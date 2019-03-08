Idaho Department of Health and Welfare : Several Infant Toddler Program meetings to take place around the state starting March 13

Region 6 Early Childhood Committee will meet at noon, March 13, in Pocatello. Agenda highlights include voting on remaining use of funds for greater outreach opportunities and discussing ways to approach someone who may have a child that qualifies for intervention. Read the full agenda here.

Meeting details:

Time: Noon to 1 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Place: Portneuf Library, 5210 Stuart Ave., Pocatello

The Infant Toddler Coordinating Council Executive Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, by conference call. Highlights of the agenda include planning for the May council meeting and discussion of 2019 Regional Early Childhood Committee focus. Read the full agenda here.

Meeting details:

Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Place: Conference call: 1-877-820-7831, participant code 297686#

Region 2 Early Childhood Committee will meet at noon, March 20, in Lewiston. Agenda highlights include planning for the spring event collaborations with IdahoSTARS and Families Together. Read the full agenda here.

Meeting details:

Time: Noon to 1 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 20

Place: 2604 16th Ave., Lewiston

Region 1 Early Childhood Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m., March 21, in Coeur d'Alene. Agenda highlights include a presentation from Shiner's Hospital, voting on new co-chair, and updates on the April conference. Read the full agenda here.

Meeting details:

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursday, March 21, 2019

Place: ITP Conference Room in the Health and Welfare office, 2195 Ironwood Court, Coeur d'Alene

Region 7 Early Childhood Committee will meet at 9 a.m. March 21, in Idaho Falls. Agenda highlights include final decisions on information packets and committee elections. Read the full agenda here.

Meeting details:

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Date: Thursday, March 21, 2019

Place: 150 Shoup Ave., Idaho Falls

