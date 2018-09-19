Log in
Ichiyoshi Securities : Provisional Decision on Semi-annual Dividend for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

09/19/2018 | 05:13am CEST

(Press release on September 19, 2018)

(English translation for reference purposes only)

ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES CO., LTD.

Listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st Section) (Stock code: 8624) President & Representative Executive Officer: Mr. Minoru Kobayashi Enquiry to: Mr. Nobuaki Tsuji, Manager of Public Relations

Tel: 03-3555-6343

Provisional Decision on Semi-annual Dividend for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

The Board of Directors of Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") at its meeting today on September 19, 2018, provisionally decided on an amount of semi-annual dividend per share payable to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2018 as detailed below. Final decision on the amount of the semi-annual dividend will be made by the Board of Directors when they meet in the latter half of October to finalize the Company's business result for the first two quarters of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

1. Provisionally-decided amount of semi-annual dividend: 17yen per share, payable to shareholders of record as of September 30 2018.

2.

Dividend policy:

Under the Company's dividend policy, an amount of dividend per share will be equal to the larger of either approximately 50% of consolidated earnings per share (namely, the payout ratio of approximately 50%) or approximately 2% of consolidated shareholders' equity per share (namely, the DOE of approximately 2%), both calculated semi-annually. The provisionally-decided amount of 17yen per share is based on the DOE of approximately 2% on a consolidated basis.

(End)

Disclaimer

Ichiyoshi Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 03:12:01 UTC
