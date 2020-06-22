Log in
Idaho beef ranchers distribute food at mobile food pantry in Gooding

06/22/2020 | 04:47pm EDT

Idaho Beef Council news release

GOODING - More than a dozen Idaho beef ranch families joined volunteers from Agri Beef and The Idaho Foodbank in Gooding June 18 to distribute food and specifically, beef products, to nearly 150 local families in need.

Nearly 600 beef items were distributed, all of which were donated to The Idaho Foodbank as part of the Idaho Beef Council's Beef Countsprogram, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

To date, more than 1.5 million servings of beef have been distributed as a result of the program.

Bill Lickley, vice chairman of the Idaho Beef Council, along with Dawn Anderson, president of the Idaho Cattlemen's Association, were among the ranch family representatives giving back to the community.

'The Beef Counts program is important as it provides nutrient-rich and high protein food for families who may not otherwise have it,' said Lickley.

'Beef ranching, and farming in general, is all about neighbors helping neighbors, and all of us out here today is one way we can give back to the communities who support us,' said Anderson.

Disclaimer

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 20:46:02 UTC
