Idaho Farm Bureau Federation : New bill would help livestock haulers

WASHINGTON D.C. - Recently introduced legislation would give farmers and ranchers more flexibility when transporting live animals and perishable goods. Specifically, the Responsible and Efficient Agriculture Destination (TREAD) Act (H.R. 4919) would allow drivers hauling live animals and agricultural commodities to finish their routes if they are within 150 air miles of their destination.

Building on the current exemption for the beginning of hauls at the 'source,' the measure provides a 150 air-mile exemption from hours-of-service regulations on the back end of hauls for agricultural commodities. In addition, the TREAD Act allows this exemption to be utilized year-round, rather than only during planting and harvesting seasons.

'Farmers and ranchers need safe and humane transportation for the animals and goods they raise,' said American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall. The bill 'promotes both highway safety and animal welfare by ensuring that hours-of-service regulations do not unfairly burden farmers and ranchers or the truckers who help deliver a healthy, affordable food supply. This legislation strikes the right balance for all involved. We appreciate the leadership of Reps. Craig and Smucker and encourage all members of Congress to support this much-needed regulatory relief.'