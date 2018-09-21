Ichor's Auctus Biologics Closes Quick $1.5MM

Auctus Biologics, Inc., a new portfolio company of Ichor
Therapeutics, Inc., announced today the closure of $1.5MM in seed
funding. The company will develop RPtag, a hyper-stable antibody mimetic
scaffold published
earlier this year in the peer-reviewed journal ACS Biochemistry, to
take on conventional clinical antibody therapy as an orally bioavailable
formulation. New high priority immunosenescence and gastrointestinal
targets will also be pursued.
"The RPtag platform opens up a new frontier in biological drug discovery
and development," said Kelsey Moody, CEO at Auctus Biologics. "Although
there may be significant opportunities to develop this platform as an
oral formulation to replace the need for conventional intravenous
infusions, we are also very excited about the prospect of deploying this
technology to modulate gut micro-flora and to go after other gut targets
that may drive age-associated disease and related processes."
"This program is a testament to the excellence of our research teams and
their ability to identify unique value in all its manifestations," said
Aaron Wolfe, COO at Auctus Biologics and co-inventor of the platform.
"This technology was originally developed for protein expression
applications. By following the data and affording the team an
appropriate level of scientific freedom, we have created a robust
therapeutic platform that can operate in environments where biologics
are traditionally limited."
About Auctus:
Auctus Biologics, Inc., a portfolio company of Ichor Therapeutics, is a
biotechnology company that creates new therapies using antibody mimetic
scaffolds based on RPtag. Founded in 2018, the company is developing
next generation biologics and is pursuing targets in extreme anatomical
environments like the gut where antibodies cannot currently be used.
About Ichor:
Ichor Therapeutics, Inc. is a vertically integrated research
organization focused on diseases and pathways of aging. R&D initiatives
that constitute Ichor’s portfolio companies include small molecule drug
discovery (Antoxerene,
Inc.), enzyme therapy (Lysoclear, Inc.), antibody mimetics (Auctus
Biologics, Inc.), and protein engineering tools (RecombiPure,
Inc.). Ichor and its portfolio companies operate from its corporate
offices and research laboratories in rural LaFayette, NY. The company is
eager to engage collaborators in the life science industry and in
academia who share its vision of delivering next generation therapies
for the illnesses of aging.
www.ichortherapeutics.com
