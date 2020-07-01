Idaho Potato Commission : Jun 30, 2020 Idaho Potato Commission Takeaways on Delivery and Take-Out

Log in
07/01/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

Operational Changes in Foodservice Open New Opportunities for Idaho® Potato Profitability

Eagle, ID (June 30, 2020)-For foodservice operators coping with the shifting realities of food preparation and service, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) extends a helping hand as a resource for these changing times. Recognizing the challenges facing operators in a 'new normal' of simplified menus, comfort foods, uncertain supplies, meal kits, expanded hours and take-out, the IPC has created the Idaho® Potatoes=Great for Delivery and Take-Out web page focused on the practical and profitable benefits of Idaho® Potatoes for take-out and delivery, including:

  • Affordable and versatile
  • Used in all day parts and menu parts
  • Anchors vegan and plant-based dishes
  • Satisfies comfort food cravings

The Idaho® Potatoes=Great for Delivery and Take-Out web page also offers a collection of recipes that hold well and reheat easily. To answer all Idaho® Potato culinary questions, the Foodservice Toolkit provides a step-by-step guide for sourcing, handling, storage and preparation.

For more information about Idaho® Potatoes visit idahopotato.com/foodservice.

About the Idaho Potato Commission
Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is a state agency that is responsible for promoting and protecting the famous 'Grown in Idaho®' seal, a federally registered trademark that assures consumers they are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho® potatoes. Idaho's growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation and rich volcanic soil, give Idaho® potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiate Idaho® potatoes from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit: www.idahopotato.com.

Disclaimer

Idaho Potato Commission published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 18:18:03 UTC
