Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 02:01:05 UTC