Icon Energy : 2018 / 2019 KEY DATES

16 August 2018
2018 / 2019 KEY DATES
Icon Energy Limited (ASX: ICN) advises the Company's key reporting dates for the 2018/2019 year:
Reporting Event
Due Date
Announcement of 2017/2018 Financial Year Results
By 31 August 2018
September 2018 Quarterly Report
By 31 October 2018
2018 Annual General Meeting - (Wednesday 21 November at 11am at Gold Coast Arts Centre, Gold Coast, Queensland.)
By 30 November 2018
December 201 Quarterly Report (Second Quarter 2018/2019)
By 31 January 2019
Announcement of 2018/2019 Half-Year Financial Results
By 28 February 2019
March 2019 Quarterly Report (Third Quarter 2018/2019)
By 30 April 2019
June 2019 Quarterly Report (Fourth Quarter 2018/2018)
By 31 July 2019
Dr Kevin Jih
Executive Director / CFO / Company Secretary Icon Energy Limited
