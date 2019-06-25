Ichiyoshi Securities : Announcement of Result of Voting Exercises by Shareholders at 77th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) on June 22, 2019

Announcement of Result of Voting Exercises by Shareholders at 77th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") on June 22, 2019

(English translation of part of an Extra Report filed by the Company.)

Date: June 26, 2019

The following table shows the result of voting exercises by shareholders on each item of the proposed resolutions at the 77th annual shareholders' meeting of the Company held on June 22, 2019:

Proposed resolutions Yes No Abstention Required Result Ratio of yes votes (%) Number Number Number votes for approval of votes of votes of votes 1st Resolution proposed Masashi Takehi 310,972 5,287 1 * Approved 96.27% Minoru Kobayashi 313,231 3,028 1 * Approved 96.97% Shiro Tateishi 314,009 2,250 1 * Approved 97.21% Akira Gokita 314,004 2,255 1 * Approved 97.21% Kenro Kakeya 314,578 1,681 1 * Approved 97.38% Takashi Ishikawa 314,741 1,518 1 * Approved 97.43% Kota Sakurai 281,710 34,549 1 * Approved 87.21% 2nd Resolution proposed 286,690 29,566 1 ** Approved 88.75%

The quorum is the attendance of one-third or more of entitled shareholders, and the required votes for approval are more than 50% of the attending shareholders.

NB: Some few shareholders who attended the meeting did not make their positions clear enough for recording, and thus their votes were not counted in the above table. The proposed resolutions were legally approved in compliance with the Company Law by counting voting instruction cards transmitted prior to the meeting and votes clearly exercised by shareholders who attended the meeting.

