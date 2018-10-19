Icon Energy : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

19 October 2018

Re: 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Icon Energy Limited (ASX: ICN) advises that the Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 21 November 2018, at HOTA, Home of The Arts, (Formerly The Arts Centre Gold Coast), in the Paradise Room, 135 Bundall Road, Surfers Paradise, Queensland commencing at 11:00 am (Queensland time).

The Company's 2018 Notice of Annual General Meeting, Explanatory Statement and Proxy Form were dispatched to Shareholders today.

Attached are copies of the 2018 Notice of Annual General Meeting, Explanatory Statement and Proxy Form. Copies of these documents are available on the Company's website at www.iconenergy.com

Dr Kevin Jih

Executive Director / CFO / Company Secretary

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

WEDNESDAY, 21 NOVEMBER 2018 at 11:00am

Lakeside Terrace at the

HOTA, Home of the Arts, Gold Coast

135 Bundall Road,

Surfers Paradise QLD 4217

Icon Energy Limited ABN 61 058 454 569

Notice is given that Icon Energy Limited (Icon Energy) or (Company) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 11:00am (Queensland time) on Wednesday, 21 November 2018 in the HOTA, Home of the Arts, Gold Coast at 135 Bundall Road, Surfers Paradise QLD 4217.

ORDINARY BUSINESS

Consideration of Financial Statements and Reports

To receive and consider the Financial Statements and Reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the financial year ended 30 June 2018 (Financial Period).

Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as an advisory resolution:

"That the Company's Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2018 be adopted."

Advisory Vote The vote on this Resolution 1 is advisory only and does not bind the Directors of the Company.

Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr Stephen Barry as a Director

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Stephen Barry is re-elected, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and Article 70 of the Company's Constitution, as a Director of the Company."

Resolution 3 - Re-election of Dr Kevin Jih as a Director

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That Dr Kevin Jih is re-elected, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and Article 70 of the Company's Constitution, as a Director of the Company."

SPECIAL BUSINESS

Resolution 4 - Approval to issue an additional 10% of the issued capital of the Company over a 12 month period pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1A

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution with or without amendment, as a special resolution:

"That, pursuant to and in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1A, and for all other purposes, the Shareholders approve the issue of Equity Securities of up to 10% of the issued capital of the Company (at the time of issue) calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.2, over a 12 month period from the date of the Meeting, at a price not less than that determined pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1A.3 and otherwise on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum (Placement Securities)."

VOTING RESTRICTIONS AND EXCLUSION STATEMENTS

Resolution 1

Voting Restriction pursuant to Section 250R(4) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act)

A vote on Resolution 1 must not be cast (in any capacity) by, or on behalf of, the following persons:

(a) a member of the 'key management personnel'1 (KMP) whose remuneration details are included in the 2018 Remuneration Report; or

(b) a closely related party of such a KMP (including close family members and companies the KMP controls)

However, a person described above may cast a vote on Resolution 1 as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either:

(a) the proxy appointment is in writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote (e.g. for, against, abstain) on the resolution; or

(b) the vote is cast by the Chairman of the meeting and the appointment of the Chairman as proxy: (i) does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on the resolution; and (ii) expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the KMP.



Resolution 4

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour on this Special Resolution by a person and any associates of that person who:

• may participate in the issue of the Placement Securities; or

• might obtain a benefit if this Special Resolution is passed, except a benefit solely in their capacity as a holder of Shares if the resolution is passed.

However, the Company need not disregard a vote if:

• it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or

• it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.

The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote all available proxies in favour of each resolution.

By Order of the Board

Signed for and on behalf of Icon Energy Limited by:

Dr Kevin Jih Company Secretary 4 October 2018

NOTES

1.

Shareholders Eligible to Vote

In accordance with the Company's Constitution and Reg 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth), the Board has determined that persons who are registered holders of shares of Icon Energy as at 7:00pm (New South Wales time) on 19 November 2018 will be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM as a shareholder of Icon Energy (Shareholder).

If more than one joint holder of shares is present at the AGM (whether personally, by proxy, by attorney or by representative) and tenders a vote, only the vote of the joint holder whose name appears first on the register will be counted.

2.

Voting by Proxy

If you are a Shareholder entitled to attend and vote you may appoint an individual or a body corporate as a proxy. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of Icon Energy.

Shareholders should be aware of the voting restrictions and exclusions specified above when appointing a person as a proxy.

A proxy appointment form must be signed by the Shareholder or his/her attorney or, in the case of a body corporate, executed in accordance with section 127 of the Corporations Act or signed by an authorised officer or attorney. If the proxy form is signed by an attorney or by the authorised officer of a body corporate, the power of attorney or other authority (or a certified copy) must accompany the form unless it has previously been provided to the Company. If the proxy form is sent by facsimile, then any accompanying power of attorney or other authority must be certified.

A Shareholder may appoint up to two proxies and specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy may exercise. If the Shareholder does not specify the proportion or number of votes to be exercised, each proxy may exercise half of the Shareholder's votes.

If you wish to indicate how your proxy should vote, please mark the appropriate boxes on the proxy form. If in respect of any of the items of business you do not direct your proxy how to vote, you are directing your proxy to vote as he or she decides.

If you mark the abstain box for a particular item you are directing your proxy to not vote on your behalf and your shares will not be counted in computing the required majority on a poll.

