Idaho Department of Health and Welfare : Tribes and Medicaid and to meet August 14 in Fort Hall

The Idaho Tribes and Idaho Medicaid will have their regular quarterly meeting at 9 a.m. Aug. 14th in Fort Hall. Agenda highlights include updates on MMCP/IM Plus, Non-Emergency Transportation and MTM, and Youth EMpowerment Services, and Medicaid expansion. Read the full agenda here

Learn more about the Idaho Tribes and Idaho Medicaid.

Meeting details:

Time: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

Location: Shoshone Bannock Hotel & Event Center, 777 Bannock Trail, Fort Hall ID 83203