Iconic Marina City Club To Become Property Management Professionals' Newest Client

06/30/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Management Professionals LLC. (PMP) announced today a new partnership with the Marina City Club, one of the largest associations in Marina del Rey and most recognized communities in Los Angeles. With PMP's diverse portfolio of associations in Los Angeles County, Marina City Club becomes the most recent addition to their list of high-rise associations.

"Our partnership with PMP is the start of a fresh collaboration and allows us to further advance our building's goals," stated Mark Greenberg, HOA President. "Their approach to community management is unique, and we look forward to benefiting from their value-added practices and procedures to elevate Marina City Club's member experience."

The Marina City Club consists of three towers and 600 residential units. It offers resort style living and amenities that include aquatic facilities, tennis courts, a fitness center, and a fine dining restaurant, to name a few. It is currently one of the largest associations in Marina Del Ray and will employ 21 full-time PMP team members.

PMP's diverse portfolio of association client's range in size and product type from 2,300-unit master planned single family home communities to 600-unit high-rise associations with food and beverage and athletic facility components.

"Marina City Club is one of the largest and most iconic residential associations in Los Angeles. We're thrilled to welcome them to the PMP family," stated Brad Watson, President of PMP. "Marina City Club's unique resort style of living lends well to PMP's focus on hospitality and delivering extraordinary service to the communities we are fortunate to serve."  

PMP opened their doors during the 2008 recession. Over the past 11 years, they have grown to six Divisions in three States, while still focusing on their local connection to the communities they serve by operating in a client first, boutique-style fashion.

Property Management Professionals and the Marina City Club's partnership is set to begin on July 1, 2020.

ABOUT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONALS (PMP)
Property Management Professionals LLC. ("PMP") was founded in 2008 with a vision for a fresh approach to community management, focused on extraordinary customer care and a proactive, value-added management style that has come to define their organization. After working with the association management industry for nearly a decade, their firm's founders knew that there was an opportunity to revolutionize the association management industry. By combining Fortune 500 corporation experience and work ethics with a boutique firm mentality, PMP truly offers a uniquely different management experience for Board Member and resident clients.

Contact: John Musella
(310) 717-622 | john@musellagroup.com  

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iconic-marina-city-club-to-become-property-management-professionals-newest-client-301084523.html

SOURCE Property Management Professionals LLC.


© PRNewswire 2020