For proxies without voting instructions that are exercisable by the Chairman, the Chairman intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of each resolution. If you wish to appoint the Chairman as your proxy with a direction to vote against, or to abstain from voting on an item of business, you should specify this by completing the appropriate 'Against' or 'Abstain' box on the proxy appointment form.

The Chairman is deemed to be appointed where a signed proxy form is returned which does not contain the name of the proxy or where the person appointed on the form is absent.

3.

Proxy Delivery

To be effective, the proxy appointment must be received at the share registry of Icon Energy, in the manner stipulated, no later than 11:00am (Queensland time) on 19 November 2018, being 48 hours before the AGM. Proxies must be received by that time by one of the following methods:

Post: Icon Energy's Share Registry Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited GPO Box 242 Melbourne Victoria 3001 Australia Facsimile: (within Australia) 1800 783 447 (outside Australia) +61 3 9473 2555 Delivery: Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited Level 1 200 Mary St Brisbane Qld 4000 Online: Atwww.investorvote.com.auusing the secure access information shown on your proxy form.

To be valid, a proxy appointment must be received by the Company in the manner stipulated above. The Company reserves the right to declare invalid any purported proxy appointment not received in this manner.

4. Voting by Attorney

Where a Shareholder appoints an attorney to act on his/her behalf at the AGM, such appointment must be made by a duly exercised power of attorney.

A proxy form and the original power of attorney (if any) under which the proxy form is signed (or a certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority) must be received by Icon Energy, in the manner stipulated in Note 3 above, by no later than 11:00am (Queensland time) on 19 November 2018 being 48 hours before the AGM.

5. Corporate Representatives

A body corporate which is a Shareholder, or which has been appointed as a proxy, is entitled to appoint any person to act as its representative at the AGM. The appointment of the representative must comply with the requirements under section 250D of the Corporations Act. The representative should bring to the AGM a properly executed letter or other document confirming its authority to act as a body corporate's representative.

6. Polls

On a poll, every Shareholder has one vote for every fully paid ordinary share held. These Explanatory Notes have been prepared for the information of Icon Energy's Shareholders in relation to the business to be conducted at Icon Energy's 2018 AGM.

EXPLANATORY NOTES

The purpose of the Explanatory Notes is to provide Shareholders with information that is reasonably required to decide how to vote upon the resolutions. The Directors of Icon Energy (Directors) recommend that Shareholders read the Explanatory Notes before determining whether or not to support the resolutions.

Consideration of Financial Statements and Report is not a resolution and will not be voted on. Resolution 1 is an advisory resolution and is non-binding. Resolutions 2 and 3, are ordinary resolutions, requiring a simple majority of votes cast by Shareholders entitled to vote on each resolution. Resolution 4 is a special resolution requiring 75% of the votes cast by Shareholders entitled to vote on the resolution to be in favour of the resolution to be passed.

Consideration of Reports

The Financial Statements, Directors' Report and Independent Audit Report of Icon Energy for the Financial Year will be put before the meeting.

Following the consideration of the Reports, Shareholders will be provided with the opportunity to ask questions about or comment on the Reports.

The Company has invited Shareholders to submit written questions for discussion at the AGM. A summarised list of written questions, if any, submitted by Shareholders to the Company and the Auditor will be made available at the start of the AGM and any written answer tabled by the Auditor at the AGM will be made available as soon as practicable after the AGM.

Resolution 1: Remuneration Report

Section 250R of the Corporations Act requires the Shareholders to vote on a non-binding advisory resolution that the Remuneration Report (Remuneration Report Resolution) be adopted.

If there is a vote of 25% or more against the Remuneration Report at the 2018 AGM, and another vote of 25% or more at the 2019 AGM, then a resolution will be put at the 2019 AGM to put the Board (other than the Managing Director) up for re-election (Spill Resolution). If the Spill Resolution passes, then the Company must hold a Spill Meeting within 90 days at which all Directors (other than the Managing Director) who were Directors at the time the Remuneration Report that received the second strike will retire and may resubmit themselves for re-election.

The Remuneration Report details the remuneration policy for the Company and reports the remuneration arrangements for KMP's and other Icon Energy employees. The Remuneration Report is set out on pages 28 to 33 in the Company's 2018 Annual Report. The Report can also be viewed in the "Investor Centre" section of the Company's website (www. iconenergy.com).

The Board believes that the Company's remuneration arrangements, as set out in the 2018 Remuneration Report, are fair, reasonable and appropriate and support the strategic direction of the Company.

The voting exclusion statement for this resolution is set out on page 2 of this Notice of Meeting.

Board Recommendation

The Directors recommend Shareholders vote in favour of this advisory resolution.

Resolution 2: Re-election of Mr Stephen Barry

Article 70(1)(b) of the Company's Constitution requires that one third of the Directors retire from office and are eligible for re-election. Article 70(3) further states that any Director retiring is eligible for re-election without needing to give any prior notice of an intention to resubmit for re-election and holds office until the end of the meeting at which he retires.

Similarly, ASX Listing Rule 14.4 requires that a Director (except the Managing Director) must not hold office (without re-election) past the third Annual General Meeting following the Director's appointment, or three years, whichever is longer.

To this end, ASX Listing Rule 14.5 requires that an entity with Directors hold an election of Directors each year.

In accordance with the Listing Rules and the Company's Constitution, Mr Barry and Dr Jih retire and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election as Directors.

4