Idaho Potato Commission : Jun 30, 2020 Idaho Potato Commission Takeaways on Delivery and Take-Out

Operational Changes in Foodservice Open New Opportunities for Idaho® Potato Profitability
Eagle, ID (June 30, 2020)-For foodservice operators coping with the shifting realities of food preparation and service, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) extends a helping hand as a resource for these changing times. Recognizing the challenges facing operators in a 'new normal' of simplified menus, comfort foods, uncertain supplies, meal kits, expanded hours and take-out, the IPC has created the Idaho® Potatoes=Great for Delivery and Take-Out web page focused on the practical and profitable benefits of Idaho® Potatoes for take-out and delivery, including:
-
Affordable and versatile
-
Used in all day parts and menu parts
-
Anchors vegan and plant-based dishes
-
Satisfies comfort food cravings
The Idaho® Potatoes=Great for Delivery and Take-Out web page also offers a collection of recipes that hold well and reheat easily. To answer all Idaho® Potato culinary questions, the Foodservice Toolkit provides a step-by-step guide for sourcing, handling, storage and preparation.
For more information about Idaho® Potatoes visit idahopotato.com/foodservice.
About the Idaho Potato Commission
Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is a state agency that is responsible for promoting and protecting the famous 'Grown in Idaho®' seal, a federally registered trademark that assures consumers they are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho® potatoes. Idaho's growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation and rich volcanic soil, give Idaho® potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiate Idaho® potatoes from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit: www.idahopotato.com.
