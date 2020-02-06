Log in
Idacorp : Union Members in Washington — 2019

02/06/2020 | 11:33am EST

News Release Information

20-231-SAN
Thursday, February 06, 2020

In 2019, union members accounted for 18.8 percent of wage and salary workers in Washington, compared with 19.8 percent in 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the union membership rate for the state was at its series peak in 1993, when it averaged 23.8 percent, and at its low point in 2014 and 2015 at 16.8 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) Nationwide, union members accounted for 10.3 percent of employed wage and salary workers in 2019, down by 0.2 percentage point from 2018. Since 1989, when comparable state data became available, union membership rates in Washington have been above the U.S. average.

Washington had 638,000 union members in 2019. In addition to these members, another 46,000 wage and salary workers in Washington were represented by a union on their main job or covered by an employee association or contract while not union members themselves. (See table A.) Nationwide, 14.6 million wage and salary workers were union members in 2019 and 1.8 million wage and salary workers were not affiliated with a union but had jobs covered by a union contract.

Year Total employed Members of unions Represented by unions
Total Percent of employed Total Percent of employed

2009

2,847 574 20.2 612 21.5

2010

2,837 552 19.4 605 21.3

2011

2,727 517 19.0 557 20.4

2012

2,776 513 18.5 541 19.5

2013

2,882 546 18.9 568 19.7

2014

2,914 491 16.8 536 18.4

2015

2,977 500 16.8 536 18.0

2016

3,090 539 17.4 577 18.7

2017

3,112 584 18.8 630 20.2

2018

3,270 649 19.8 671 20.5

2019

3,393 638 18.8 684 20.2

Note: Data refer to the sole or principal job of full- and part-time wage and salary workers. All self-employed workers are excluded, both those with incorporated businesses as well as those with unincorporated businesses. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

In 2019, 28 states and the District of Columbia had union membership rates below that of the U.S. average, 10.3 percent, while 21 states had rates above it and 1 state had the same rate. (See table 1.) Eight states had union membership rates below 5.0 percent in 2019. South Carolina and North Carolina had the lowest rates (2.2 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively). The next lowest rates were in Texas and Virginia (4.0 percent each). Two states had union membership rates over 20.0 percent in 2019: Hawaii (23.5 percent) and New York (21.0 percent). (See chart 2.)

Over half of the 14.6 million union members in the U.S. lived in just seven states (California, 2.5 million; New York, 1.7 million; Illinois, 0.8 million; Pennsylvania, 0.7 million; and New Jersey, Ohio, and Washington, 0.6 million each), though these states accounted for only about one-third of wage and salary employment nationally.


Technical Note

The estimates in this release are obtained from the Current Population Survey (CPS), which provides basic information on the labor force, employment, and unemployment. The survey is conducted monthly for the Bureau of Labor Statistics by the U.S. Census Bureau from a scientifically selected national sample of about 60,000 eligible households. The union membership data are tabulated from one-quarter of the CPS monthly sample and are limited to wage and salary workers. All self-employed workers are excluded.

Beginning in January of each year, data reflect revised population controls used in the CPS. Additional information about population controls is available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#pop.

Information about the reliability of data from the CPS and guidance on estimating standard errors is available at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#reliability.

Definitions

The principal definitions used in this release are described briefly below.

Union members. Data refer to members of a labor union or an employee association similar to a union.

Union membership rate. Data refer to the proportion of total wage and salary workers who are union members.

Represented by unions. Data refer to both union members and workers who report no union affiliation but whose jobs are covered by a union or an employee association contract.

Wage and salary workers. Workers who receive wages, salaries, commissions, tips, payment in kind, or piece rates. The group includes employees in both the private and public sectors. Union membership and earnings data exclude all self-employed workers, both those with incorporated businesses as well as those with unincorporated businesses.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: 202-691-5200; Federal Relay Service: 800-877-8339.

