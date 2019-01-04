Idaho Potato Commission : Jan 4, 2019 Who's The #1 College Football Bowl Mascot? The Idaho Potato Commission's One And Only Spuddy Buddy!

Western Michigan University Cheerleaders Stunt Spuddy Buddy at the 2018 Famous Idaho® Potato Bowl

Eagle, Idaho, January 4, 2019 - The competition was fierce, but the Idaho Potato Commission's (IPC) mascot, Spuddy Buddy was declared the #1 College Football Bowl Mascot by SBNation. Beating out other mascots like the New Mexico Bowl's Gilden Shirt, the Belk Bowl's Belkie the Bear and even the Chick-fil-A Cow at the Peach Bowl, the 'overexcited, never-blinking humanoid potato' was the hands down winner. Per SBNation, 'How could he not be No.1.'

'Spuddy Buddy has won the hearts of millions of folks around the world. People of all ages just can't help but smile when they see him,' explained Frank Muir, President & CEO, IPC. 'Two years ago ESPN named Spuddy Buddy their favorite mascot. I think this is just the beginning of a very long list of accolades for Spuddy Buddy.'

Here are a few fun facts about the famous mascot:

He was born in 1983, and at the time sported a bandana and cowboy hat to reflect his western heritage.

He first appeared in retail ads to help tell people about the differences between potatoes grown in Idaho and potatoes grown in other states.

In 1993 the lovable potato received a huge makeover. His smile and eyes became bigger and brighter, and he took on a much sportier look --trading in his bandana for a red sweater with the 'Grown in Idaho®' logo and big black sneakers to help him keep up with his fast-paced lifestyle.

In 1996, Spuddy Buddy appeared at the TODAY Show window catapulting him into the national spotlight.

In 1997, plush Spuddy Buddies became available making him even more desirable.

In 2000, Spuddy Buddy starred in a television commercial with then Governor Dirk Kempthorne promoting Idaho® potatoes and the 'Grown in Idaho®' seal.

In 2010 the famous potato started making regular appearances at Boise State University football games at Albertsons stadium.

In 2016, during the Famous Idaho® Potato Bowl, the ESPN game announcers said Spuddy Buddy was their favorite mascot.

Today Spuddy Buddy is a familiar face in many of the IPC's marketing programs including the Potato Lover's Month Retail Display Contest, the Big Idaho® Potato Truck, international conferences and many more.

And, in case you were wondering, Spuddy Buddy can't talk. He doesn't need to…his smile says it all.

To keep up with Spuddy Buddy's adventures, follow the IPC's social posts and/or search #adventuresofSpuddyBuddy and #spuddybuddy.

About the Idaho Potato Commission

Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is a state agency that is responsible for promoting and protecting the famous 'Grown in Idaho®' seal, a federally registered trademark that assures consumers they are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho® potatoes. Idaho's growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation and rich volcanic soil, give Idaho® potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiate Idaho® potatoes from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit www.idahopotato.com.