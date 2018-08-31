Idaho Public Utilities Commission : Intermountain proposes rate decrease tied to purchased gas costs

Case No. INT-G-18-02 Contact: Matt Evans Office: (208) 334-0339 Cell: (208) 520-4763 www.puc.idaho.gov

Intermountain Gas proposal would decrease rates

BOISE (Aug. 30, 2018) - Rates for customers of Intermountain Gas Company would decrease by an average of 10.2 percent if state regulators adopt the company's annual Purchased Gas Cost Adjustment (PGA) proposal.

The PGA is the variable component of natural gas rates that can be adjusted every Oct. 1 to account for expenses that fluctuate from year to year.

The company's proposal calls for passing through to customers approximately $24.5 million.

If approved by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, the change would decrease residential rates by 10.0 percent, or $4.12 per month based on average consumption and weather.

Commercial customers would see a reduction of 11.9 percent, or $21.89 per month, the company said.

A number of factors contributed to the proposed reduction, including:

- A decrease in transportation costs billed to Intermountain by its firm transportation providers.

- A decrease in the Weighted Average Cost of Gas due to higher production in shale gas wells, leading supply to outpace demand.

- Benefits resulting from Intermountain's management of storage and firm capacity rights on various pipeline systems.

- Customer benefits related to changes in corporate income tax laws at the federal and state levels.

A year ago, the change to the PGA led to a refund of $19.25 million to customers, resulting in a rate decrease of 8.1 percent for residential customers and 9.2 percent for commercial customers.

Intermountain Gas serves approximately 350,000 customers across southern Idaho.

The Commission is accepting comments on the proposal through Sept. 18.

Comments can be submitted online here. Or go to the Commission's website, www.puc.idaho.gov,click on the "Case Comment Form" under the "Consumers" header.

Comments can also be mailed to PO Box 83720, Boise, ID 83729-0074, or faxed to (208) 334-3762.

Please include the case number, INT-G-18-02, with comment.

All documents related to this case, including Intermountain Gas' application, can be reviewed here.Or

go to the Commission's website, www.puc.idaho.gov, click on "Open Cases" under the "Natural Gas" header and scroll down to Case No. INT-G-18-02.

Matt Evans

Public Information Officer

Idaho Public Utilities Commission Matt.Evans@puc.idaho.gov

(208) 334-0339

(208) 520-4763