Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Icon Energy : 2018 / 2019 KEY DATES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 03:16am CEST

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

16 August 2018

2018 / 2019 KEY DATES

Icon Energy Limited (ASX: ICN) advises the Company's key reporting dates for the 2018/2019 year:

Reporting Event

Due Date

Announcement of 2017/2018 Financial Year Results

By 31 August 2018

September 2018 Quarterly Report

By 31 October 2018

2018 Annual General Meeting - (Wednesday 21 November at 11am at Gold Coast Arts Centre, Gold Coast, Queensland.)

By 30 November 2018

December 201 Quarterly Report (Second Quarter 2018/2019)

By 31 January 2019

Announcement of 2018/2019 Half-Year Financial Results

By 28 February 2019

March 2019 Quarterly Report (Third Quarter 2018/2019)

By 30 April 2019

June 2019 Quarterly Report (Fourth Quarter 2018/2018)

By 31 July 2019

Dr Kevin Jih

Executive Director / CFO / Company Secretary Icon Energy Limited

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Icon Energy Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 01:15:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/15LOWE : collecting school supplies for Boys & Girls Club of Easton
AQ
08/15Asian shares hit one-year low on Turkey, China worries
RE
08/15HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Summary of Questions and Answers for 1Q of FY2018
PU
08/15IMPACT MINERALS : Completion of Sale of Pilbara Gold Project to Pacton Gold Inc
PU
08/15STANTEC : welcomes seasoned leaders in the Tri-State region
PU
08/15Impact Minerals Limited Completion of Sale of Pilbara Gold Project to Pacton Gold
AW
08/15RAKUTEN : Sports Schedule for Friday, August 17
AQ
08/15Australian Unemployment Rate Falls in July
DJ
08/15METCASH : 16 August 2018 Metcash Limited – ASIC Form 484 – Cancellation of Shares
PU
08/15BERLI JUCKER PCL : New shares of BJC to be traded on August 17, 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
2CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : software push fuels quarterly beat, strong forecast
3DIAGEO : Diageo rival swoops in with $4B cannabis investment
4ASX LTD : ASX : Full-Year Media Release
5MIMEDX GROUP INC : MIMEDX : Health Insurer Shuns 'Unproven' Amniotic-Tissue Products -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.