Ichiyoshi Securities : Notice of Head Office Relocation

07/16/2019 | 11:05pm EDT

(Press release on July 17, 2019)

(English translation for reference purposes only)

ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES CO., LTD.

Listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st Section) (Stock code: 8624)

President & Representative Executive Officer: Mr. Minoru Kobayashi

Enquiry to: Mr. Nobuaki Tsuji, Manager of Public Relations Tel: 03-3555-6343

Notice of Head Office Relocation

Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the relocation of its head office as below.

1. Address of the new head office

Tokyo Shoken Kaikan Bldg. (4th, 5th & 6th Floors), 1-5-8 Nihonbashi, Kayabacho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0025

Phone: 03-4346-4500

(Reference: access)

Direct access from Kayabacho Station Exit 8 (Tokyo Metro Tozai line and Hibiya line)

(Reference: current address)

2-14-1 Hatchobori, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

2. Relocation Date

September 2, 2019 (Monday)

3. Purpose for relocation

The relocation is intended to cope with the recent-year expansion and further development of the Company's business operations. Taking this occasion, the Company will consolidate its office environment currently spanning 9 floors into 3 floors and streamline its inter-departmental communications, thereby revitalizing its organization and making its business operations more efficient.

4. Effect on business result

The Company believes that the effect of the relocation on business result is negligible. If there arises any affaire worthy of public attention, however, the Company will disclose it promptly.

5. Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation None.

(End)

Disclaimer

Ichiyoshi Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 03:04:02 UTC
