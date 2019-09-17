Log in
Ichiyoshi Securities : Provisional Decision on Semi-annual Dividend for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

09/17/2019 | 11:17pm EDT

(Press release on September 18, 2019)

(English translation for reference purposes only)

ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES CO., LTD.

Listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st Section) (Stock code: 8624)

President & Representative Executive Officer: Mr. Minoru Kobayashi

Enquiry to: Mr. Nobuaki Tsuji, Manager of Public Relations

Tel: 03-4346-4510

Provisional Decision on Semi-annual Dividend for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

The Board of Directors of Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") at its meeting today on September 18, 2019, provisionally decided on an amount of semi-annual dividend per share payable to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2019 as detailed below. Final decision on the amount of the semi-annual dividend will be made by the Board of Directors when they meet in the latter half of October to finalize the Company's business result for the first two quarters of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

  1. Provisionally-decidedamount of semi-annual dividend:
    16 yen per share, payable to shareholders of record as of September 30 2019.
  2. Dividend policy:

Under the Company's dividend policy, an amount of dividend per share will be equal to the larger of either approximately 50% of consolidated earnings per share (namely, the payout ratio of approximately 50%) or approximately 2% of consolidated shareholders' equity per share (namely, the DOE of approximately 2%), both calculated semi-annually. The provisionally-decided amount of 16 yen per share is based on the DOE of approximately 2% on a consolidated basis.

(End)

Disclaimer

Ichiyoshi Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 03:16:03 UTC
