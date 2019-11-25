Ichnos Sciences : Strengthens Board With Addition Of Marcela Maus, MD, PhD

PARAMUS, N.J., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Marcela Maus, MD, PhD to its Board of Directors. Dr. Maus is currently an Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School, Director of Cellular Immunotherapy at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Cancer Center, and is a board-certified hematologist-oncologist.

"I'm excited to join the Ichnos Sciences Board and look forward to working with the management team to help the Company advance their research pipeline of truly innovative and potentially impactful therapies, with the hope that they may someday benefit patients," said Dr. Maus.

A graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Maus also serves as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board at TCR2 Therapeutics, Incysus Therapeutics, MicroMedicine, Inc., the Clinical Advisory board at Cellectis S.A., and the Center for Cancer Immunology and Department of Medicine at MGH. A trainee of Carl June, MD at the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Maus is a leader in the field of cancer immunology with particular expertise in T-cell immunotherapies.

"Dr. Maus has extensive experience in cancer immunology, including T-cell immunotherapies and cell therapies," said Alessandro Riva, MD, CEO of Ichnos Sciences. "Her insight will be of tremendous value as we develop Ichnos' portfolio of drug candidates, and we are honored that she will be joining our Board."

Ichnos Sciences launched as a new, leading edge biotech in October 2019, with a pipeline that includes three new biological entities (NBE) and two new chemical entities (NCE) in various stages of development across oncology, autoimmune disease and pain. Two assets recently completed enrollment in Phase 2b studies, ISB 830 in atopic dermatitis and ISC 27864 in osteoarthritic pain. The immuno-oncology biologics pipeline is developed through the Company's proprietary BEAT® (Bispecific Engagement by Antibodies based on the T cell receptor) platform.

"We welcome Dr. Maus to the Board and look forward to working with her as Ichnos Sciences continues to research and develop new therapies for oncology, autoimmune disease and pain," said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman of the Ichnos Sciences Board of Directors.

Dr. Marcela Maus joins fellow Board Members:

Alessandro Riva , MD , Chief Executive Officer, Ichnos Sciences : Alessandro Riva , MD, joined Ichnos Sciences in April 2019 to lead the company as Chief Executive Officer. An oncologist/hematologist by training, Dr. Riva is known for leading global research and development organizations in large pharmaceutical companies and in developing and registering multiple compounds in oncology spanning from cytotoxic agents to targeted therapies and cell therapies.

, : , MD, joined Ichnos Sciences in to lead the company as Chief Executive Officer. An oncologist/hematologist by training, Dr. Riva is known for leading global research and development organizations in large pharmaceutical companies and in developing and registering multiple compounds in oncology spanning from cytotoxic agents to targeted therapies and cell therapies. Bernard Munos , Non-Executive Director : A senior fellow at FasterCures, a center of the Milken Institute, Bernard Munos advises organizations on being better innovators. Mr. Munos is also the founder of the InnoThink Center for Research in Biomedical Innovation, a consultancy that helps biomedical research organizations become better innovators.

, : A senior fellow at FasterCures, a center of the Milken Institute, advises organizations on being better innovators. Mr. Munos is also the founder of the InnoThink Center for Research in Biomedical Innovation, a consultancy that helps biomedical research organizations become better innovators. Dennis Purcell , Non-Executive Director : Dennis Purcell is the original founder of Aisling Capital LLC and currently serves as a senior advisor. Previously, he served as the Senior Managing Partner. Prior to Aisling Capital, Mr. Purcell served as Managing Director of the Life Sciences Investment Banking Group at Chase H&Q (formerly Hambrecht & Quist) for more than five years.

, : is the original founder of Aisling Capital LLC and currently serves as a senior advisor. Previously, he served as the Senior Managing Partner. Prior to Aisling Capital, Mr. Purcell served as Managing Director of the Life Sciences Investment Banking Group at Chase H&Q (formerly Hambrecht & Quist) for more than five years. V S Mani , Board Member & Global Chief Financial Officer of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ltd .: V S Mani is responsible for the Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. worldwide finance operations and secretarial function, including global accounting, financial reporting, as well as tax and treasury functions.

, .: V S Mani is responsible for the Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. worldwide finance operations and secretarial function, including global accounting, financial reporting, as well as tax and treasury functions. Jayaram Philkana, President & Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.: Jayaram Philkana is responsible for managing Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. diverse global talent, including talent acquisition, performance and rewards, leadership development, employee relations and all other aspects of Human Resources strategies.

About Ichnos Sciences

A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos Sciences is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology, autoimmune disease and pain. The Company, with headquarters in Paramus, N.J., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and treat patients holistically. With a patented BEAT® technology platform along with pioneering teams in Switzerland and India, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will hopefully extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare. For more information, visit www.IchnosSciences.com.

