Idaho Farm Bureau Federation : Dairy West partners with US Speedskating

03/08/2019 | 04:00pm EST

SALT LAKE CITY - US Speedskating and Dairy West on March 7 announced a strategic partnership designed to bring high-quality dairy products to speed skating Olympic athletes and hopefuls.

Dairy West, which represents dairy operators in Idaho and Utah, has supplied dairy nutrition to USS athletes since 2012 to fuel healthy training and recovery, but this new partnership creates an opportunity for the organizations to bring a dynamic focus to health, community engagement and the value of good nutrition when it comes to high performance.

'We're thrilled to partner with Dairy West and provide our athletes with local dairy products that will help our athletes reach their optimal performance levels,' said USS Executive Director Ted Morris. 'Nutrition is a critical part of reaching greatness on the ice. Our partnership with Dairy West will ensure our athletes are physically ready to go every time they step on the ice.'

Part of this collaboration will include hosting an annual sports nutrition symposium at USS' new training facility at the Utah Olympic Oval. The symposium in August 2019 will feature top speed skating athletes, quality speakers from the health and fitness industry, brief training sessions and access to the Dairy West Fueling Station.

In addition to a shared mission of promoting healthy, nutritious foods for optimum performance, the two organizations will also focus on community engagement with local schools, educating students about the benefits of championship-level nutrition and fuel.

'Through the investment of local dairy farm families, Dairy West is proud to partner with US Speedskating and fuel the athletes with local, nutrient-rich dairy products to fuel greatness,' said Heidi Martin, Dairy West's vice president of health and wellness.

ABOUT US SPEEDSKATING

US Speedskating grows and nurtures a sport where all ages can experience the thrill of speed and the camaraderie of the skating community. US Speedskating is responsible for the development of speed skating from grassroots to the highest elite racing programs and is recognized by the United States Olympic Committee and the International Skating Union as the governing body for the sport of speed skating in the United States.

The Organization has won 88 Olympic medals, making it one of the most successful sports in U.S. Olympic history.

ABOUT DAIRY WEST

Dairy West is a regional dairy promotion organization established in 2017 to represent dairy farmers, processors, and supply chain partners in Idaho and Utah. The organization raises awareness of the importance of dairy farming, promotes the health and nutritional benefits of dairy foods, and encourages global demand for Idaho and Western U.S. dairy foods through coordinated marketing and communications efforts, nutrition counseling, and research programs. Visit DairyWest.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 20:59:02 UTC
