Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation : Trump announces China deal that could be big win for U.S. farmers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 06:36pm EDT

POCATELLO - President Donald Trump today announced a 'very substantial phase one deal' with China that includes a pledge by China to buy significantly more U.S. agricultural products.

According to Bloomberg, the president said that China would step up its purchases of U.S. agricultural products over a two-year span to an annual total of $40-50 billion.

Before the two nations' ongoing trade war, China purchased almost $20 billion worth of U.S. farm products in 2017. That made China the No. 2 market for U.S. farm product exports, behind Canada ($22 billion).

If that $40-50 billion goal is realized, it could mean a massive win for U.S. farmers, who have borne the brunt of China's retaliatory tariffs against U.S. products.

Fox News and other media outlets also reported that $40-50 billion total.

During a briefing in the White House, Trump said China would purchase about 2.5 to 3 times more agricultural products from the United States than they have in the past.

'So I would suggest the farmers have to immediately go buy more land and get bigger tractors,' he added.

He called it 'a tremendous deal for the farmers.'

According to the Wall Street Journal, what is being labeled as a first phase of a trade agreement could be signed in three to five weeks.

According to the WSJ, 'The agreement includes China's agreement to purchase $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. agricultural products….'

It's not the first time in the past year and a half that China has apparently agreed to purchase large additional amounts of U.S. farm products only to see that pledge dissolve after trade negotiations between the two nations broke down.

In February, several national media outlets reported that China was promising to import $30 billion in additional U.S. farm products in an effort to reach a trade deal with the United States.

In December 2018, the White House announced that China had agreed to start buying substantially more agricultural products from the United States.

At the time, Trump tweeted, 'Farmers will be a very big and fast beneficiary of our deal with China … We make the finest and cleanest product in the world, and that is what China wants. Farmers, I love you!'

In May 2018, the White House issued a joint statement between the two nations that said both sides agreed on significant increases in U.S. agriculture and energy product exports to China.

Disclaimer

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 22:35:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:12pFacebook's Libra currency abandoned by major financial companies
RE
08:11pQE on the QT? Fed says no, economists say maybe so
RE
08:01pUN UNITED NATIONS : United Nations Confronting Worst Liquidity Crisis in Recent Years, Top Management Official Says, Presenting Key Financial Indicators for 2019 to Fifth Committee
PU
07:50pBoeing board strips CEO of chairman title amid 737 MAX crisis
RE
07:47pBoeing board strips CEO of chairman title amid 737 MAX crisis
RE
07:01pUNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT : Stakeholders discuss solutions to address Nigeria's sustainable development gap
PU
07:01pUNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT : First SDG-linked bond in the European market raises 2.5 billion euros
PU
06:59pFed launches Treasury bill buys in bid for 'ample' reserves
RE
06:56pEXCLUSIVE : Sempra nears $3 billion Chile sale to China's State Grid - sources
RE
06:39pPG&E turns down San Francisco's $2.5 billion offer to buy assets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Uber to buy Chile's Cornershop as it sets sights on delivering groceries
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Board of Directors Separates CEO and Chairman Roles
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Reynolds American files for FDA review of e-cigarett..
5Facebook's Libra currency abandoned by major financial companies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group