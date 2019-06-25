Log in
Ichiyoshi Securities : Announcement of Result of Voting Exercises by Shareholders at 77th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) on June 22, 2019

06/25/2019 | 10:02pm EDT

Announcement of Result of Voting Exercises by Shareholders at 77th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") on June 22, 2019

(English translation of part of an Extra Report filed by the Company.)

Date: June 26, 2019

The following table shows the result of voting exercises by shareholders on each item of the proposed resolutions at the 77th annual shareholders' meeting of the Company held on June 22, 2019:

Proposed resolutions

Yes

No

Abstention

Required

Result

Ratio of yes votes (%)

Number

Number

Number

votes

for approval

of votes

of votes

of votes

1st Resolution proposed

Masashi Takehi

310,972

5,287

1

*

Approved

96.27%

Minoru Kobayashi

313,231

3,028

1

*

Approved

96.97%

Shiro Tateishi

314,009

2,250

1

*

Approved

97.21%

Akira Gokita

314,004

2,255

1

*

Approved

97.21%

Kenro Kakeya

314,578

1,681

1

*

Approved

97.38%

Takashi Ishikawa

314,741

1,518

1

*

Approved

97.43%

Kota Sakurai

281,710

34,549

1

*

Approved

87.21%

2nd Resolution proposed

286,690

29,566

1

**

Approved

88.75%

  • The quorum is the attendance of one-third or more of entitled shareholders, and the required votes for approval are more than 50% of the attending shareholders.
  • The quorum is the attendance of one-third or more of entitled shareholders, and the required votes for approval are two-thirds or more of the attending shareholders.

NB: Some few shareholders who attended the meeting did not make their positions clear enough for recording, and thus their votes were not counted in the above table. The proposed resolutions were legally approved in compliance with the Company Law by counting voting instruction cards transmitted prior to the meeting and votes clearly exercised by shareholders who attended the meeting.

(End)

Disclaimer

Ichiyoshi Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 02:01:05 UTC
