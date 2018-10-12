Log in
Icon Energy : & Baldwin & Anor Supreme Court

10/12/2018 | 06:08am CEST

12 October 2018

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Re: Icon Energy Limited & Baldwin & Anor Supreme Court Proceedings

Icon Energy Limited (ASX: ICN) is very pleased to announce that Justice Bond of the Supreme Court of Queensland delivered judgement this morning in the matter of Baldwin versus Icon.

The Plaintiffs' claims against Icon Energy were dismissed and the Plaintiffs were ordered to pay Icon's costs.

Icon is very pleased with this decision having worked for nearly 10 years dealing with Mr Baldwin's issues.

Yours Faithfully

Ray James Managing Director Icon Energy Limited

Icon Energy Limited

ABN 61 058 454 569

P 07 5554 7111

F 07 5554 7100

PO Box 2004

Broadbeach

QLD 4218

Australia

contact@iconenergy.com

www.iconenergy.com

Disclaimer

Icon Energy Limited published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 04:07:03 UTC
