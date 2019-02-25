Idaho Farm Bureau Federation : Company announces plans for new Idaho milk facility

TWIN FALLS - Gem State Dairy Products, LLC, announced plans Feb. 25 to establish one of the largest aseptic milk processing plants in the United States.

According to a news release, the new facility is set to break ground in Twin Falls, providing new opportunities for Idaho's dairy industry and creating more than 100 milk processing jobs by the end of 2020.

With construction anticipated to begin this summer, Gem State Dairy Products, LLC, will build a 200,000-square-foot aseptic milk processing plant, which is expected to be one of the largest in the industry. The highly efficient plant will leverage the latest technologies to produce a variety of milk products for its customers.

Gem State Dairy Products estimates that milk processing will begin in the summer of 2020.

Shawn Barigar, Twin Falls mayor, had this to say: 'The City of Twin Falls is excited to welcome Gem State's processing facility to the community, adding value to the dairy sector. Their new operations will tap into the deep agricultural roots of the area, deliver unique products, and provide great jobs to support individuals and families in Twin Falls.'

Karianne Fallow, CEO of Dairy West, congratulated Gem State on its announcement.

'The dairy industry in Idaho can best be described as innovative and forward-thinking,' she said. 'This new facility exhibits those qualities and is poised to serve the emerging needs of domestic and global customers.'

The Idaho dairy industry, which ranks No. 3 in the nation in total milk production, produces a variety of dairy products, from milk and whey protein powders to cheese, butter, yogurt, fluid milk, and more. Only 3 percent of Idaho's milk supply currently stays in fluid form while the rest is made into ingredients that make their way to store shelves throughout the U.S. and around the world.

'Idaho is known globally for its high quality and readily available milk supply,' Rick Naerebout, CEO of Idaho Dairymen's Association, said. 'Gem State will be a welcome addition to the existing milk-processing landscape in Idaho.'

'This vertically integrated bottling facility will be one of the newest and largest aseptic processing facilities in the country,' said Tom Mikesell, spokesman for Gem State Dairy Products. 'The state-of-the-art facility will utilize the most current technology available to the market. That will allow Gem State to provide its customers with high-quality and lower-cost alternatives for milk and dairy-based beverages.'