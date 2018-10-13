Idaho Independent Bank : 10/12/2018 Idaho Independent Bank Announces 2018 Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

PRESS RELEASE

October 12, 2018

IDAHO INDEPENDENT BANK ANNOUNCES

2018 THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho -Kurt R. Gustavel, President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Idaho Independent Bank ("IIB" or the "Bank") (OTC Pink: IIBK), announced IIB's unaudited, consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2018.

Mr. Gustavel reported that IIB's net income for the third quarter of 2018 was $2.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, an increase of 57.1% when compared to the $1.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, earned in the same period a year ago. "Profitability improved largely due to better interest rate margins, solid asset and deposit growth, and a lower corporate income tax rate," CEO Gustavel stated. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was $5.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2017.

At September 30, 2018, the Bank's total assets were $742.2 million, an increase of $55.9 million, or 8.1%, when compared to September 30, 2017. Total loans, including loans held-for-sale, remained steady at $367.2 million; while total deposits and repurchase agreements increased $50.5 million, or 8.4%, to $651.6 million over the same timeframe. As of September 30, 2018, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $6.3 million, or 1.7% of total loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and nonperforming assets continued to be less than 0.3% of total assets. As of quarter end, the Bank's stockholders' equity to average total assets was 10.0%, and IIB's capital ratios exceeded the regulatory thresholds required to be considered "Well-Capitalized."

On October 11, 2018, IIB announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with and into First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. ("First Interstate"). Subject to the merger agreement, IIB stockholders will receive 0.5 shares of First Interstate Class A common shares in exchange for each IIB share, or approximately 3.9 million First Interstate shares in aggregate. Using a price per share of First Interstate Class A common stock of $45.45 per share of October 5, 2018, the transaction results in an implied purchase price of $22.73 per share, which equates to an aggregate value of $181.3 million, including $5.4 million in cash consideration for option holders. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2019. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and shareholder approvals. More information can be found regarding IIB's pending merger with First Interstate at www.theidahobank.com or www.fibk.com.

IIB will file its Consolidated Report of Condition and Income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, ("Call Report") with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation by October 30, 2018, and will be available on the Federal Financial Institutions Examinations Council website at http://cdr.ffiec.gov/public/.

About IIB

IIB was established in 1993 as an Idaho state-chartered, commercial bank that currently operates branches in Boise (3), Caldwell, Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Meridian, Mountain Home, Nampa, Star, and Sun Valley/Ketchum, Idaho. IIB was named in a 2018 survey conducted by Populus as one of the Top Ten Best

Places to Work in Idaho, is one of the 2018 Top Ranked Community Banks in the Idaho Business Review Reader Rankings, and was named among the top 1% most extraordinary banks in the U.S. by The Institute for Extraordinary BankingTM in 2016. The Bank has approximately 200 employees throughout the State of

Idaho. To learn more about IIB, visit us online atwww.theidahobank.com.

About First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. and First Interstate Bank

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial services holding company, headquartered in Billings, Montana, with $12.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018. It is the parent company of First Interstate Bank, a community bank operating over 120 banking offices, including online and mobile banking services, throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. It is also the parent company of Inland Northwest Bank ("INB"), which was acquired by First Interstate in August 2018. The data processing conversion and merger of INB with and into First Interstate Bank will take place in November 2018; INB's 20 locations in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington will officially open their doors as First Interstate Bank on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

As a recognized leader in community banking services, First Interstate is driven by strong values, as well as a commitment to delivering a rewarding experience to its employees, strong returns to shareholders, exceptional products and services to its clients, and resources to the communities it serves.

Statements contained herein concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for earnings, growth and market forecasts, and similar statements that are not historical facts are intended to be "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and as such, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from expectations or our stated objectives. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ; include, but are not limited to, declines in local and general economic conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, demand for loans, real estate values, competition, and/or loan delinquency rates; changes in accounting principles, practices, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulations; changes in the regulatory environment; changes in monetary policy of the Federal Reserve Bank; changes in fiscal policy of the Federal government and the State of Idaho; changes in other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting operations, pricing, products, and services; material unforeseen changes in the liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Bank's customers. Accordingly, these factors should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and there should not be undue reliance placed on such statements. The Bank undertakes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Idaho Independent Bank Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except share data)CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

Net interest income Provision for loan losses

Net interest income after provision for loan losses Noninterest income

Noninterest expense

Income before provision for income tax expense Provision for income tax expense

Net income

Earnings per share:

Basic

Three Months Ended

September 30,2018

$

6,775 -

6,775

1,985

5,921

2,839

593

$

2,246

2017

$

5,950 -

5,950

1,953

5,652

2,251

844

$

1,407

Nine Months Ended

September 30,2018

2017

$

19,415 200

$

16,436 -

19,215 16,436

5,323 5,520

17,170 16,598

7,368 5,358

1,807 1,978

$

5,561

$ 3,380

$ $

0.30 0.29

$ $

0.19 0.18

$ $

0.74 0.71

$ 0.44 Diluted

$ 0.43

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ACCOUNTS

Loans held for sale

Loans receivable Gross loans

Allowance for loan losses Total assets

Deposits

Customer repurchase agreements

Total deposits and repurchase agreements Stockholders' equity

PER SHARE DATA

Common shares outstanding Book value per share

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

$

4,918 $ 6,741

362,253 361,175

367,171 367,916

6,335 6,304

742,212 686,267

626,585 571,589

25,013 29,502

651,598 601,091

72,492 66,870

$

7,739,024 9.37

$

7,555,542 8.85

Three Months EndedPERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)

Return on average assets Return on average equity Efficiency ratio

Net interest margin

September 30,Nine Months Ended

September 30,