Iconic Brands-ICNB and Hooters Introduce Hooters Spirits Line of New Premium Spirits 

AMITYVILLE, NY, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: ICNB) is pleased to announce the launch of Hooters Spirits, a line of high quality spirits. The Hooters Spirits portfolio, which includes a premium array of vodka, gin, rum, tequila, American Whiskey as well as Hooters Heat Cinnamon Flavored Whiskey, will be available at Hooters restaurants and select retailers around the country, starting in the Fall. This line of premium spirits was developed in partnership with United Spirits, Inc., a leading private label beverage company and affiliate of publicly traded Iconic Brands Inc., ticker symbol ICNB.



In advance of the official launch, Chase Elliott will drive a special No. 9 Hooters Spirits Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 17. Hooters has expanded its sponsorship with Elliott and 12-time NASCAR Cup Series Champions, Hendrick Motorsports, to include the Bristol night race.

Hooters Spirits will deliver on the same high-quality experience that Hooters guests have enjoyed for decades at our iconic restaurants. Whether celebrating a big event or just kicking back and watching the game with friends, Hooters new premium line of spirits is perfect for every celebratory moment.

About the Hooters Spirits:

Hooters Vodka is a flavorful and smooth six times distilled, gluten free, corn-based organic vodka, perfect for any cocktail

Delivering a memorable gin experience, Hooters Gin uses only select natural botanicals and Juniper berries

uses only select natural botanicals and Juniper berries Hooters Dark Rum is aged in barrels and made with choice Caribbean blackstrap sugar cane molasses

is aged in barrels and made with choice Caribbean blackstrap sugar cane molasses Slightly sweet and smooth, Hooters Light Rum mixes beautifully in your favorite tropical cocktails or soft drinks

mixes beautifully in your favorite tropical cocktails or soft drinks Hooters Tequila Silver is a unique blend sure to satisfy fans looking for an adventurous drinking experience, while Hooters Tequila Gold is a beautiful amber-hued tequila, perfectly suited for cocktails or neat

is a unique blend sure to satisfy fans looking for an adventurous drinking experience, while Hooters Tequila Gold is a beautiful amber-hued tequila, perfectly suited for cocktails or neat Hooters American Whiskey is a two year aged true American Whiskey that is perfect for any occasion, mixed or as a shot

is a two year aged true American Whiskey that is perfect for any occasion, mixed or as a shot Finally, Hooters Heat Cinnamon Whiskey is a compilation of premium American Whiskey with natural cinnamon and a touch of heat.

Come this Fall, guests will be able to enjoy the new spirits at their favorite Hooters location. Hooters will also incorporate the new line into a selection of signature drinks. If you want to take the Hooters party with you, consumers will be able to purchase Hooters Spirits at leading retailers for all your in-home and party needs.

Mr. Richard DeCicco commented, “I’m pleased to bring Hooters Spirits to the consumer both on and off premise; as well we’re excited to join the NASCAR world for one of the year’s most exciting races , Bristol under the the lights, nationally televised Saturday August 17th. Chase Elliott will be behind the wheel of the Hendricks #9 Hooters Spirits Car. We hope to see everyone in the winners circle.”

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com. Iconic Brands is a developer of private label spirits for established chains and brands both domestically and Internationally. Under its subsidiary, Hempology Inc., Iconic Brands is, to the extent the law allows, developing liquor based products infused with Hemp and CBD. Iconic Brands through its subsidiary, Green Grow Farms, has a license to grow Hemp for CBD in the State of New York, and is entering partnerships in additional states to grow and cultivate Hemp for the purpose of creating CBD Isolate.

