Idaho Department of Environmental Quality : September 10, 2018 DEQ seeks comment on proposed air quality permit to construct for East Valley Cattle, Declo Comments will be accepted through October 10, 2018.

09/11/2018 | 12:37am CEST

Monday, September 10, 2018

DECLO - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking public comment on a proposed air quality permit to construct (PTC) for East Valley Cattle, Declo.

The proposed permit will regulate emissions from the company's concrete batch plant located at 700 South 2725 East.

DEQ has reviewed the permit application and determined that construction and operation of the equipment under the proposed permit conditions will not cause or contribute to a violation of any ambient air quality standard and will not injure or unreasonably affect human or animal life or vegetation.

The permit application, proposed permit, and related documents are available for review on DEQ's website (download at right).

Submit written comments on DEQ's website or by mail or email by October 10, 2018, at 5 p.m. MDT.

Tanya Chin
Air Quality Division
DEQ State Office
1410 N. Hilton
Boise, ID 83706
Email: tanya.chin@deq.idaho.gov


Disclaimer

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 22:36:03 UTC
