Ichiyoshi Securities : Provisional Decision on Final Dividend for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

03/18/2019 | 11:25pm EDT

(Press release on March 19, 2019)

(English translation for reference purposes only)

ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES CO., LTD.

Listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st Section) (Stock code: 8624) President & Representative Executive Officer: Mr. Minoru Kobayashi Enquiry to: Mr. Nobuaki Tsuji, Manager of Public Relations

Tel: 03-3555-6343

Provisional Decision on Final Dividend for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

The Board of Directors of Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") at its meeting today on March 19, 2019, provisionally decided on an amount of final dividend payable to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2019 as detailed below. Final decision on the amount of final dividend will be made by the Board of Directors when they meet in mid-May to finalize the Company's business result for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

1. Provisionally-decided amount of final dividend: 17yen per share.

2.

Dividend policy:

Under the Company's dividend policy, an amount of dividend per share will be equal to the larger of either approximately 50% of consolidated earnings per share (namely, the payout ratio of approximately 50%) or approximately 2% of consolidated shareholders' equity per share (namely, the DOE of approximately 2%), both calculated semi-annually. The provisionally-decided amount of final dividend of 17 yen per share is based on the DOE of approximately 2% on a consolidated basis.

(For reference)

The following table shows the record of dividend payments per share:

Total

Interim

Final

For fiscal 2017 ended March 31, 2018

61yen

24yen

37yen

For fiscal 2018 ending March 31, 2019

34yen*

17yen

17yen*

*These figures are provisional and subject to finalization.

(End)

Disclaimer

Ichiyoshi Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 03:24:02 UTC
