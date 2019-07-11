Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation : dairy industry finally feeling a bit of optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

By Sean Ellis

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

After suffering through several years of low milk prices, often below the cost of production, Idaho's dairy operators finally have some reasons to be hopeful.

The prices that Idaho dairy operators receive for their milk has risen above break-even recently and that comes on top of two recent announcements of new milk processing facilities coming to Idaho.

In addition, Schreiber Foods recently announced it plans to expand yogurt production at its Logan, Utah, facility, which sources a lot of its milk from Idaho.

Those developments have combined to give Idaho's 450 dairy operations a ray of hope that hasn't been there for several years.

'Overall, the optimism is a lot better than it has been for several years,' said Gooding dairyman Steve Ballard.

The price that Idaho dairies receive for their milk has crept above break-even recently, said Idaho Dairymen's Association Executive Director Rick Naerebout.

That's a great sign but the industry still faces some real challenges, including ongoing trade battles, he added.

'Dairymen are starting to feel a little bit optimistic but they don't want to get too confident,' Naerebout said. 'There are a lot of headwinds out there, some things that might be able to push it the other way.'

Idaho's average milk price had dropped to as low as $14 per hundred pounds of production - well below the cost of production - at the beginning of 2019 but it has rebounded recently and is now above $17.

'Prices aren't great but they are the best prices we've seen for three or four years,' said Meridian dairyman Clint Jackson. 'I think people are optimistic that 2019 will be a good year and the setting is there for 2020, hopefully, to even be better.'

Idaho's dairy industry got its first bit of good news this year in February when Gem State Dairy Products announced it will build an aseptic milk processing facility in Twin Falls. Aseptic milk is shelf-stable milk that does not require refrigeration before the product is opened.

Construction of the 200,000-square-foot facility is set to begin this summer and it's expected to be operational next summer.

Before the announcement, Idaho hadn't landed a new milk processing facility since the Chobani yogurt plant in Twin Falls opened in December 2012.

Jetton Biochemistry Co., a Taiwanese dairy product manufacturer, announced in June that it will locate, in Nampa, a new blended powder facility for production of a proprietary dairy formula.

'We are very excited that Jetton Biochemistry has chosen to invest in a facility in Idaho,' Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould said in a news release. 'Year after year, Idaho is one of the biggest dairy states in the country. The credit for that goes to our tremendous dairy sector. Their quality and volume production are what make Idaho a very attractive location for value-added dairy processing. Idaho's dairy companies are innovative and consistently produce superior-quality ingredients that consumers trust.'

Idaho, which has more than 590,000 milk cows, ranks third in the nation in milk production and the state's 450 dairies collectively produce about 15 billion pounds of milk per year.

The recent slight upturn in fortune for Idaho's dairy sector is good news for the state's overall farm economy.

The dairy industry accounts for about a third of Idaho's total farm cash receipts. When livestock feed crops such as hay and corn silage are considered, the dairy industry's impact on Idaho's agricultural sector is huge.

Aseptic milk facilities are not typically high-volume and the amount of milk the JBC facility will use is small compared to how much the average Idaho dairy processing facility uses, but together, those two announcements as well as the Schreiber expansion are great news for Idaho's dairy industry, Naerebout said.

'These are all wins,' he said. 'Using baseball terms, I would probably call them singles. You win games by getting hits.'

Disclaimer

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 16:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23pFord, Volkswagen to provide details on electric, autonomous vehicle alliance
RE
01:22pU.S. Consumer Prices Increased in June -- Update
DJ
01:20pADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Group CEO Meets Russian Energy Minister During Visit to Mos...
PU
01:20pNMMA NATIONAL MARINE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Wisconsin Establishes Outdoor Recreation Office
PU
01:18pFACEBOOK : Bitcoin extends losses after Fed chief urges halt to Facebook's crypto project
RE
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pONTARIO MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE FOOD AND RURAL AF : Helping Chicken Farmers Build and Strengthen Capacity
PU
01:08pApple's India-made top-end iPhones to hit stores next month-source
RE
01:07pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow, S&P 500 Look To Set New Records After Powell Boosts Expectations For Fed Rate Cut
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bleak China autos outlook triggers raft of profit warnings
2OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..
3KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
4Oil steadies on dim OPEC demand forecast after early jump on Gulf of Mexico storm
5AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About