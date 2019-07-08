Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation : farmers could face weedy growing season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

ABERDEEN - Farmers throughout much of the state may be in for a weedy growing season, due to cold and rainy spring weather, a University of Idaho Extension weed expert said.

During the annual Snake River Weed Management Tour, hosted June 25 at UI's Aberdeen Research & Extension Center, weed scientist Pamela Hutchinson said growers could have an especially tough time controlling hairy nightshade.

Hutchinson believes heavy spring rainfall in many parts of the state likely pushed water-soluble herbicides, such as Matrix and metribuzin, a couple of inches deep into the soil profile, where they weren't accessible by weed roots but were taken up by potatoes.

Herbicides that aren't water-soluble, such as Sonalan and Prowl, remained higher in the soil profile, despite the heavy rain, but Hutchinson explained they're less effective against hairy nightshade.

From April through June 24, rainfall totaled 8.3 inches in Idaho Falls, 5.7 inches in Blackfoot, 2.6 inches in Aberdeen, 4.5 inches in Rupert and 6.4 inches in Boise.

Hutchinson said she anticipates receiving several calls from growers about weed concerns.

'I'm telling growers to keep an eye on weeds that might be coming now because they need to get Matrix and metribuzin on them now while they're really small,' Hutchinson said, adding there's still plenty of time to make another herbicide application.

Hutchinson has already received several calls from growers about symptoms of damage in their spuds resulting from the uptake of water-soluble herbicides. Given the cold spring temperatures, spud crops were unable to adequately metabolize the herbicides, she added. But she said spuds should fully recover from any damage once the weather turns sunnier for a prolonged period.

'It's been rare for me to see (herbicide damage) go all the way to causing yield loss,' Hutchinson said.

Aberdeen potato farmer Ritchey Toevs said his area didn't receive enough rainfall to result in significant herbicide damage to spuds. He's noticed more weeds than usual, nonetheless.

Toevs believes his weed problems are rather a result of cold weather slowing his crop progress compared with recent years, so his vines are behind their normal pace of forming a canopy to shade out competing weeds. Many of his spud plants also have crinkled leaves from recent frosts.

Hutchinson agrees potato crop progress is behind in Southeast and Eastern Idaho, which is likely exacerbating weed pressure.

She spoke with a grower in Parma who planted spuds on March 23. Usually, she said, farmers in the Aberdeen area plant a couple of weeks after Western Idaho. This year, however, growers in the Aberdeen area planted in late April or early May, she said. Cold and rainy weather has also stymied growth, she said.

'We're way behind,' Hutchinson said. 'Hopefully, it's sunny and everything can catch up, and we don't have an early frost in the fall.'

Disclaimer

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 21:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:18pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Monthly Budget Review for June 2019
PU
05:58pPGA TOUR : Qualifiers for majors, WGCs and THE PLAYERS
PU
05:53pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : farmers could face weedy growing season
PU
05:53pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : PETA asks mayor to change name of Chicken Dinner Road
PU
05:45pWestern Canadian crude inventories fall in June
RE
05:43pWall St. drops as Apple falls, Fed eyed
RE
05:38pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : is Accepting Proposals for Papers on Inequality Measurement through July 10
PU
05:38pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Calls on Researchers to Present Papers on Sustainable Development by July 16
PU
05:36pU.S. producers harmed by some structural steel imports - Commerce Department
RE
05:35pSunTrust to stop financing private U.S. prison operators
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Big axe falls as Deutsche Bank to lay off 18,000 in $8.3 billion 'reinvention'
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank staff react to 18,000 global job cuts
4ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC : ELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Announces Est..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Azure Data Box Heavy now generally available

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About