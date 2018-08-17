Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation : Grain Market Report to continue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 09:26pm CEST

By Sean Ellis

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

POCATELLO - The Idaho Grain Market Report, which has been delivered by email to subscribers weekly since 1995, will continue under the new administrator of the Idaho Barley Commission.

Former IBC Administrator Kelly Olson, who retired in early August, created the report in 1995 when she realized there was no grain market news in Idaho despite the state being a major wheat and barley producer.

The report has come out every Thursday since 1995 with the exception of Christmas, New Year's Day and the Fourth of July.

'Even when I've been on vacation,' Olson said. 'I remember doing the report in Botswana.'

When Olson announced she was retiring, there was some question whether the report would continue.

It will.

New IBC Administrator Laura Wilder said the report was the first thing Olson began training her on when they began working side by side in June.

Wilder said she was taught Olson's weekly research routine 'to ensure the successful continuation of the report.'

The report covers barley, wheat and corn trends, supply and demand information, prices and other market information.

'This (market report) is extremely important and helpful to our growers and many have come to rely on it for important marketing information,' Wilder said. 'While there is a lot of market data available from different sources, there is nothing else out there for Idaho growers that reports as much comprehensive relevant grain market data, trends and information, including current Idaho prices.'

More than 1,100 people subscribe to the free report, including people around the globe, foreign embassies in Washington, D.C. and major grain producing companies.

The report, which is delivered by email, has been used in a number of official capacities, including, because it collected price information over a long period of time, to help build and improve barley crop insurance programs.

Olson said creating the report is time-consuming 'and that means you have to be disciplined, you have to collect information and know what's going on every day of the week in your market. But it's helped me be better at my job because I know what's going on in the market.'

Disclaimer

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 19:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:06pISSA WORLDWIDE CLEANING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Speaks Out Against Proposed Tariffs
PU
04:01pDollar slips as China-U.S. trade worries ebb
RE
04:00pOil rises in session, but has weekly loss on trade worries
RE
04:00pSEC moves to ease information disclosure requirements
RE
04:00pTrump asks SEC to mull half-year corporate filings
RE
03:59pOil rises in session, but has weekly loss on trade worries
RE
03:57pTrump backs CEOs, proposes easing corporate reporting rules
RE
03:56pSEC says it continues to study frequency of company reporting
RE
03:56pKill quarterly reporting? Some investors ring alarm bells
RE
03:56pManafort jury asks to go home at 5 p.m. on Friday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : GET IN LINE: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
5NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO : Hydro’s Kurri Kurri smelter site acquired by Flow Systems (Aug 17, 2018)

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.