Icon Energy : & Baldwin & Anor Supreme Court

12 October 2018

Re: Icon Energy Limited & Baldwin & Anor Supreme Court Proceedings

Icon Energy Limited (ASX: ICN) is very pleased to announce that Justice Bond of the Supreme Court of Queensland delivered judgement this morning in the matter of Baldwin versus Icon.

The Plaintiffs' claims against Icon Energy were dismissed and the Plaintiffs were ordered to pay Icon's costs.

Icon is very pleased with this decision having worked for nearly 10 years dealing with Mr Baldwin's issues.

Ray James Managing Director Icon Energy Limited

