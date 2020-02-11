Idaho Dept. of Agriculture, BLM develop rangeland monitoring app to assist ranchers

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are introducing a new app created to provide ease and flexibility for ranchers participating in the ISDA/BLM Cooperative Photo Monitoring Program. Survey123 is a platform created by Esri, a data analysis software, and is available to download for free on any mobile device.

The Photo Monitoring Program is designed to identify trends in rangeland health by equipping ranchers to collect data and photos from the same site locations each year. 'We want to be able to look at a 10-year data set and detect change from the photos,' said Thadd Strom, ISDA Range Management Specialist.

Through specialized training provided by ISDA, permittees help boost the amount of data available for management decisions. 'It's important for us to get involved in photo monitoring so we have data to back up some of the decisions that are being made, both for us and for an agency,' said Brenda Richards, an Owyhee County rancher.

Before the development of Survey123, photo monitoring involved a cumbersome series of paper forms, but by storing a permittee's data in the app, Survey123 provides streamlined data collection. Additionally, the app is not limited by the availability of cell service, which is an advantage for many permittees on Idaho's public lands.

'You don't have to worry about being in cell service,' said Thadd Strom. 'Any smartphone will save your information until you get back to a phone signal or wi-fi.'

The data provided by photo monitoring helps provide guidance for the BLM. 'It gives us a way to know we'll be getting consistent data,' said Nika Lepak, BLM Rangeland Management Specialist. 'We incorporate that data into our own monitoring files and use it for land health assessments and grazing permit renewals.'

For more information about the Survey123 app, watch the video below or contact the ISDA Range Management Program at 208-332-8500.

Photo Monitoring with Survey123 video