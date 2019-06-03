Log in
Iconic Brands - ICNB - Corporate Updates 6-3-2019

06/03/2019 | 09:01am EDT

AMITYVILLE, NY, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: ICNB) announced today the company has retained Sheppard Mullin as corporate counsel. In business since 1927, Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 875 attorneys. The firm handles corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. The firm operates from 15 offices in North America, Europe and Asia offering a global solution.

Additionally, the company announced the engagement of Mr. Domonic J. “DJ” Carney to provide CFO level services and strategic financial services to the company. Mr. Carney holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Dartmouth College and a Masters in Accounting from Northeastern University. A former CPA at Deloitte & Touche, Mr. Carney is uniquely suited to help guide Iconic through the upcoming growth phase, having spent the last 15 years as a C-Level finance executive for high-growth small micro-cap publicly traded companies listed on the NASDAQ and New York Stock Exchange. 

Mr. Carney will be working with Iconic to help execute on the company’s growth and acquisition plans, while guiding Iconic through the next phase of developing shareholder value. Mr. Carney will also assume the duties of Mr. Dave Allen, our former CFO whose resignation was accepted last week. The company thanks Mr. Allen for his term with the company during the reorganization and wishes him well on his future endeavors.

Mr. Carney stated, “I’m pleased to be joining the Iconic team at this pivotal time in the company’s history. Iconic is well positioned for substantial organic growth along with exciting complimentary and accretive opportunities. I look forward to helping Rich and the rest of the team bolster corporate governance, build a dynamic board, and secure strong financial partners for growth.”

Mr. Richard DeCicco commented, “First I would like to thank Dave Allen for his hard work and help transitioning the company to where we are today. Secondly I welcome DJ Carney. His vast experience is a welcome addition and I look forward to working with him as we continue to move to the next phase of our growth. Lastly, I’m thrilled to have Sheppard Mullin on board. This is a top tier firm that can assist us in all matters of securities and corporate work that are required as we move to the next level.”

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com. Iconic Brands is a developer of private label spirits for established chains and brands both domestically and Internationally. Under its subsidiary, Hempology Inc., Iconic Brands is, to the extent the law allows, developing liquor based products infused with Hemp and CBD. Iconic Brands through its subsidiary, Green Grow Farms, has applied for a licensed to grow Hemp for CBD in the State of New York, and is entering partnerships in additional states to grow and cultivate Hemp for the purpose of creating CBD Isolate.

Please visit our website and follow us on twitter @BellissimabyCB and on Instagram @BellissimaProsecco: View Christie’s appearance schedule which we will continue to update, and great new recipes; www.bellissimaprosecco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Iconic Brands, Inc. Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
