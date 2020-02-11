Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Idaho Dept. of Agriculture, BLM develop rangeland monitoring app to assist ranchers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 07:09pm EST

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are introducing a new app created to provide ease and flexibility for ranchers participating in the ISDA/BLM Cooperative Photo Monitoring Program. Survey123 is a platform created by Esri, a data analysis software, and is available to download for free on any mobile device.

The Photo Monitoring Program is designed to identify trends in rangeland health by equipping ranchers to collect data and photos from the same site locations each year. 'We want to be able to look at a 10-year data set and detect change from the photos,' said Thadd Strom, ISDA Range Management Specialist.

Through specialized training provided by ISDA, permittees help boost the amount of data available for management decisions. 'It's important for us to get involved in photo monitoring so we have data to back up some of the decisions that are being made, both for us and for an agency,' said Brenda Richards, an Owyhee County rancher.

Before the development of Survey123, photo monitoring involved a cumbersome series of paper forms, but by storing a permittee's data in the app, Survey123 provides streamlined data collection. Additionally, the app is not limited by the availability of cell service, which is an advantage for many permittees on Idaho's public lands.

'You don't have to worry about being in cell service,' said Thadd Strom. 'Any smartphone will save your information until you get back to a phone signal or wi-fi.'

The data provided by photo monitoring helps provide guidance for the BLM. 'It gives us a way to know we'll be getting consistent data,' said Nika Lepak, BLM Rangeland Management Specialist. 'We incorporate that data into our own monitoring files and use it for land health assessments and grazing permit renewals.'

For more information about the Survey123 app, watch the video below or contact the ISDA Range Management Program at 208-332-8500.

Photo Monitoring with Survey123 video

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 00:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:24pCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Choice
PU
07:24pCASSINI RESOURCES : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
07:24pCAPITAL DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
07:19pASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Acquisition of Park Tower in Downtown Sacramento, Callifornia in United States
PU
07:19pGradual moderation of economic growth expected in 2020 and 2021 – Central Bank
PU
07:19pHOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Inside information - proposed issue of u.s. dollar denominated senior notes to be guaranteed by the company
PU
07:19pPLACEMENTS : :Launch of Private Placement to Raise Gross Proceeds of No Less than US$100.0 Million
PU
07:17pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors It is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)
BU
07:15pSoftBank shares untraded with glut of buy orders after T-Mobile-Sprint merger approval
RE
07:14pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Telenav, Inc. Investors (TNAV)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei
2Bankers in Asia brace for a virus-related deal drought
3LYFT, INC. : Lyft forecasts slower growth in 2020, leaves target profit date unchanged
4APPLE INC. : FTC demands data on small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft
5MASCO CORPORATION : MASCO : Q4 2019 Transcript

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group