State 2018 2019
Total
employed 		Members of unions Represented by
unions 		Total
employed 		Members of unions Represented by
unions
Total Percent
of
employed 		Total Percent
of
employed 		Total Percent
of
employed 		Total Percent
of
employed

Alabama

1,950 180 9.2 196 10.1 2,041 173 8.5 199 9.8

Alaska

299 55 18.5 60 20.0 282 48 17.1 53 18.7

Arizona

2,943 156 5.3 191 6.5 3,028 174 5.7 214 7.1

Arkansas

1,176 56 4.8 62 5.3 1,200 62 5.2 71 5.9

California

16,399 2,405 14.7 2,587 15.8 16,485 2,504 15.2 2,726 16.5

Colorado

2,564 281 11.0 307 12.0 2,631 237 9.0 259 9.8

Connecticut

1,677 268 16.0 280 16.7 1,680 244 14.5 269 16.0

Delaware

434 45 10.3 47 10.8 432 38 8.7 43 9.9

District of Columbia

354 35 9.9 41 11.6 361 34 9.3 37 10.2

Florida

8,702 484 5.6 588 6.8 8,827 551 6.2 667 7.6

Georgia

4,466 201 4.5 249 5.6 4,422 180 4.1 223 5.0

Hawaii

601 139 23.1 146 24.3 574 135 23.5 147 25.5

Idaho

733 34 4.7 41 5.6 764 37 4.9 46 6.0

Illinois

5,694 786 13.8 839 14.7 5,658 771 13.6 832 14.7

Indiana

3,049 269 8.8 283 9.3 3,007 249 8.3 296 9.8

Iowa

1,461 113 7.7 129 8.8 1,543 97 6.3 122 7.9

Kansas

1,283 90 7.0 129 10.1 1,280 112 8.7 130 10.1

Kentucky

1,812 161 8.9 207 11.4 1,786 144 8.0 169 9.5

Louisiana

1,785 89 5.0 104 5.8 1,784 94 5.3 108 6.1

Maine

573 74 12.9 85 14.8 588 69 11.8 81 13.7

Maryland

2,784 307 11.0 336 12.1 2,912 330 11.3 371 12.8

Massachusetts

3,397 464 13.7 493 14.5 3,397 406 12.0 449 13.2

Michigan

4,320 625 14.5 663 15.4 4,323 589 13.6 648 15.0

Minnesota

2,634 395 15.0 421 16.0 2,662 364 13.7 381 14.3

Mississippi

1,121 58 5.1 80 7.1 1,105 70 6.3 93 8.4

Missouri

2,675 251 9.4 283 10.6 2,661 297 11.1 333 12.5

Montana

427 50 11.8 60 14.0 437 46 10.5 52 12.0

Nebraska

882 59 6.6 71 8.0 894 75 8.4 86 9.6

Nevada

1,376 191 13.9 216 15.7 1,379 201 14.6 222 16.1

New Hampshire

664 68 10.2 77 11.6 677 69 10.3 79 11.6

New Jersey

3,935 587 14.9 639 16.2 4,094 642 15.7 712 17.4

New Mexico

812 56 6.8 67 8.2 813 58 7.1 72 8.8

New York

8,404 1,872 22.3 2,027 24.1 8,253 1,732 21.0 1,877 22.7

North Carolina

4,331 118 2.7 174 4.0 4,396 102 2.3 150 3.4

North Dakota

343 18 5.2 23 6.7 356 21 6.0 27 7.5

Ohio

5,054 639 12.6 722 14.3 5,127 610 11.9 673 13.1

Oklahoma

1,583 90 5.7 117 7.4 1,554 96 6.2 123 7.9

Oregon

1,738 242 13.9 256 14.7 1,772 255 14.4 277 15.7

Pennsylvania

5,575 701 12.6 748 13.4 5,642 676 12.0 740 13.1

Rhode Island

479 83 17.4 89 18.5 475 83 17.4 90 19.0

South Carolina

2,016 55 2.7 72 3.6 2,140 47 2.2 59 2.7

South Dakota

387 22 5.6 28 7.1 395 22 5.6 26 6.7

Tennessee

2,816 155 5.5 179 6.4 2,947 135 4.6 162 5.5

Texas

11,989 512 4.3 653 5.4 12,334 497 4.0 642 5.2

Utah

1,343 56 4.1 76 5.7 1,409 62 4.4 83 5.9

Vermont

291 31 10.5 34 11.6 290 33 11.2 35 12.0

Virginia

3,875 168 4.3 213 5.5 3,881 156 4.0 201 5.2

Washington

3,270 649 19.8 671 20.5 3,393 638 18.8 684 20.2

West Virginia

684 68 10.0 74 10.8 704 72 10.2 78 11.1

Wisconsin

2,700 219 8.1 233 8.6 2,698 218 8.1 245 9.1

Wyoming

235 15 6.5 18 7.7 243 18 7.3 21 8.7

Note: Data refer to the sole or principal job of full- and part-time wage and salary workers. All self-employed workers are excluded, both those with incorporated businesses as well as those with unincorporated businesses. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 16:32:02 UTC
