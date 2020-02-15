Iconic Denim Brand True Religion Partners with Artist Jaffa Saba for Couture Denim Collection

Iconic denim brand, True Religion, will be celebrating the launch of their bespoke couture denim collection in collaboration with conceptual artist, Jaffa Saba.

Sustainability is at the heart of the True Religion X Jaffa collaboration. The limited-edition collection will feature products created using upcycled denim (comprised of factory defects and overstock from previous seasons) to craft one-of-a-kind, meaningful garments––all with the intention to rework and rethink the way denim is worn and used.

Jaffa, who is known for his unconventional style, skillfully incorporates themes of imperfection, sentimental value, and genuine authenticity into each product, allowing for an overall repurposing of discarded denim. The collection will feature jackets, denim jeans, bucket hats, shorts, samurai bomber hats, slides, tote bags, and lighters.

“We were blown away by Jaffa’s creativity and attention to detail, which is what we embody as a brand. He’d already created some bespoke True Religion pieces from his own wardrobe, and after meeting, we were all buzzing about a collab. Jaffa’s understanding of the TR DNA, taking dead stock and factory damaged “Super Ts” and reworking them into new original one-off pieces excited us. We’re also excited to be working alongside our launch partner, Selfridges, who has been so supportive over the last 14 years.” – Matt Claydon

“After I met with Matt and the TR team, I immediately started to execute what I had in my mind - playing with the True Religion Blueprint- taking leftovers and recreating new functional innovative pieces - this is all just a bit of fun.” – Jaffa

The True Religion X Jaffa Saba collection will be sold exclusively in-store at Selfridges beginning February 15th, as supplies last. Prices will range from £99-399.

About True Religion Apparel, Inc.

In 2002, True Religion emerged onto the Los Angeles denim scene by blowing up the construction of the classic five-pocket jean. With its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, the True Religion Super T stitch was instantly recognized for style that was unlike any other denim brand in the world. True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us. The brand is worn by athletes, musicians, and artists globally to express their individual style. Delivering an exclusive assortment of iconic styles, True Religion Brand Jeans focuses on producing high quality premium denim and sportwear for men, women, and kids.

About Jaffa Saba

Jaffa left art school to study under a Savile Row mentor and began pursuing his affinity for deconstructing and upcycling clothes. Using formal tailoring practices, Jaffa’s artistry is drawn from his unconventional approach to reworking existing materials, transforming them into unique separates, accessories, masks, and shoes. Jaffa also works as a stylist and creative consultant, with credits including Nike, Jean Paul Gaultier, and more.

