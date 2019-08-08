Idaho Department of Health and Welfare : Tribes and Medicaid and to meet August 14 in Fort Hall

The Idaho Tribes and Idaho Medicaid will have their regular quarterly meeting at 9 a.m. Aug. 14th in Fort Hall. Agenda highlights include updates on MMCP/IM Plus, Non-Emergency Transportation and MTM, and Youth EMpowerment Services, and Medicaid expansion. Read the full agenda here
.
Learn more about the Idaho Tribes and Idaho Medicaid.
Meeting details:
Time: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
Location: Shoshone Bannock Hotel & Event Center, 777 Bannock Trail, Fort Hall ID 83203
Disclaimer
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 00:30:10 UTC